ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Best wedding guest dresses for spring 2022, from Amazon to ASOS

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

You hear that? Those are wedding bells in the not-so-distant future and it’s so exciting to hear them again.

After many brides and grooms put their weddings on hold during the height of the pandemic over the last two years, it seems like wedding season is back once again — new variants permitting, of course.

If you’re not one of the lucky few who have their outfits already pre-determined, you’ll need to start looking for the perfect dress to wear to the reception that makes you look and feel amazing — while not upstaging the bride, of course.

From long flowy dresses and shorter stylish sundresses to a whole new look in a jumpsuit, here are our favorite outfits for wedding season 2022.

1. ASOS Design Wrap Front Tie Back Maxi Dress , $29, original price: $58
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aD4xV_0e0jTXZD00 ASOS

That’s a wrap — this is your dream dress.

From ASOS, this mint green dress is a cute yet simple way to stun at any wedding, with an adorable bow detail on the back for some added flair. The front has a classic V-neck, easily dressed up with a sparkling necklace or a pair of dangling earrings. The dress ranges in size from 0 to 12 and can be tied tighter or looser from the back.

ASOS 2. Baltic Born Holly Satin Maxi Dress , $72 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4gBV_0e0jTXZD00 Baltic Born

For a long-sleeve look you can rock in the winter or really anytime of year, check out this stunning number from Baltic Born. We love the satin finish that looks super luxe, without a crazy price tag. At $72, get one in all three colors to wear to all the weddings you have lined up.

Baltic Born 3. Windsor Londyn Formal High Slit Convertible Dress , $50 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeCYT_0e0jTXZD00 Windsor

Long sleeves when you want them and a halter when you don’t. This dress really can do both, and in a stunning burgundy red color that is perfect for weddings. Wear it with sleeves for a more modest and warmer look in the winter or draped in a halter top with a deep V for a sexy summer look.

Windsor 4. Abercrombie Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Maxi Dress , $150 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EG462_0e0jTXZD00 Abercrombie & Fitch

This LBD (little black dress, of course) is perfect for any elegant occasion, including a black-tie wedding. It is part of Abercrombie and Fitch’s new Best Dressed Guest Collection , which is an online exclusive selection of wedding attire for both him and her.

abercrombie 5. Adrianna Papell Long Sleeve Crepe Dress , $139 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dntrt_0e0jTXZD00 Adrianna Papell

Why should only the groomsmen get to wear the tuxedos? Dress up your look with this tuxedo-inspired dress from designer Adrianna Papell. It adds a bit of a masculine edge to your look, allowing you to wear it as a dress or over tights for colder weather ceremonies.

Adrianna Papell 6. Free People Dance All Night Mini , $300 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlR17_0e0jTXZD00 Free People

You’ll feel like a glamorous, real-life disco ball while dancing all night in this shimmering dress. Sold at Free People, the sparking dress is perfect for dancing at the reception and will look great in wedding photos too, perfect to pair with tights or a jacket during the colder months and strappy sandals for when it gets warm.

Free People 7. Lulu’s Garden Meandering Blush Floral Print Maxi Dress , $109 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Uqyl_0e0jTXZD00 Lulu's

Leave the bouquet to the bride, these flowers are all you need.

Lulu’s has a plethora of wedding guest dresses, but this one is one of our favorites. The rose pattern is timeless and matches any hair color and choice of shoe. The billowing fabric will look great for an outdoor wedding, just bear in mind the high slit up the leg when the wind blows. It comes in the pictured pink color as well as a purple pattern with different flowers but the same silhouette.

lulu’s 8. Superdown Erika Deep V Jersey Maxi , $53, original price: $69 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6RyJ_0e0jTXZD00 REVOLVE

The light blue or red dress is sold on Revolve, made by superdown and sold for just $69. We recommend checking out quickly, as sizes are selling out fast. We didn’t expect any less, as the flattering waistline and flirty above-the-knee slit make for a stunning wedding guest every time.

Revolve 9. BHLDN Fidelia Dress , $215, original price: $308 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQByW_0e0jTXZD00 Anthropologie

Sparkle all night long as you twirl under the disco ball on the reception dance floor.

This shimmery number was made for any evening wedding or one in which the dress code requires more than just a sundress. Sold at Anthropologie as part of their BHLDN wedding collection, the dress is super size inclusive and available in a 0 through 18 as well as plus sizes.

BHLDN 11. Reformation Juliet Dress , $248 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIAau_0e0jTXZD00 Reformation

The bride may be marrying her Romeo, but you can look as beautiful as Juliet in this emerald green frock.

Sold at Reformation, the Juliet dress is a classic and a bestseller on the site. The jewel-tone dress is one of our favorites, but it also comes in a wide variety of other colors and patterns including red, ivory and black as well as floral and animal print.

Reformation 12. Kay Unger Davina Maxi Romper , $123, original price: $309 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9F2q_0e0jTXZD00 Nordstrom

Business in the front, party in the back. This dress really does both, as from the back it looks like your typical maxi dress, but turn around and show off your legs in the pants that are attached underneath for the coolest jumpsuit we’ve seen in 2022.

Nordstrom 13. Romwe Women’s Cute Tie Back Ruffle Strap Dress , $32 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCXx_0e0jTXZD00 Amazon

Add some spring colors to your wedding guest wardrobe. This option is sold on Amazon and comes in a variety of shades to choose from, with over 30 to be exact. It has a fun back, too, with a ruffle sleeve coming to a tie in the back.

Amazon 14. Petal and Pup Rosetta Dress , $82 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMlq0_0e0jTXZD00 Petal and Pup

For all things flowing and fabulous, head to Petal and Pup. They have a whole section for wedding guests , ranging from long dresses like this one, to short dresses and jumpsuits, too.

Petal and pup

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle’s $89 Linen Dress Just Debuted in New Spring Colors

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Party Dress#Asos#Mini Dress#Formal Dress#Baltic
shefinds

Blake Lively Was A Total Knock Out In A Body-Hugging Cut-Out Dress On The Red Carpet—We’re Speechless!

From shimmering bralettes at Fashion Week to sexy high-slit gowns on the red carpet, Blake Lively‘s style has been on a roll lately— and she’s not stopping anytime soon!. The Gossip Girl icon arrived at the 2022 Gem Awards in New York City last week wearing a show-stopping skintight black dress from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2021 collection. A major highlight of her all-black ensemble and dress was its sultry plunging neckline and ab-baring cut-out, which helped flaunt her svelte, toned and incredible figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles. The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme. Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Grazia

Kate Middleton Just Wore The Perfect Dress For Wedding Guest Season - And It's Still Available To Buy

If all this good weather has got you wondering what on earth to wear for wedding season, Kate Middleton might have the answer. Nearing the end of their week-long royal tour in the Caribbean, Middleton was seen arriving at one of its final stops - Nassau's Sybil Strachan Primary School in The Bahamas - in a dress so suitable for your next nuptials that it might as well have your name on it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively Wears Dress With Plunging Leather Crop Top & $5k Chanel Bag In NYC: Photos

Blake Lively was chic and sexy in a deep cut leather dress in NYC on Friday as she showed up to an event honoring Lorraine Schwartz and other premiere jewelers. Blake Lively continues to sparkle in stunning style, this time in a plunging leather dress! The Gossip Girl star arrived at Cipriani in the Big Apple on Friday, sporting the black, long-sleeve dress which featured a cut-out at her midsection. She paired the look with Lorraine Schwartz geometrical drop earrings and a vintage, beige-and-black-patterned Chanel bag, priced at around $5,000. The 34-year-old mom-of-three also pulled her hair back into a sleek and sexy ponytail, topping the look off with sparkling black Christian Louboutin pumps.
brides.com

22 Gorgeous Green Wedding Dresses for Every Bridal Style

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you picture a wedding dress, chances are you envision a formal gown in white, ivory, or the lightest of blush. But as more brides step out and decide to truly make their days their own, the concept of wedding dresses is also evolving. Now more than ever, brides are opting for colored gowns over the custom white look, and one of our favorite hue options for bold brides are green wedding dresses.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Steps Into Spring in Colorful Cheetah Print Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘GMA’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Julianne Hough made a spring style statement in New York City today. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was spotted arriving at ABC Studios for a “Good Morning America” interview as she promotes her upcoming “Step Into the Movies” dance special airing March 20 on ABC. Hough made a stylish arrival in a camel trench coat. A classic coat is the ultimate spring staple. It is the ideal go-to item for the season...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Prep for wedding season: Amazon's comfiest, sparkliest shoes start at just $28

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Have a wedding coming up? Whether you're attending as a guest, a member of the bridal party or even as the bride herself, make sure you really think about your shoes. We'd argue that they're the most important part of your outfit — even more so than the dress! — because you can't possibly plan to dance the night away if your tootsies are smushed and your there are giant blisters forming on your heels. Sure, comfy-yet-cute heels or sandals are a tall order, but we're not about to shy away from the challenge.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled with Flowy Romantic Dresses for Spring That Start at $24

While dresses are always a warm-weather favorite, romantic dresses have become increasingly popular thanks in part to shoppers' affinity for anything Bridgerton-esque. They have a way of drawing the eye with their gorgeous color palettes, floral prints, puffed sleeves, flowing skirts, and flattering tie-wrap styles. With so much going for them, you might just want to buy them all — and there's truly no harm in that with the prices we found.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Plays With Pattern in a Floral Kimono With Black Patent Leather Dolce & Gabbana Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sequins and latex? Heidi Klum combines the two seamlessly. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a video on Instagram Friday that showed the model walking and posing in front of an ad for the company Afterparty that allows celebrities to host exclusive experiences for their biggest fans and supports within the world of NFT. For the outfit, Klum went with a beaded and sequined floral-print kimono outlined in a contrasting flower...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Travel + Leisure

Nordstrom Rack Just Put Its Most Stylish Vacation Dresses on Sale for Less Than $50

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Your trip is booked, and the itinerary is finished. Now, it's time for the real fun to begin: planning your vacation outfits. As a general rule of thumb, it's always a good idea to bring clothes that are stylish and functional so you can get the most out of your wardrobe without overpacking. For many travelers, the one article of clothing that always goes the extra mile is a travel dress. On its own, it makes you look put together and fashionable without much effort and takes the stress out of coordinating tops to bottoms. Plus, it can easily be casually worn as a cover-up on pool days or dressed up with the right shoes and accessories for formal activities.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best White Jeans to Wear This Spring, From Baggy Fits to Chic Trousers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Fashion rules are made to be broken — which is why you’ll see stylish stars sport light-hued denim year-round. The best white jeans for women can be worn during any season — so long as the fabric isn’t paper-thin, lest you’re into that VPL (visible panty line) look.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Batman' Fashion Lands at Saks Fifth Avenue and Beyond...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jessica Alba Is Sharply Chic in Navy Tulle Dress & Satin Stilettos for Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Alba proved classic chic tones never go out of style while arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party tonight in Beverly Hills, Calif., with her husband, Cash Warren. The Honest Beauty founder hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a navy tulle gown. Her midi-length number featured a flared bodice and tulle skirt with a tightly cinched waist. Completing the piece was a corset silhouette and netting-like texture, which expanded on her skirt. Alba gave her look an elegant finish with glitzy diamond drop earrings and a satin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Maude Apatow Goes Sleek in Beaded Floral Skirt and Slingback Kitten Heels for Miu Miu Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Maude Apatow is the ultimate Miu Miu poster child. The “Euphoria” actress attended the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The short film is a part of the brand’s 2011 inception Women’s Tales series, where aside from using clothing from the brand, Miuccia Prada gives female directors the opportunity to create their own story around her clothing. The event was star-studded with celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy