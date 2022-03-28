ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL trade rumors: Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo and much more

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

NFL trade rumors have died down some following the plethora of blockbusters we saw earlier in the offseason.

Big-name quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson , Deshaun Watson , Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz found themselves on the move.

We also saw star wide receiver Davante Adams dealt from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders while Tyreek Hill is now calling South Beach home .

In no way does this mean NFL trade rumors won’t continue to come up leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft in late April and throughout the summer months as teams finalize their rosters.

Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. This will be consistently updated throughout the remainder of the offseason.

Tom Brady to the Miami Dolphins “fake news”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4UB2_0e0zakU500
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

A report broke late last week that Tom Brady was angling for a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Miami Dolphins after the seven-time Super Bowl champ ended his brief retirement.

All of this came after Miami added Pro Bowlers Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill to the mix. However, it seemed to be a bit ridiculous on the surface.

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel backed that up recently, calling said report “ fake news ” when speaking to the media. At this point, Tua Tagovailoa is slated to be the Dolphins’ Week 1 starter with Brady playing a third season in Tampa. There’s no other realistic scenario on this front.

San Francisco 49ers have not received Jimmy Garoppolo trade offer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqCKp_0e0zakU500
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

49ers general manager John Lynch noted recently that he has not received a concrete trade offer for the Super Bowl quarterback. All of this comes two months after Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers both noted that his time was about to come to an end in Northern California.

Garoppolo recently underwent shoulder surgery to his throwing arm, complicating things further. With the market for quarterback-needy teams drying up and Garoppolo’s $25 million cap hit, there’s now at least somewhat of a chance that he’s released outright. However, San Francisco will play this out to see if a market materializes.

Wide receivers now focus of NFL trade rumors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDQFJ_0e0zakU500
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now that both Adams and Hill have been dealt in blockbusters this offseason, there’s more information coming out of the NFL water-cooler indicating that other star pass-catchers could be moved.

DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) and A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans) are all set to enter the final years of their rookie deals. Their current teams are in extension negotiations with the trio.

Specifically, Samuel is someone to keep an eye on. Coming off an historical season with San Francisco, any new contract would likely make Samuel the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history . That is to say, north of $30 million annually. Teams are keeping an eye on this situation as 49ers general manager John Lynch continues to note that Samuel figures into their long-term plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anqjp_0e0zakU500
Also Read:
Top NFL free agents of 2022: Looking at the best 200 players available

New York Giants playing spin game with Saquon Barkley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amiVG_0e0zakU500
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Giants co-owner John Mara noted recently that the Giants are not opening shopping their former No. 2 pick. However, he would not step in if new general manager Joe Schoen opted to move off the injury-plagued running back.

For his part, Schoen also noted that he’s not shopping Barkley. But has received trade calls for the talented back . All of this comes on the heels of reports suggesting that New York has been met with a soft market for Barkley .

Something will likely be coming to a head at some point soon on this front. Barkley, 25, is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is set to count $7.22 million against the cap in 2022. He put up just 593 reushing yards in 13 games last season after missing all but two games of the 2020 season to a torn ACL.

From 2018-19, the Penn State product tallied 3,469 total yards and 23 TD at a clip of 5.6 yards per touch.

NFL trade rumors quiet on the Baker Mayfield front

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zJEf_0e0zakU500
Baker Mayfield subjet of NFL trade rumors: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Cleveland Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson, it seemed as if Baker Mayfield would be moved in no time. He had initially requested a trade when Cleveland’s interest in Watson became public record.

Now, it looks like the two sides are in a holding pattern. A recent reports suggests that Mayfield’s contract ( $18.86 million cap hit for 2022 ) is holding things up. Teams are said to be interested in him, but not at that cost. Right now, it appears that the Seattle Seahawks could be bidding against themselves for Mayfield’s services.

