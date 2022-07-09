ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Hands Down, These Are The 20 Best Leggings You Can Buy on Amazon

By Brittany Loggins
 2 days ago
At this point, leggings have essentially become wardrobe staples. Now considered perfectly acceptable to wear beyond the gym, they can complement many outfits and are offered in various styles built to accommodate whatever the day may hold. And the best part is you can order some truly amazing options on Amazon , which is especially exciting for Prime members who are able to get their new favorite leggings to their door in just a few days.

And speaking of the retailer, Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching on July 12 th and if last year’s major sale on leggings is anything to go by, we’re expecting serious price slashes to all the fab leggings on this list. So if you’re looking to stock up with major discounts on some of the most-loved styles, Amazon might just be the best place to get the most bang for your buck. And if you’re anything like us, you’ve had the same four pairs of athleisure leggings on rotation throughout the pandemic, so don’t you think it’s time to level up to something fresh and new? Especially since you’d be getting them at a total steal? Last year’s Prime Day unveiled serious sales on cropped yoga pants with side pockets, full-length options from coveted brand Beach Riot, and even trendy patterned pants from Core 10. This is one category you definitely won’t want to miss on Prime Day. And while you’re browsing, don’t forget about all the beauty and other fashion deals , too.

As for the types of leggings you may want in your wardrobe, there are some key silhouettes to consider. For fitness enthusiasts of all kinds, there’s workout leggings . These come in a range of styles, so when choosing the right pair, it’s important to consider how you’ll be exercising in them. Leggings made for high-impact workouts will often feature extra-compressive materials to ensure they stay put and boost circulation during long-distance runs or other demanding routines (such as those seen in CrossFit or Barry’s Bootcamp). Meanwhile, styles for low-impact workouts (like yoga or pilates) typically offer more flexibility as you move through down dog or warrior poses.

If you plan to mostly wear your leggings for everyday outings, there are less sporty and more fashion-driven options that are better suited for this. Shapewear brands like Spanx offer pairs designed to be just as flattering as your favorite pair of jeans, complete with smoothing tummy control waistbands and sleek finishes like faux leather that are great for pairing with heels and an oversized blazer. A growing number of luxury brands are also getting in on the legging game and selling their stunning products on the Amazon Luxury store.

And for anyone who needs a legging simply for binge watching Netflix or doing chores at home, look no further than the lounge legging. In this case, skip styles featuring tummy control and look for options made of jersey, a material that’s super breathable, lightweight and non-at-all constricting.

Below, we’ve rounded up the 20 best Amazon leggings in every category. Whether you’re shopping for something new or looking to upgrade your current closet staples, there’s something here for you.

Rodarte Black Floral Printed Stretch Legging

Leggings, but make ’em fashion. That’s exactly what Rodarte has done with this stunning pair that features bright fuchsia florals over a stark black background. These are still super stretchy and feature a high-rise waist. Rodarte makes a matching top to consider, however these would look equally amazing paired with a black top and leather jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cixbu_0e14TUtf00




Rodarte Black Floral Printed Stretch Legging

$217


Buy Now

Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings

If you haven’t tried the leggings from this iconic shapewear brand , you’re truly missing out. These faux-leather leggings feature a white stripe down the side, which is great if you’re hoping to elongate the appearance of your legs (and who isn’t?). They also have a built-in contoured waistline for an ultra-flattering effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mpr12_0e14TUtf00




Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings

$65-$161


Buy Now

Seasum Women’s High Waist Yoga Pants

Meet the butt-sculpting tights that set TikTok aflame. Seasum’s yoga pants are intended to remove the appearance of cellulite while lifting and sculpting your backside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTI38_0e14TUtf00




Seasum Women's High Waist Yoga Pants

$8-$20


Buy Now

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

Whether you’re hoping to stay warm while commuting to yoga or heading to brunch, these fleece-lined leggings by 90 Degree will do the trick. They’re also super stretchy, soft and come in lots of different colors that will pair well with your favorite sneakers or booties .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJgOh_0e14TUtf00




90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings

$9-$78


Buy Now

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

In addition to featuring pockets (the greatest gift of all!), these yoga pants from The Gym People are super cozy. They have a super high waist, as well as an ultra-stretchy fit that doesn’t become see-through as you move. Finally, they offer just the right amount of compression so you feel secure and supported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3UoL_0e14TUtf00




The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

$22-$29


Buy Now

Sunzel Workout Leggings

If you like patterns but want to keep them muted, these black-on-black animal print leggings from Sunzel are here to answer your call. Great for workouts, they’re sweat-wicking and have four-way stretch capabilities to ensure your movements never feel limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFXMC_0e14TUtf00




Sunzel Workout Leggings

$24-$31


Buy Now

Bandier x All Access Center Stage Pocket Legging

A high-performance legging that’s uber-chic? Say hello to the Bandier x All Access Center Stage pocket legging.  Made of 50% nylon and 50% spandex, it’s super shape-sculpting and features a classic camouflage pattern outlined with neon yellow stitching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qbF9_0e14TUtf00




Bandier x All Access Center Stage Pocket Legging

$98


Buy Now

The Rue Crossover Lifestyle Legging

The Rue’s leggings are available in a large range of sizes and made to be flattering for many different body types. This super-soft style has a flattering crossover waistband and is intended more for lounging or low-impact workouts than extreme exercise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335xIa_0e14TUtf00




The Rue Crossover Lifestyle Legging

$78
$68


Buy Now

Perfect Moment Women’s Cable Underwear Legging

Created by a professional skier, Perfect Moment makes a variety of luxury leggings that will keep you warm and comfortable all day long. While this merino wool pair from the brand would look great worn on its own, it also makes for a toasty base layer if you’re planning on hitting the slopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Djd7_0e14TUtf00




Perfect Moment Women’s Cable Underwear Legging

$300


Buy Now

Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings

This sleek faux-leather style from Retro Gong is one of the best leggings you can buy and is perfect for going out. These are high-waisted and have a tummy-control panel. Pair them with heels and a sparkly top to complete the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WuEH_0e14TUtf00




Retro Gong Womens Faux Leather Leggings

$59.31


Buy Now

Felina Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Leggings

Made of lightweight jersey material, these Felina leggings are meant for lounging but still look polished. They’re super breathable and come in a pack of two that includes both navy and charcoal options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqckU_0e14TUtf00




Felina Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Leggings

$34


Buy Now

Voeons Workout Leggings

For the best leggings that are as pretty as they are durable, Voeons has you covered. Able to retain its shape quite well, this style from the brand was created with movement in mind but is still cozy enough for lounging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fx7w_0e14TUtf00




Voeons Women's Workout Leggings

$20-$21


Buy Now

SweatyRocks Sheer Mesh Insert Workout Leggings

These SweatyRocks leggings look super sporty thanks to their sheer mesh inserts that help boost airflow.  They’re also sweat-wicking and perfect for even your toughest workouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSq59_0e14TUtf00




Women's Sheer Mesh Insert Workout Leggings

$21


Buy Now

Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Leggings

Under Armour HeatGear leggings are meant to keep you warm while working out in cold conditions. They’re incredibly form-fitting, which provides coverage and holds in heat. The material also works to wick away moisture and allow for ample movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AL1Ra_0e14TUtf00




Under Armour Women's HeatGear Leggings

$30-$85


Buy Now

Adidas High-Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Tights

Hit the gym with these Adidas leggings that feature the classic Three Stripes logo down each leg. They include a flattering high waistband and come in a range of colors and sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvyet_0e14TUtf00




adidas Women's High Rise 3-Stripes 7/8 Tights

$50
$40


Buy Now

The Gym People Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Pockets, contouring and cute patterns — what more could you ask for? Also from The Gym People , these top-selling yoga pants come in a pretty marbled pattern that features a white background with gray and black detailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8Pi9_0e14TUtf00




The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

$28.99


Buy Now

Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Capris

True to their name, these Yogalicious leggings are perfect for low-impact workouts. Thanks to their capri-length silhouette and summery color selection, they’re also great to have on deck for warm-weather outings. In fact, you may find them to be so comfortable, you’ll be tempted to buy them in a few different hues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZ2o8_0e14TUtf00




Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Capris

$16-$29


Buy Now

Just My Size Active Pieced Stretch Capri

Another great capri style, these cute leggings from Just My Size are built to fit a range of body types. They’re available in a few different colorways with a cool contrast detail at the leg and are incredibly breathable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374jhy_0e14TUtf00




Just My Size Active Pieced Stretch Capri

$14-$23


Buy Now

Ocean High-Waisted Yoga Leggings

These high-waisted leggings from Ocean are stretchy enough for yoga but sweat-wicking enough for even your most intense run. They also offer a lot of support and come in the prettiest shade of green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlSRj_0e14TUtf00




Ocean Women's High-Waisted Yoga Leggings

$18-$21


Buy Now

GeeGo Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings

Stay cozy and warm with these fleece-lined leggings courtesy of GeeGo . They’re ideal for wearing under your heavier snow gear or just for lounging around the house. That said, if you need to venture outdoors on a cold, blustery day, these won’t let you down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qligj_0e14TUtf00




GeeGo Womens Fleece Lined Winter Leggings

$21-$26


Buy Now

Community Policy