Best wedding guest dresses for spring 2022, from Amazon to ASOS

You hear that? Those are wedding bells in the not-so-distant future and it’s so exciting to hear them again.

After many brides and grooms put their weddings on hold during the height of the pandemic over the last two years, it seems like wedding season is back once again — new variants permitting, of course.

If you’re not one of the lucky few who have their outfits already pre-determined, you’ll need to start looking for the perfect dress to wear to the reception that makes you look and feel amazing — while not upstaging the bride, of course.

From long flowy dresses and shorter stylish sundresses to a whole new look in a jumpsuit, here are our favorite outfits for wedding season 2022.

ASOS

That’s a wrap — this is your dream dress.

From ASOS, this mint green dress is a cute yet simple way to stun at any wedding, with an adorable bow detail on the back for some added flair. The front has a classic V-neck, easily dressed up with a sparkling necklace or a pair of dangling earrings. The dress ranges in size from 0 to 12 and can be tied tighter or looser from the back.

Baltic Born

For a long-sleeve look you can rock in the winter or really anytime of year, check out this stunning number from Baltic Born. We love the satin finish that looks super luxe, without a crazy price tag. At $72, get one in all three colors to wear to all the weddings you have lined up.

Windsor

Long sleeves when you want them and a halter when you don’t. This dress really can do both, and in a stunning burgundy red color that is perfect for weddings. Wear it with sleeves for a more modest and warmer look in the winter or draped in a halter top with a deep V for a sexy summer look.

Abercrombie & Fitch

This LBD (little black dress, of course) is perfect for any elegant occasion, including a black-tie wedding. It is part of Abercrombie and Fitch’s new Best Dressed Guest Collection , which is an online exclusive selection of wedding attire for both him and her.

Adrianna Papell

Why should only the groomsmen get to wear the tuxedos? Dress up your look with this tuxedo-inspired dress from designer Adrianna Papell. It adds a bit of a masculine edge to your look, allowing you to wear it as a dress or over tights for colder weather ceremonies.

Free People

You’ll feel like a glamorous, real-life disco ball while dancing all night in this shimmering dress. Sold at Free People, the sparking dress is perfect for dancing at the reception and will look great in wedding photos too, perfect to pair with tights or a jacket during the colder months and strappy sandals for when it gets warm.

Lulu's

Leave the bouquet to the bride, these flowers are all you need.

Lulu’s has a plethora of wedding guest dresses, but this one is one of our favorites. The rose pattern is timeless and matches any hair color and choice of shoe. The billowing fabric will look great for an outdoor wedding, just bear in mind the high slit up the leg when the wind blows. It comes in the pictured pink color as well as a purple pattern with different flowers but the same silhouette.

REVOLVE

The light blue or red dress is sold on Revolve, made by superdown and sold for just $69. We recommend checking out quickly, as sizes are selling out fast. We didn’t expect any less, as the flattering waistline and flirty above-the-knee slit make for a stunning wedding guest every time.

Anthropologie

Sparkle all night long as you twirl under the disco ball on the reception dance floor.

This shimmery number was made for any evening wedding or one in which the dress code requires more than just a sundress. Sold at Anthropologie as part of their BHLDN wedding collection, the dress is super size inclusive and available in a 0 through 18 as well as plus sizes.

Reformation

The bride may be marrying her Romeo, but you can look as beautiful as Juliet in this emerald green frock.

Sold at Reformation, the Juliet dress is a classic and a bestseller on the site. The jewel-tone dress is one of our favorites, but it also comes in a wide variety of other colors and patterns including red, ivory and black as well as floral and animal print.

Nordstrom

Business in the front, party in the back. This dress really does both, as from the back it looks like your typical maxi dress, but turn around and show off your legs in the pants that are attached underneath for the coolest jumpsuit we’ve seen in 2022.

Amazon

Add some spring colors to your wedding guest wardrobe. This option is sold on Amazon and comes in a variety of shades to choose from, with over 30 to be exact. It has a fun back, too, with a ruffle sleeve coming to a tie in the back.

Petal and Pup

For all things flowing and fabulous, head to Petal and Pup. They have a whole section for wedding guests , ranging from long dresses like this one, to short dresses and jumpsuits, too.

