The 12 Best Bath Towels on Amazon That Are Super Soft and Absorbent

By Brittany Loggins
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
Whether or not you look forward to buying them, bath towels can transform your daily bathing ritual from an ordinary to spa-like experience.

Whether or not you look forward to buying them, bath towels can transform your daily bathing ritual from an ordinary to spa-like experience.

Luckily, there are tons of great towels available on Amazon that marry both function and style. Especially for Prime members, it's easier than ever to upgrade your towels in a major way — even if you have designer-level tastes. Plenty of options also come as sets that include hand towels and wash cloths, so you can easily refresh your entire collection with just one purchase. And speaking of Amazon , Prime Day 2022 is quickly approaching on July 12th, and we're expecting major sales on these plush towels. If you're looking to stock up or finally replace those fraying towels in your linen closet, you're in luck.

And speaking of Amazon, Prime Day 2022 is quickly approaching on July 12th, and we’re expecting major sales on these plush towels. So if you’re looking to stock up on these household essentials without spending a fortune or maybe you’ve been back on forth on finally replacing those fraying towels in your linen closet, you’re in luck because last year, we discounts of up to 25% on these bath towels. And truly, don’t we all need a few more towels? There’s nothing worse than stepping out of the shower only to realize that all of your good, soft towels are in the laundry basket. So if you’re anything like us and you’ve had your towels for years, or maybe your washcloths have old, dark mascara and eyeliners stains that just won’t wash out, here’s your chance to finally trade them in for towels that you can be proud of – no more “guest towels.” With these expected price slashes, you’ll be able to treat yourself to the same soft, fuzzy towels you usually reserve for guests — and at a steal of a price. And while you’re shopping, take a peek at the beauty product selection from popular brands that hardly ever go on sale, and the trendy fashion deals too.

The Different Types of Bath Towels

There are few different things to consider when shopping for bath towels, including price, materials used and even patterns.

  • Texture: As with searching for the best bathrobes , it’s important to think about how you want your towels to feel, both in terms of softness and weight. Generally speaking, the heavier the towel, the higher quality you can expect it to be. Thicker towels also tend to be more absorbent.
  • Patterns: Just because you want a design element doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality, especially with options from luxury brands like Missoni on Amazon. These styles often come in pretty striped and geometric patterns that make for stunning accents in guest bathrooms.
  • Affordability: Affordable options can still be durable, as long as you know what to look for. Towels made with high percentages of bamboo and cotton should stand the test of time.
  • Materials: Speaking of different types of materials, keep in mind that bamboo and cotton are both soft, absorbent and fairly long-lasting, however bamboo tends to take longer to dry. That said, bamboo typically has more antibacterial properties, making these types of towels a top pick for the wellness-focused shopper.

To buy some of the best bath towels on Amazon backed by glowing customer reviews, keep scrolling. We’ve compiled a range of options that will have you covered no matter what style you’re in the market for.

Ariv Premium Bamboo Cotton Bath Towels

This set from Ariv includes four towels and has over 13,000 positive reviews on Amazon. These are made of a blend of cotton and bamboo, which makes them both absorbent and soft. Don’t worry, they’re also large enough to be cozy and are available in four different color options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzh6E_0e0u3OBK00




Ariv Premium Bamboo Cotton Bath Towels

$29


Buy Now

Missoni Tolomeo 2-Piece Towel Set, Multicoloured

To simply describe these Missoni towels as quality would be a serious understatement. Composed of terry velour, the splurge-worthy, made-in-Italy design feels luxuriously soft and supple against the skin. These also feature a stunning zigzag pattern that’s as colorful as it is sophisticated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oGxh_0e0u3OBK00




Missoni Tolomeo 2-Piece Towel Set, Multicoloured

$135


Buy Now

Utopia Towels Ivory Towel Set

Utopia’s set is perfect if you’re moving and ready to upgrade your towels. It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and four washcloths, all of which are super absorbent. Don’t believe us? Read what over 29,000 reviewers who gave the set a five-star rating had to say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1qcM_0e0u3OBK00




Utopia Towels Ivory Towel Set

$29


Buy Now

Brooklinen Bath Sheets, White Super-Plush

Simply put: Brooklinen’s Bath Sheets are the plushest bath towels you could own. Made of 100% Turkish cotton and ultra-thick, they’re a heavenly morning pick-me-up and perfect for creating a luxurious spa day at home. Even better, they come as a set of two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Gbh_0e0u3OBK00




Brooklinen Bath Sheets, White Super-Plush

$89


Buy Now

White Classic Luxury Bath Towels Large

While these White Classic towels are available in a variety of colors, it’s nice that they come in a combo pack that features both gray and white options. They’re plush, soft and reinforced with double needle embroidery to prevent shedding. Additionally, they’re processed in a special way that makes them dry faster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gqtpr_0e0u3OBK00




White Classic Luxury Bath Towels Large

$49
$47


Buy Now

Great Bay 100% Cotton Jacquard Bathroom Towels

A jacquard pattern not only adds subtle flair to these Great Bay towels, but also makes them perfect for anyone who prefers a textured feel. The soft and absorbent set comes in an array of colors, but we think the sea foam-hued version is perhaps the most unique (yet versatile) option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYEWY_0e0u3OBK00




Great Bay 100% Cotton Jacquard Bathroom Towels

$34


Buy Now

Welhome Franklin Premium Bath, Wash and Hand Towels

These towels from Welhome Franklin offer 600 grams of fabric per square meter, making them quite absorbent. They’re also complete with standout quilted stitching and come as a set with two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths, so you’re all set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jeayf_0e0u3OBK00




Welhome Franklin Premium Bath, Wash and Hand Towels

$49
$39


Buy Now

American Linen Luxury Bath Towels

Whether your sense of style leans more contemporary or retro, these American Linen goodies will add a pop of color to your bathroom. They come in a set of four and are made from 100% ring-spun cotton for a deliciously soft feel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317Eo4_0e0u3OBK00




American Linen Luxury Bath Towels

$30


Buy Now

Hammam Linen White Bath Towels

Hammam’s towels seriously bring on the fluff, made of a classic terry cotton material that gets even more plush with every wash. These come in a set of four to keep your bathroom stocked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oplke_0e0u3OBK00




Hammam Linen White Bath Towels

$69
$33


Buy Now

Casa Copenhagen Egyptian Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set

If you want a little bit of pattern but you don’t want to go overboard, these Casa Copenhagen towels are the way to go. They’re made of 100% cotton with a subtle yet eye-catching stripe of detail. Grab them in over a dozen color combos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7sVN_0e0u3OBK00




Casa Copenhagen Egyptian Cotton 6 Piece Towel Set

$39


Buy Now

Bagno Milano Turkish Spa Towel Set

Bagno Milano’s towels are made of Aegean Turkish cotton, which the brand claims is softer than bamboo and more durable than Egyptian cotton. The thick towels also feature a cool damask-woven finish that sets them apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czKFM_0e0u3OBK00




Bagno Milano Turkish Spa Towel Set

$39


Buy Now

Tommy Bahama Home 6pc Towel Set

These Tommy Bahama towels would look amazing if you have a white bathroom or are a big fan of the palm tree wallpaper trend. They feature a palm-inspired pattern done in white and sea foam green with an accompanying texture that’s super soft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpSiU_0e0u3OBK00




Tommy Bahama Home 6pc Towel Set

$59
$47


Buy Now

