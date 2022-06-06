ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crohn's Disease

By Tina Marteney
Cover picture for the articleThroughout many events and circumstances in my life, I have always felt this responsibility for being honest about my health conditions .... What It’s Like Having Crohn’s Disease and COVID-19 Over the last 2 years, COVID-19 has impacted everyone in one way or another....

New disease affecting the kidneys and liver discovered

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom — Scientists at Newcastle University report the discovery of a new hereditary disease called TULP3-related ciliopathy. Caused by a faulty inherited gene, this condition can result in either liver or kidney failure among both adults and adolescents. Both kidney and liver failure, of course, can stem...
What Is Empty Heart Disease?

Empty heart disease is a relatively new phenomenon that affects young people, predominantly in Asian communities. Feelings of meaninglessness can sometimes follow years of struggle and sacrifice, leading one to question if it was all worth it. Feelings of depression, and even suicidal ideation, can accompany empty heart disease. My...
What to know about Crohn's and creeping fat

Creeping fat is a type of fat that resides in the abdomen. It wraps around the walls of the colon. Creeping fat has close links to Crohn’s disease and can worsen its symptoms. Mesenteric fat is fat that lies between the outer layer of the intestine and the abdominal...
Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
10 Anxious Behaviors That Are Actually Trauma Responses

Viewing anxious behaviors through a trauma-informed lens teaches us that there is usually a reason for them. Developing an understanding of our anxious behaviors can show us that there is nothing "wrong" with us. Learning not to take things personally can help us understand loved ones with the same traits.
3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate everything you consume daily, experts often say. Many of us sip on inflammatory beverages without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
What Is the Healthiest Blood Type?

Many people are unsure of their blood types. You may not know that your blood type can make you more susceptible to certain medical conditions. A blood type chart can help you figure out what blood type you have. Blood type categorizes blood by what it contains. This includes the...
