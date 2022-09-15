3 Foods Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts

Shutterstock

This post has been updated since its initial 02/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight.

Premature (or accelerated) aging can be caused be a number of factors, including heavy smoking, drinking, not practicing a consistent skincare routine and of course, one’s diet and lack of essential nutrients. We spoke with skincare experts and dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, about foods that don’t benefit the skin at any age, and will have especially negative effects on aging skin over 40.

When it comes to skin health and premature aging, you might already know that practicing proper sun protection is the most important thing you can do. “The second most important thing is to practice healthy eating,” Morgan says, and there are several foods she recommends avoiding if you’d like to keep your skin looking young and radiant.

1. Avoid Sugary Foods

Sugar affects our bodies in many ways. This includes how it metabolizes collagen, which keeps skin taut and wrinkle-free. “Sugar is also inflammatory, which increases insulin resistance and adds to the development of nasolabial folds (those pesky lines from your nose to your mouth),” says Morgan.

The worst part? “It's often hidden in so many foods that we don't even realize it's there,” adds Morgan, who advises to “check for added sugars in everything you eat,” not just desserts or beverages.

2. Limit Processed Food & Meat Intake

Processed foods are often high in sugar, low in nutrients and usually contain additives that can damage cells. “Processed foods and meats are filled with saturated fats and nitrates, both of which can lead to inflammation of the skin,” says Morgan.

Consuming a heavy amount of processed foods and meats can not only affect your aging skin, but your overall health as well. This can also include increasing risks and higher rates of diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

3. Skip Deep-fried Foods

“Trans fats are awful for our health, and that includes the skin,” explains Morgan. This, she says, is because they “increase inflammation and the development of wrinkles.” As you probably noticed, this list sounds a lot like a list of foods you'd want to avoid if you want to be healthy in general.

Morgan says this is because sugary, processed and deep-fried foods “affect our health and skin on a cellular level, and we can't separate our bodies from what goes into them.”

Final Tips To Age Gracefully Re: Alcohol, Caffeine and Smoking

Alcohol damages the body at many levels including tooth enamel, and blood vessels. Morgan notes that the latter “contains collagen” and is metabolized into sugar which can “negatively affect” insulin resistance. “It's important to note that alcohol consumption increases the release of cortisol which breaks down collagen and elastin, in turn leading to premature aging,” says Morgan.

Caffeine is a stimulant and increases cortisol levels. “Cortisol breaks down collagen and elastin,” adds Morgan. “Caffeine also dehydrates our skin which can contribute to the development of fine lines and wrinkles,” says Morgan, especially around your eyes (hello crow's feet).

Lastly, while not a food, smoking causes free radical damage that ravages our skin. “It also increases inflammation, which contributes to a host of problems from wrinkles to acne,” says Morgan.

Overall, by practicing healthy eating habits (like avoiding sugary, processed and deep-fried foods), you'll be doing your body (and the cells in your body) a huge favor. Avoiding or limiting the consumption of alcohol and caffeine can help your skin age more gracefully, and stopping smoking is essential for better skin as well. For more information, visit your local dermatologist.