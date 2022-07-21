ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs offer training, and a learning curve is expected as you gain experience. Better yet, many of them are also remote.

Here are the top 10 job titles with the most entry-level, remote jobs, as identified by FlexJobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7KCJ_0e11K0de00

1. Customer Service Representative

If you enjoy helping others, this may be a great entry-level remote job for you. The median pay is $17.75 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BG6oh_0e11K0de00

2. Staff Accountant

Many accountant positions can now be done remotely, and don't typically require previous job experience. However, it's likely you'll need to have gotten your bachelor's degree in accounting or a similar field to qualify.

The median pay for accountants is $77,250, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6Pd9_0e11K0de00

3. Administrative Assistant

An administrative assistant often plays a vital role in a company, taking on tasks that executives and managers don't have the time for. These jobs may require familiarity with more programs than a virtual assistant, but they may pay slightly better as well.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these jobs have a median pay of $19.08 per hour and $39,680 per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDyhP_0e11K0de00

4. Recruiting Coordinator

Recruiting coordinators help move candidates through the recruitment process, and may be responsible for posting open positions, coordinating candidate travel, scheduling interviews across departments, creating offer letters and conducting background checks, according to SmartRecruiters.com.

The median pay for workers in this field is $29.95 per hour or $62,290 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smb0V_0e11K0de00

5. Account Executive

Account executives are typically responsible for serving the needs of existing customers and closing deals with new customers, according to SalesHacker.com. The average base pay for this sales position is $60,997 per year plus an additional $30,557 per year in commissions, according to Glassdoor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOwMC_0e11K0de00

6. Call Center Representative

This job is similar to a customer service representative, but your interactions will typically be phone-based rather than via email or chat. And in a remote world, you no longer have to be in a physical call center to do this entry-level job.

The average pay is $16.75 per hour, according to Indeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLLch_0e11K0de00

7. Billing Specialist

Billing specialists work for insurance companies and healthcare facilities to ensure that records, billing statements and payments are accurate. The national average salary for a billing specialist is $43,992 per year, according to Salary.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036kTU_0e11K0de00

8. Executive Assistant

Executive assistants may have to fulfill traditional administrative assistant duties as well as high-level support, including conducting research, preparing statistical reports and handling information requests. Because of the extra duties, these jobs pay more than traditional administrative assistant positions, with an average salary of $66,870, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee1O4_0e11K0de00

9. Accounts Payable Specialist

These specialists handle financial processing for a business. Their responsibilities include bookkeeping, financial reporting and the preparation of tax records. The median pay for this entry-level job is $45,560 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qdza2_0e11K0de00

10. Marketing Coordinator

Marketing coordinators assist marketing managers with the development and execution of plans and strategies to raise awareness and drive sales for a company, service or product. The average salary for this job is $58,967, according to Salary.com.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers

