ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Sands Point Preserve, Hour 2

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven to poster expert Nicho Lowry, the first name of artist "C. Peet" has...

video.wttw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure. In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Charles Dickens's code cracked by amateur sleuths

Researchers who asked the public to help them decipher some of Charles Dickens's coded manuscripts have, with their help, decoded one of his papers. The famous author wrote many notes in a personalised form of shorthand. The Dickens Code project, led by the University of Leicester's Dr Claire Wood, asked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sands Point Preserve
marthastewart.com

A Drawing Purchased for Just $30 at a Yard Sale Is Actually Worth More Than $10 Million

Some of the most incredible discoveries in the world happen where we least expect them. This was the case for one art collector, who stumbled upon a rare drawing on his way to a get-together in 2019, CNN reports. Clifford Schorer, a Boston-based collector, forgot to bring a present for the party he was attending, so he stopped by a bookstore that sold collectables on his way. During his visit, the bookseller asked him if he could return at a later date to take a look at a drawing that his friend discovered a few years earlier. That piece, which the pal purchased for $30 at a yard sale in 2017, was actually an original drawing by Albrecht Dürer, a world-renowned German artist during the European Renaissance; this was the first find of this magnitude in about 100 years. Where did the piece come from? The friend who bought it visited a yard sale hosted by an architect; at the time, he said he received the piece as a gift from his father, who happened to be an art dealer.
VISUAL ART
WTTW - Chicago PBS

FIRSTHAND Talks: Seeing the City with New Eyes

As a kid growing up in Galewood, Aaron Allen wondered why his neighborhood looked so much different than the rest of the West Side. His search for answers pointed him to an unexpected issue – bank lending. He describes the journey that led him through data charts, down memory lane, and into a legendary pink house that made him see the city with new eyes.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
WTTW - Chicago PBS

E18 | West Roxbury Victorian | Pruning 101

An open floor plan is the major change on the first level. The inside has been demoed. Several beams are installed to replace a load-bearing wall. The homeowner gets a lesson on pruning back an old willow. A high-tech, self-adhesive house wrap is installed. The homeowners select kitchen cabinets and countertops. A wider window opening is created in the location above the new kitchen sink.
HOME & GARDEN
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Rolling Stones: A Bigger Bang - Live on Copacabana Beach

Rock out with the legendary band at one of the biggest free concerts of all time, recorded in 2006 in Rio in front of an audience of 1.5 million fans. This fully restored and re-mastered concert includes four previously unreleased tracks: Tumbling Dice,” “Oh No, Not You Again,” “This Place Is Empty” and “Sympathy For The Devil.”
MUSIC
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Piece of Space Junk Hurtling Toward Trash Landing on the Moon Friday

A bit of space junk is hurtling toward the moon at 5,800 miles per hour, with impact set for Friday morning. The crash, expected to occur at 6:25 a.m. central time, will be thg;se first unintentional collision of man-made debris with the moon. The object was originally identified as a stage from a SpaceX rocket that launched in 2014, but experts now say it's a piece of a Chinese rocket from a 2015 mission. (Chinese officials have denied the claim.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Official Teaser: Ridley Road

A young Jewish woman falls in love with a member of the ‘62 Group’, joins the fight against fascism in London, and risks everything for her beliefs and love. Ridley Road premieres Sunday, May 1 at 9/8c.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Fans Are Suspicious of Fred Lewis’ Operation

Gold Rush star Fred Lewis is still struggling to win the show’s fans over, and it seems his recent developments aren’t helping. Throughout the season, fans have been quick to share their feedback on Fred’s mistakes. Now, watchers have continued to be critical of Fred’s team of “misfit” miners as the team took an extensive amount of time to repair the berms in their operation.
TV SERIES
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy