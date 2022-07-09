Amazon Prime Day 2022 — dates and best early deals

Prime Day deals will begin on Tuesday, July 12 and run through July 13. However, you don't have to wait till next week to start saving. Amazon is releasing early Prime Day deals every day in the lead up to Prime Day and this weekend we're expecting another burst of sales. Most of these early discounts are on Amazon hardware. For instance, multiple Alexa-powered devices are on sale with prices as low as $19 for a current-gen Echo Dot.

Amazon also just offered another sneak peek into next week's deals. The retailer announced it'll offer lighting TV deals from $49 and the Amazon 50-inch 4K Fire TV will drop to just $99.99. That'll be the lowest price ever for any TV of this size. Prime Day will also include 50% off headphones from Sony/Beats, up to 40% off apparel brands like Levi's, and 50% off Garmin wearables.

If you're shopping for back to school, Prime Day will offer plenty of chances to save on all your school needs. The retailer will take 45% off dorm room essentials, 30% off Kipling backpacks, and 50% off Keurig machines. This is in addition to the laptop sales we're already expecting from Amazon.

We're also hoping Amazon offers Prime Day deals on the new MacBook Air M2. Preorders just started and Prime members can already get $10 off. It's a very modest discount, but we're hoping Amazon increases the savings once Prime Day officially begins.

That said, we understand that inflation is causing households to tighten their budgets and rethink their spending right now. So we're being extra critical about the Prime Day deals we highlight. We're cross-checking prices, looking at competing retailers, and highlighting products we've reviewed, purchased ourselves, or highly recommend. Make sure to check out our list of essential Prime Day tips to help you get ahead of the game this year.

Beyond hardware, gamers should get excited about Prime Day. Amazon Prime Gaming is already included for Prime members and comes with tons of perks every month, but even more for Prime Day. This year Amazon will be giving away over 30 free games to Amazon Prime Gaming members , including Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Amazon is also giving away up to $260 in free credits for Prime Day .

There's even a high chance we may see a PS5 restock during Prime Day 2022. Invite-only Amazon PS5 restocks are now a reality and the chances of a Prime Day restock are pretty high. Below is our guide to what you can expect from this year's Prime Day deals along with the confirmed deals that are now live. Also, check out the latest news that a Prime Day 2.0 could happen this fall .

Amazon is slashing the price of its Fire TVs to as low as $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 720p or 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TV deals we've seen from Amazon, but keep in mind Amazon will offer lightning deals from $49 on Prime Day. View Deal

Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon

Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa. It's on sale for just $199. View Deal

Amazon Omni Series 55" 4K TV: was $559 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TVs include features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support (additional webcam purchase is required). Normally priced at $559, the 55-inch model is now on sale for just $299. (You'll need to log into your Prime account to see the sale price). View Deal

Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: was $519 now $349 @ Amazon

Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs is now at its lowest price ever. All sizes are on sale, but the 55-inch model has dropped to an all-time low of $349. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, the 4-Series offers premium perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). View Deal

Insignia 65" F30 Fire TV: was $569 now $399 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest big-screen 4K TVs you can get right now, and the entire range has been reduced in Amazon's early Prime Day sales. Even with its budget price, this TV still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control your favorite streaming services with the sound of your voice. View Deal

Hisense U6H 65" 4K ULED TV: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon

The U6H is part of Hisense's 2022 lineup of TVs. It uses a ULED Quantum Dot panel to boost color and brightness. You also get Dolby Vision IQ/HDR 10+ Adaptive support, built-in Google Assistant, voice remote, and Dolby Vision for gaming at 4k 60Hz. It's $350 off and a great pick for budget gamers in search of a 2022 TV. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

Toshiba 75" M550 Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon

This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen for a 75-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba. This feature-packed 2021 display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. View Deal

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $749 @ Amazon

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, plus webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $799 . View Deal

LG 48" C1 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $896 @ Amazon

Finding OLED TVs under $999 is pretty rare, but Amazon now has the LG C1 48-inch OLED TV on sale for just $896 in this epic Prime Day deal. One of our favorite OLED TVs, the LG C1 packs a powerful 4th-gen AI processor, support for AI voice assistants, and all the Smart TV features you could need. That said, it was $796 just a few days ago. If you can wait a few more days, it could hit that price point again. View Deal

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,997 @ Amazon

Samsung's new OLED TV just came out and it's already on sale for Prime Day. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. Samsung offers the same price and lets you trade in your old phone or tablet to lower the price further. View Deal

Early Prime Day robot vacuum deals

iLife V5s Pro: was $159 now $128 @ Amazon

The iLife V5s Pro is a great robot vacuum under $200. In our review, we found it was very effective at cleaning, though it was a tad slower than other vacuums. Also, keep in mind that the V5s Pro lacks a smartphone app and doesn’t work with any smart home devices or virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. Nevertheless, it's one of the best deals and an excellent buy at this price. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

This bump-and-clean robot vacuum is enhanced with the Roomba app, which adds some higher end bells and whistles — like geofencing — that are typically found on more expensive robot vacuums. But, it works with Alexa , and its 3-stage cleaning system and multi-surface brushes are very effective with pet hair and other dirt. View Deal

Roborock S4 Max: was $429 now $379 @ Amazon

The Roborock S4 Max is our favorite robot vacuum on the market today. In our Roborock S4 Max review , we said this Editor's Choice vacuum strikes the right balance of performance, features, and cost. It also offers superior cleaning performance and fast room-mapping skills. It's an even bigger value now that it's on sale. View Deal

Neato D10: was $799 now $499 @ Amazon

With its (rated) 300-minute runtime, the Neato D10 can cover 2,700 sq. ft. on a single charge. Plus it comes with three power settings: Eco, Turbo, and Max, so you can adjust the power and extend the battery life where necessary. When linked to the app, you can create zones you want cleaning more frequently, or no-go zones to avoid. View Deal

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

The best robot mop we've reviewed is currently on sale at Amazon. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7 — once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping. View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 30C was $259 now $169 @ Amazon

The Eufy RoboVac 30C does a solid good job at cleaning. If you want a robot vacuum, but don't have a large budget — this is the perfect device to start with. Plus, the robot vacuum can be controlled via your smartphone. It's currently at its lowest price of all time. View Deal

Shark IQ w/ self-empty base: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

Shark's own self-emptying robot vacuum is just over 30% off in this early Prime Day deal. Unlike Roomba, Shark uses a bagless collection system, so you don't have to purchase additional bags. It can hold up to a month of dirt and debris. The vacuum itself has mapping capabilities and can be controlled with Alexa. View Deal

Early Prime Day phone deals

Unlocked Moto G Power (2021): was $249 now $167 @ Amazon

There are multiple versions of the Moto G Power out there, but the 2021 model lasts the longest and has a better processor than the 2022 version. Amazon is knocking the price of the 2021 model to just $167. When it comes to duration, it packs the best phone battery life of any phone we've tested lasting a whopping 14:04. View Deal

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $1,395 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 CPU and features a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display (both with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz). The base configuration sports 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review , we found the phone to be a big improvement over Samsung's previous foldable efforts with stellar cameras and strong overall performance. View Deal

Unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro (5G/128GB): was $899 now $840 @ Amazon

The flagship Google Pixel 6 Pro has dropped to $844 at Amazon. This epic Android device packs a Google Tensor processor, 120Hz display, incredible camera array, and a beautiful refreshed design. It's one of the best value smartphones on the market and thanks to this Prime Day deal it's now an even better bargain. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy S22: was $799 now $760 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 on sale. The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. View Deal

Early Prime Day streaming deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV 4K Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap option. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $16 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV is an excellent no-frills streaming device. It's a perfect for turning just about any television into a smart device, and offers HD streaming across dozens of the most popular services including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available, offering 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and including an Alexa Voice Remote. Right now it's $10 off in this early Amazon Prime Day sale, but note that we expect further drops in the next few days; it's been as low as $24 in the past. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers streaming at a bargain price. This Amazon deal knocks the price of one of our favorite streaming devices. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. The new stick adds HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $44 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale. It's the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $59 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. At 50% off, it's at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Roku Premiere 4K: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The cheapest way to stream in 4K with a Roku is currently the tiny Roku Premiere. In our Roku Premiere review we said it delivers a high-quality 4K HDR experience and is a solid streaming player all around, but it does have an awkward design and includes a mediocre remote. View Deal

Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Not a fan of Alexa? This Editor's Choice streamer lets you beam pretty much anything you want from your phone to your TV. It also has Google Assistant built in. In our Chromecast with Google TV review we called it one of the best streaming devices you can buy. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. View Deal

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Save on the Roku Streambar, a soundbar and streaming box combo. The Streambar is a 4K media player with access to all your favorite streaming apps, and we noted in our Roku Streambar review that it has excellent audio for its size. Plus, there's Bluetooth built in for streaming from your phone. View Deal

Roku Streambar Pro: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The Roku Streambar Pro is an all-in-one soundbar with a 4K Roku streaming player built in. Unlike the Roku Streambar, the Pro model comes with a better remote and supports virtual surround sound out of the box. View Deal

Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The new Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote, which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore. View Deal

Early Prime Day laptop deals

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $129 @ Amazon

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently $120 off, with the C223's price dropping to $129 currently. But this Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $126 @ Amazon

This Samsung Chromebook 4 is $100 off at Amazon, it sports an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC. It's a solid device that gets the job done when you need it. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $242 @ Amazon

One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is at a massive discount here for $47 off. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $744 @ Amazon

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD 144 Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings. View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 is a hugely popular gaming laptop, this configuration of the machine is currently $100 off at Amazon. It sports a 15.6-inch FHD display,10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a backlit keyboard as well. View Deal

Early Prime Day Apple deals

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,189 @ Amazon

Apple's new MacBook Air is officially up for preorder. Even better, Amazon has it on sale. It's a modest $10 off (you must sign into your Prime account to see this deal), but it could be a sign of better deals to come. The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's been cheaper (it hit $749 last summer), but it's still a solid deal at $899. Just keep in mind the new 2022 Air sports better performance and a new redesign. If Amazon runs out, B&H Photo offers the same price . View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

Here's a reminder that not all great Prime Day deals will come from Amazon. Right now Best Buy has the M1 MacBook Pro on sale for $1,049. (Amazon has it on sale for $1,249 ). The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $200: The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon

Save $200: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

New AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $199. That's $50 off and the lowest price right now. (Though keep in mind they've been even cheaper before). The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

Despite its age, the 2021 iPad is still a great tablet for just about anyone. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. The 256GB model is also on sale for $429 ($50 off). View Deal

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $409 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini (Wi-Fi) features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review , we gave Apple's bite-sized tablet an Editor's Choice recommendation. It's just $10 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $329. This model features a larger display and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. It also comes comes with a brighter, always-on Retina display, Bluetooth connectivity and an ECG app. Note that this deal only applies to the Midnight color option. The 45mm model is also on sale for $359 ($69 off). View Deal

AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $119. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. They're currently $10 off, but have been as cheap as $139 in the past. If you can, we recommend waiting for a lower price on Prime Day. View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. These AirPods are on sale for $479, but keep in mind they've been as low as $429 before. View Deal

Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $209 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Beats Studio3 are on sale at Amazon for $179, which is 49% off the original price. In our Beats Studio3 review , we said they offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds. View Deal

Early Prime Day smart home deals

Echo Dot w/ bulb (4th Gen): was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now just $19 in this early Prime Day deal. Even better, this deal comes with a free Sengled Bluteooth Color Lightbulb. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Although this is an older model, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. Currently on sale, this smart speaker just became that much more desirable. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84 now $34 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. Prime members get it for $34, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. View Deal

Blink Outdoor w/ Free Blink Mini: was $134 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or on the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor Camera review we named it the best weatherproof, wireless home security cam you can get for under $100. It now includes a free Blink Mini. View Deal

Echo Show 15 w/ Free Echo Show 5: was $334 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's largest Alexa-powered smart display packs a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 display, dual 1.6-inch speakers, and a 5MP camera. It can be mounted on a wall or displayed on a compatible stand (not included). It's normally priced at $249, but this early Prime Day deal gets you a free Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) with your purchase. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell (2020): was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

Ring's newest flagship video doorbell is $25 off in this early Prime Day deal. It can be wired or run on battery power, and is only one of two Ring video doorbells that can let you know if a package is on your doorstep. We're huge fans of this smart doorbell and gave it a glowing review when we tested it. You'll need a Prime subscription in order to access this offer. View Deal

Ring Floodlight Cam with Echo Show 5: was $284 now $234 @ Amazon

This floodlight camera has a 1080p resolution, 3D motion detection, two-way talk, a 110-decibel siren, two 2,000-lumen floodlights, and connects to both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi. Even better, this deal also includes the Echo Show 5 (2nd gen), so you can use the smart display to see who's at your door. View Deal

Eero Pro 6 (two-pack) was $399 now $259 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day deal sees the Eero Pro 6 (two-pack) crash to just $259, that's $140 off. This mesh router setup will cover up to 3,500 square feet and help eliminate dead zones and areas of poor coverage throughout your home. The Eero Pro 6 is also extremely simple to set up taking less than 15 minutes in our testing. View Deal

Early Prime Day gaming deals

PS5 Disc w/ Horizon Forbidden West: for $549 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the PS5 Disc console and Horizon Forbidden West. In our Horizon Forbidden West review , We called the Editor's Choice game an excellent sequel that delivers a thrilling open-world experience to fans of the original game. You can now register to buy this bundle. View Deal

PS5 : register for invite-only drops @ Amazon

Amazon is now letting shoppers register for invite-only PS5 restocks. Just click the link above, request an invite, and if accepted you'll get an email with a link that's valid for 72 hours. Amazon doesn't guarantee you'll get invited immediately, but this should increase your chances of getting a console going forward. View Deal

Amazon Luna Controller: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

The Luna Controller is designed for Amazon's cloud gaming service of the same name. It connects to Amazon directly through its own Wi-Fi connection, which according to Amazon reduces lag by 17 to 30 milliseconds. It's now at its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Fire HD 10 w/ Luna Controller: was $219 now $189 @ Amazon

This gaming bundle includes the Fire HD 10 tablet with the Luna controller. You can download the Luna App on the tablet to stream Luna games directly from the cloud to your Fire HD 10. You'll also receive a Luna 7-day free trial. (Luna subscriptions cost $9.99 a month after the trial). View Deal

Far Cry 6: was $59 now $15 @ Amazon

The latest entry in Ubisoft's long running Far Cry series just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon. Far Cry 6 takes you to the fiction island of Yara where you must work with a group of modern-day guerrillas to overthrow Anton Castillo, a ruthless dictator. Far Cry 6 is one of the biggest games on PS5, and offers dozens of hours of chaotic fun either solo or with a friend via online co-op. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $723 @ Amazon

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD 144 Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings. View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

The much-requested sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is scheduled to launch this October, so now is the perfect time to get up to speed. Take control of Mario and his new Rabbid pals in surprisingly deep turn-based tactical combat. Plus, the game looks stunning on the Nintendo Switch. View Deal

Tales of Arise: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The latest chapter in the long-running Tales franchise centers on a pair of unlikely allies, each born on different worlds, and looking to change their fate. With a rich story, dynamic RPG action, a gorgeous new graphical style and dozens of hours of gameplay, Tales of Arise is perfect for long-time fans or newcomers. View Deal

Early Prime Day back to school deals

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now on sale for just $29. View Deal

Mancro Laptop Backpack: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

The Mancro Laptop Backpack has over 10 compartments, one of which can house a 15-inch laptop. It also has a combination zipper lock, which ensures no one will open your laptop bag and steal its contents when you're not looking. Click the on-page coupon to drop its price to $23. View Deal

Women's Jester Backpack: was $68 now $40 @ Moosejaw

This streamlined North Face Jester Women's backpack features a 28 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, a front organization pocket, and mesh water bottle holders. View Deal

OontZ Angle 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

For its price, you won't find a better performing Bluetooth speaker than the OontZ Angle 3. It produces bright, clear vocals and crisp treble, and it even delivers a bit of bass. It's IPX5 weather resistance means it can take a splash of rain. View Deal

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $126 @ Amazon

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently more than $100 off, with the C223's price dropping $126 currently. But this Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

This Chromebook's gorgeous 1080p QLED display is better than what you find in most Chromebooks and its Core i3 processor is also far faster. It's the perfect laptop for students who need a little more power from their machine. View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell can be adjusted from 8 pounds to a maximum of 40 pounds with the click of a dial. Its compact design can also help you save space in your home gym. Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice QuietComfort 45 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Stylish and comfortable to wear, in our Bose QuietComfort 45 review we said these 'phones are a must for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the Bose 700. The QC 45s are now at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $228 @ Amazon

If you're after a superb pair of wireless earbuds before Prime Day then look no further than the Sony WF-1000XM4. We awarded these 4.5 stars in our review and described them as having "elite sound, noise cancellation and awesome features" — and right now they're close to their lowest ever price.

Prime Day credits

Disney Lightyear: get up to $10 @ Amazon

Prime members who purchase a movie ticket to see Disney Pixar's Lightyear will get a $5 Prime Day credit. Alternatively, if you purchase Lightyear merch on Amazon you'll receive a $5 Prime Day credit. Customers who buy a ticket and merch will get a $10 Amazon credit for Prime Day. View Deal

Spend $75: get $20 credit @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a free $20 credit when you spend $75 or more on select P&G home and personal care items. The deal includes Bounty. Charmin, Tide Pods, Gain, Gillette razors, Pampers, and more. You must sign into your Prime account to see this offer. The $20 credit must be spent on Prime Day. View Deal

Elvis: get $5 Amazon credit

Prime members who purchase a movie ticket to see Elvis via Atom will receive a $5 Amazon credit for Prime Day. You must enter coupon code "ELVIS" during checkout to get this deal. Your $5 credit can then be applied during checkout on Prime Day. View Deal

Prime Day credits: get a $10 credit @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a free $10 credit if you collect four "digital stamps." The first stamp requires you to make at least a $5 purchase on a Prime-eligible item, the second stamp requires that you stream a show on Prime Video, the third stamp requires that you stream a song on Prime Music, and the last stamp asks you to borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. The credit can be used on Prime Day or on any future Amazon purchase. View Deal

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa: free $200 gift card @ Amazon

One of Amazon's biggest rewards comes courtesy of its credit card. From July 1 through July 29, Prime members will get a $200 Amazon gift card upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. You'll earn 6% back at Amazon and Whole Foods during Prime Day and 5% back year-round. Plus, you'll get 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, drugstores, and 1% back everywhere else Visa is accepted. View Deal

When is Prime Day 2022?

It's been confirmed that Prime Day will be held on July 12 and 13 . The retailer had previously confirmed the annual sales event would take place in July, but after several weeks of waiting, we finally have specific dates.

Last year Prime Day ran from June 21 through June 22, but the retailer is now moving the sales event back to July which is when it's traditionally been held (prior to the pandemic).

Early Prime Day deals started to surface from last week (the first batch went up on Tuesday, June 21), with up to 50% off Fire TVs and plenty more besides. The best of those deals are listed above.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day is a 48-hour retail holiday designed for Prime members. Amazon Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items on its site. The event was a hit and since then Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive retail holiday.

Today, Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from the Echo Dot to Nike sneakers. It's become a massive juggernaut for Amazon and we predict it'll be just as strong in 2022 as it has been in previous years.

Prime Day is a 2-day retail holiday for Prime members only

Prime Day 2022 will be celebrated multiple countries

Some of the best Prime Day deals will focus on Amazon hardware

How long do Prime Day deals last?

Prime Day 2022 will last 48 hours as it did last year. However, Prime Day deals tend to sell out fast. Lightning deals, for example, can sell out in minutes. Our advice is that if you spot a deal you like, buy it on the spot. (After price checking other retailers, of course). In the case that you miss a deal, you can always check Amazon competitors like Walmart and Best Buy who will likely be price matching Amazon and offering the same or similar deals.

Tips for finding the best Prime Day deals

Price check everything: Our number one rule when shopping on Prime Day is to price check what you're about to buy. Price checking on Prime Day is quite easy. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel , a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper in March, you'll be able to see the price difference. There's even a Chrome extension called Camelizer , which you can install and click on anytime you want to look at the price history of a product. Keep in mind that there might be some items CamelCamelCamel doesn't track.

Don't limit yourself to Amazon: That leads us to our second point: Prime Day is a faux retail holiday designed to promote Amazon devices and services. However, just like you wouldn't buy your entire wardrobe from one designer, you shouldn't do all of your Prime Day shopping at Amazon. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are just a handful of competitors planning "Prime Day" sales of their own.

And based on what we saw from these retailers last year, we expect them to once again offer very competitive sales throughout the duration of Prime Day. Bottom line: Amazon doesn't always offer the best prices.

Take advantage of free credits: Amazon really wants you to spend money on Prime Day. However, if there aren't any items you want to buy or if you're just really trying to stick to your budget, there are some pretty amazing Prime Day deals you can get right now. We like these deals because after spending $10, you'll get a $10 Amazon credit in exchange.

Avoid buying junk: The pandemic completely changed how we shop. Clorox Wipes, for instance, were more popular than swimsuits last summer. Meanwhile, Lysol Spray is still high in demand and sells out fast. That means Amazon and a lot of its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items. As a result, this Prime Day you can expect to see a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel. Sure, prices will be low, but if you survived the past few months without it, chances are you don't really need it.

Watch out for shady reviews: In addition to fake deals, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although Amazon has removed many bogus reviews from its website, there are so many that it's become near-impossible for Amazon to keep up. That's why we're fans of Fakespot . The site's engine can analyze the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and churn out a letter grade indicating whether the product has mostly fake or real reviews. ReviewMeta is a similar site that looks for suspicious terminology or repeated phrases in reviews before offering a failing or passing grade.

Don't be afraid of refurbs: Prime Day deals typically don't highlight deals on refurbished items. However, if you're looking to save the most possible a refurbished item may be the best route to go. Amazon tends to offer solid refurbished Apple Watch deals and the retailer also has an Amazon Warehouse website where it lists deals on pre-owned, used, and open-box items.

Where is Prime Day celebrated?

The first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated in 9 countries including the U.S., UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. Amazon Prime Day has since expanded in popularity. Last year, Prime deals were held in 18 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.

In 2022, Amazon Prime Day will be celebrated in Poland and Sweden for the first time. Later this summer, Prime Day deals will make their way to India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. It will be Egypt's first Prime Day celebration.

Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods deals

Amazon-owned organic grocer Whole Foods plays a huge role on Prime Day. In fact, one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals comes from Whole Foods. For the past three years, Amazon has given Prime members who shop at Whole Foods a $10 Amazon credit that can be used on Amazon Prime Day. Unfortunately, that deal is not available this year.

Other Prime Day deals with Whole Foods include discounts on seafood, meat, organic produce, and more. Even if you're not a fan of Whole Foods, it's worth shopping there in the lead up to Prime Day (and during Prime Day) for the savings.

Single-serve mochi (BOGO)

Beef rib steaks for $11.99/lb.

Chilean sea bass for 25% off

Reusable water bottles for 30% off

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you you're not a Prime member, you can't participate in Prime Day. However, what you can do is sign up for a free Prime membership . The free trial lasts 30 days, which is more than enough time to take advantage of Amazon's sales. That said, you'll want to plan your free trial so it falls during Prime Day 2021.

Prime Day 2022 is bound to be a record-breaking day(s) for Amazon. That means some shipments may fall through the cracks. Here's what to do in case you wind up with an Amazon Prime late delivery .

Plan on cancelling your Prime membership? Check out our guide on how to cancel Amazon Prime .

Don't buy any Amazon devices just yet. Prime Day deals tend to focus on Amazon gear (e.g. Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite). Wait till Prime Day when these devices see their lowest price of the year.

Alexa and Prime Day deal alerts

Alexa shopping has been around for quite some time. During Prime Day, Alexa can even tell you of the day's best deals. However, a new feature lets Amazon's digital assistant notify Prime members of upcoming deals on products they wish to track. You'll need to have a newer generation Echo smart speaker or smart display to use this perk. Nevertheless, it could be a cool perk for existing Prime members during Prime Day. Here's how to have Alexa notify you of upcoming deals .

Where to find alternative Prime Day deals

Amazon won't be the only retailer offering deals on Prime Day. Competing retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have held alternative Prime Day deals of their own in the past. Best Buy deals and Walmart deals tend to be especially aggressive oftentimes price matching many of the best Prime Day deals we find. Most recently, the Walmart Plus Weekend sales event offered four days of exclusive deals to Walmart Plus members. We'll bring you the best alternative Prime Day deals during Amazon Prime Day and post Prime Day.

What is the Amazon Prime Day Show?

The Amazon Prime Day Show is a three-part musical event to celebrate Prime Day. Last year's headliners were Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi. The Prime Day Show is usually available to stream for Prime and non-members for 30 days.

Each celebrity stars in their own Prime Day Show, which lasts from 25 to 27 minutes. These aren't outright concerts, but instead Amazon describes them as "unique experiences that fuse performance and storytelling."

In 2018, Amazon chose Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerina, and Julia Michaels to headline their show. The following year the Amazon Prime Day concert featured Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G, and SZA. There was no concert in 2020 and no concert has been advertised for 2021 so far.

Last year's best Prime Day deals

Some of last year's best Prime Day deals were naturally on Amazon hardware. The Fire TV Stick 4K, for instance, crashed to $39. Numerous Fire TVs were also on sale from $109 (they normally sell from $119 during off-holidays). As far as non-Amazon hardware deals are concerned, we saw the MacBook Air M1 on sale for $899 ($100 off) and Chromebooks as low as $179.

