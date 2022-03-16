ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna Just Revealed She’s in Her Third Trimester—Here’s How Soon Her Due Date Could Be

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Now that we know she’s pregnant, many of us want to know Rihanna’s due date to get an idea of when we can expect to see a mini Rih out in the world. Judging from her first maternity shoot, Rihanna’s due date may be coming along quicker than you’d expect.

Rihanna , 33, debuted her baby bump for the first time in January 2022 during a photoshoot alongside her boyfriend ASAP Rocky , 33, in Harlem, NY. In the photos—which you can see here —the “Love on the Brain” singer wore low-rise jeans and a long pink puffer jacket , which she unbuttoned past her belly button to show off her growing bump. ASAP, for his part, wore a denim varsity jacket and leather pants, and could be seen kissing Rih on the forehead in one of the shots.

While neither Rih nor ASAP made a formal statement about the pregnancy at the time, celebrity photographer Miles Diggs subtly confirmed the news after taking the photos. Diggs took to his Instagram account to share one flick from the shoot, which zoomed in on Rihanna’s bump. He captioned the post, “SHE IS,” otherwise assuaging any and all doubts on the matter.

Before becoming expectant parents, the Fenty Beauty founder and the “Praise the Lord” rapper officially started dating in 2020. The pair, who became friends in 2013 when he opened for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour, fielded romance rumors for years prior to this. Speculation about their relationship status reached a fever pitch following the “Umbrella” singer’s split from her previous boyfriend, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020 after three years of dating. Months later, People reported that Rih and ASAP were dating—but it wasn’t until the following year that the couple publicly confirmed their relationship.

In May 2021, ASAP was the one to discuss their relationship for the first time in an interview with GQ for their June/July 2021 issue. The “1Train” rapper openly gushed about his “lady,” calling her “the love of my life” during the interview. “[It’s] so much better when you got the one,” he also told the magazine at the time. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

During his chat with GQ, the “Babushka Boi” rapper also hinted at his plans for starting a family with Rih. When asked about his thoughts on fatherhood, ASAP replied, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.” While he didn’t mention the Fenty founder outright, ASAP did reflect on what kind of dad he would be—and how he imagined his future child would turn out. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Less than a year later, that fly child is already on the way. But how soon can fans expect to see them? For everything we know about Rihanna’s due date, keep on reading below.

When is Rihanna’s due date?

So, when is Rihanna’s due date? While Rihanna hasn’t revealed her exact due date to fans, the Fenty Beauty founder shared how far along she is during an interview with Elle in March 2022. At the time, she told the outlet that she was already in her third trimester: “There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up, and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,” she said.

This likely puts Rih at around the seven or eight-month mark of pregnancy, meaning her due date could be sometime in April or May 2022. This lines up with what sources previously revealed to Us Weekly in February 2022, when they shared that the “Umbrella” singer is due in the spring. At the time, the insider revealed that Rih and ASAP “shared the exciting news with trusted confidants about a month” before their announcement. “They’re both very excited,” they added at the time, noting that Rih and ASAP wanted to keep their pregnancy a secret “until they basically couldn’t” anymore.

Prior to Rih and ASAP’s pregnancy announcement, the pair had fans speculating they were expecting a baby for months. The rumors took off in September 2021, when Rih and ASAP attended the Met Gala together in New York City. The pair were among the last guests to arrive at the function, and notably, Rih wore an oversized, custom-made gown by Balenciaga. While some fans didn’t make much of the style choice at the time, in hindsight, it’s possible that Rih may have chosen the dramatic ensemble for the way it camouflaged a growing baby bump.

The following month, Rihanna sparked pregnancy rumors once again when she visited her homeland of Barbados, where she was honored as her country’s National Hero. During the award ceremony, Rih wore an orange slip dress that clung to her waist. Interestingly, Rihanna held her hands around her midsection and noticeably positioned her stomach out of view whenever she had the chance.

Now, it’s clear that Rih was indeed pregnant at the time—and now we know she’s due sometime this spring! Of course, even due dates can sometimes differ from when little ones actually decide to enter the world; so we’ll really just have to wait and see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0e0t5etZ00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 3

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Reacted to His NFL Return After Fans Blamed Her For His Retirement

Click here to read the full article. Sharing her support. Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen’s return to retirement message was shared on social media—and let’s just say it was as sweet as one could expect. The model, 41, offered a supportive comment under her husband’s Instagram post on March 13, 2022, where he announced that he’s officially returning to the NFL after publicly announcing his retirement from the league less than two months prior. “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” Bündchen wrote. Brady, for his part, explained his decision to return to football following his retirement announcement. “These...
NFL
StyleCaster

TikTok Is Freaking Out About Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber’s Slicked-Back Hair Hack

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered how celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber get those perfect, slicked-back hairstyles with not a strand out of place? SAME. My curly baby hairs could never. Influencer Arielle Lorre answered this question on TikTok and it’s all about something called a Tancho Tique Stick. “When I went to the Emmy’s this year, I had Kendall and Hailey’s hairstylist Iriniel [de León] do my hair,” she says in a now-viral...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Move Over, Butt-Lift Leggings, The Pink Dress From Zara Is Here to Take Your TikTok Crown

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Jameel
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Rihanna
SheKnows

Rihanna Dropped Major Hints About Her Due Date – & Why She Plans to Be a ‘Psycho’ Mom

Click here to read the full article. Heads up: Rihanna’s due date is just around the corner. The singer dropped the big news that she’s in her third trimester during an interview with ELLE this week. When asked if her radiant glow is from pregnancy or her beauty line Fenty, Rihanna responded: “I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person.” View this post...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
HIP HOP
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Us Weekly#Due Date#Fatherhood#Asap
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rihanna reflects on ‘rebellious’ pregnancy style: ‘I’m not going to buy maternity clothes’

Rihanna has reflected on her widely praised maternity style, with the singer revealing it was important for her to reject what society expects pregnant women to wear.Since revealing in January that she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child, the Fenty Beauty founder has stepped out on a number of occasions in memorable outfits, including a black babydoll negligee during Paris Fashion Week and a bright blue full-length bodysuit with cut-out details.During a recent launch party for Fenty Beauty at Ulta, the 34-year-old billionaire, who wore a silver floor-length sequin skirt, a silver long-sleeved cut-out bralette, and a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Jack Harlow Are Living Their Best Lives In Turks & Caicos

It's lit in Turks & Caicos now that Drake and Jack Harlow have linked for an island vacation. The pair of hitmakers know how to travel in style as they're afforded all of the luxuries that come with being a chart-topping, global superstar, and they shared a few photos and videos of their fun in the sun. Fans have been enjoying both rappers revealing private moments that include them playfully trolling one another.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Cardi B responds when Tasha K says she can’t pay $4M settlement

Since Cardi B doesn’t want to break one of her flamboyantly long nails, perhaps she needs to send 50 Cent to collect her money from declawed blogger Tasha K. This is Cardi’s issue after Tasha K admitted that she cannot fork over the $4 million that an Atlanta judge ordered her to pay. The judgement was rendered immediately after it was proven irrefutably that the blogger engaged in libelous and defamatory behavior against Cardi.
ATLANTA, GA
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Surprised Paris Fashion Week With a Rare Mother-Daughter Runway Walk

Click here to read the full article. Cindy Crawford is more than happy to share the spotlight with her 20-year-old daughter, Kai Gerber. The dynamic duo hit the runway at Paris Fashion Week, surprising the audience at the Off-White show, who weren’t expecting the rare mother-daughter appearance. Crawford strutted down the catwalk wearing a long, layered tulle skirt paired with a black tuxedo jacket and a university t-shirt underneath. She accessorized the look with turquoise sunglasses, a red clutch and dramatic chandelier earrings. Gerber’s outfit had a more modernistic design with a bubble mini skirt, showing off her long legs, along...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's new pool pictures have got fans all making the same joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post. Taking to Insta to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a *huge* swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Lookalike and Trying To Break Her and Pete Davidson Up

Kanye West released a song called “Eazy,” in which he suggests he's going to beat up comedian Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The music video released this week emphasized the threat with a claymation of West kidnapping and burying a figure who looks a whole lot like Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson has a surprisingly relaxed view of the situation.
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Cutely Crashes Her Insta Return After Son’s Birth

Peek-a-boo! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, made an adorable appearance in her mom’s postpartum Instagram return. “OK, so I know I’ve been MIA for a while,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, told her Instagram followers in a Thursday, March 10, video, before whispering, “Storm wants to be in this.”
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy