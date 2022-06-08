Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article.

Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!)

Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022 , let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies welcomed thanks to the pregnant celebrities in 2021 . Another year with lots of time spent indoors and out of the spotlight meant that many stars got pregnant with their first children together; some of these celebs included Olivia Munn and John Mulaney , who welcomed their son Malcolm in December 2021, and Selling Sunset ‘s Christine Quinn , who welcomed her baby boy Christian in May 2021 with her husband Christian Richard.

Of course, other famous pairings decided to grow their families; rapper Cardi B and husband Offset, for their part, welcomed their second child, a boy, in September 2021. Even former royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expanded their brood, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana in July 2021.

But as we know, a new year means new milestones for these families and many more—especially when it comes to the celebrity pregnancies of 2022. Read about all the pregnant celebrities of 2022 up ahead!

Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa

“The stork is on the way!” Nick Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting more children during a June 2022 episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast. When asked about rumors that he has “three babies on the way,” Cannon replied, “When you say ‘on the way…’ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way—the stork is on the way.” He went on to suggest, “if you thought the numbers I put up in 2021,” were a lot, just wait and see in 2022.

In 2021, Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with model Abby De La Rosa in June. Later that month, he welcomed his son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Six months later, baby Zen tragically passed away following a battle with brain cancer. Cannon is also father to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, along with 5-year-old son Golden and 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

While Cannon did not reveal just how many kids are on the way this year, TMZ reports that he is expecting again with De La Rosa, who announced she is pregnant in June 2022. In her announcement, the model teased that she could be expecting twins again. Cannon is also father to another baby on the way with Bre Tiesi, who is due this year.

Pippa Middleton & James Matthews

Celebrations all around! Pippa Middleton is expecting a third child with her husband James Matthews, according to multiple reports . The younger sister of Kate Middleton was spotted at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the weekend of June 3, 2022, wearing a green dress that highlighted her baby bump. She was spotted with her brother James Middleton, his wife, Alizée Thévenet and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. The couple has two children together, son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1. The couple has not confirmed the pregnancy officially.

Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

One chapter closed, and another one opens! Mandy Moore announced on her Instagram on June 3, 2022, that she’s expecting her second baby with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. She captioned the post,”One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo”

The This is Us actress just wrapped up the final season of the NBC drama in May 2022, and is expected to embark on a tour in June 2022 in support of her album In Real Life . Moore and Goldsmith have one son together, August, who was born in February 2021.

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

A miracle. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second child together. “I couldn’t be more excited,” Heidi told Us Weekly on June 1, 2022. “I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” she continued while mentioning her firstborn Gunner, 4. The Hills alum opened up about her troubles conceiving a second child after the birth of Gunner. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

Heidi’s husband Spencer Pratt expressed his excitement for the new baby and the journey it took to conceive a second baby. “Heidi has been crying a lot,” he told Us Weekly . “It’s like every month, ‘Here we go.’ I was like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ But Heidi didn’t want to do it that way. It was so long at this point I don’t know if I have any emotion left because it was very challenging.”

Patrick Mahomes

Another round! Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews announced that she was pregnant with their second child on May 30, 2022. Mahomes posted a picture of his family on Instagram with their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, holding a board that said, “Big sister duties coming soon.” The football player captioned the post, “Round 2!” The couple married in March 2022 and had their firstborn in February 2021. The little one also served as a flower girl for her parents’ wedding.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne announced that she was pregnant in an Instagram post on May 12, 2022. The singer captioned the post with a sonogram of her soon-to-be baby, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! ” The Dancing with the Stars alum posted the photo along with her partner Slipknot musician Sid Wilson III, who shared an up-close version of the sonogram.

Post Malone

Post Malone announced in an interview with People on May 3, 2022, that he’s expecting his first child with his girlfriend, whom he hasn’t publicly identified. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” he said. According to TMZ , Malone celebrated the news with his family in Southern California the weekend before the announcement.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Baby, one more time! Britney Spears announced that she and her fiancé, Sam Ashgari, were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post on April 11, 2022. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??'” Britney captioned a photo of tea and flowers. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant ”

She continued, “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

Along with her baby-on-the-way, Britney also shares sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Britney’s pregnancy comes six months after a judge ended her conservatorship in November 2021 after 13 years. During a court hearing in June 2021, Britney accused her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, of putting an IUD inside her against her will to prevent her from having another child. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said at the time. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me waaay more harm than good.”

Hilaria Baldwin & Alec Baldwin

Another Baldwin baby is on the way! Hilaria and Alec shared the news in an Instagram post on March 29, 2022, with a video featuring their six children: daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 18 months. Alec, for his part, is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall ,” Hilaria captioned the clip. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” Hilaria continued. “I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones .”

In a statement to People following their announcement, Hilaria and Alec expressed their excitement over their growing brood. “We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we’re a good team,” the couple shared. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.”

They added, “Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!”

Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler announced on March 3, 2022, that she’s expecting a baby with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau following his felony domestic violence arrest days earlier. “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” Moakler told People in a statement. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.” However, weeks following her announcement, Moakler confirmed that her test was a false positive caused by hormonal issues.

The Miss USA alum is already mother to son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker, whom she shared with her ex-husband Travis Barker. She also has an older daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous engagement to Oscar De La Hoya.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is expecting her and Joe Jonas’ second child together, Us Weekly confirms. News of Sophie’s pregnancy broke on March 1, 2022, after InTouch reported that the Game of Thrones alum and her husband were expanding their family for the second time in less than two years.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child, baby girl Willa, in 2020. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the new parents’ rep told Us Weekly at the time.

Adriana Lima & Andre Lemmers

Supermodel Adriana Lima is expecting her third child! The former Victoria’s Secret angel is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, who she welcomed with ex-husband Marko Jarić. The runway star and the retired basketball player split in 2014 after five years of marriage. Following their divorce, Adriana started dating movie producer Andre Lemmers. This will be her first child with Lemmers, who made his red carpet debut with the model in September 2021.

The 40-year-old supermodel announced the exciting news in her first-ever video on TikTok, which she shared to the platform on February 18, 2022. “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson was the soundtrack for the video, which began with Adriana revealing to her already-thousands of followers that her boyfriend, movie producer, Andre Lemmers likes to startle her wherever she goes. The clip then showed him scaring her in the closet, at the market, in a bathroom and at various other locations. In the video, she added, “But today……is…payback!!!” before showing a close-up of her positive pregnancy test to followers. While Andre was resting in bed, Adriana surprised him with the test and captured his shocked response on camera. Toward the end of the clip, viewers were shown her ultrasound and learned the baby is due in the fall.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, are expecting their first child together. People confirmed the pregnancy on February 4, 2022, after the couple was photographed in Hawaii, where Green was seen holding Burgess’ baby bump. The baby is Green and Burgess’ first together, but his fifth child overall. He shares three kids with ex-wife Megan Fox: sons River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9. Fox and Green split in 2020 after almost 10 years together. They finalized their divorce in 2021. Green also shares eldest son Kassius, 19, with his ex Vanessa Marcil.

Green and Burgess’ baby news came two weeks after Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met on the set of the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass , while she was still married to Green. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic,” Fox captioned an Instagram video of the engagement in January 2022. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky

Rihanna is going to be a mom! People confirmed on January 31, 2022, that the “Umbrella” singer and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child together after the couple subtly revealed the news with an impromptu photoshoot in New York City. Rih and ASAP, who have been dating since 2020, took to ASAP’s hometown of Harlem for the maternity shoot.

In the photos—which you can see here —the rapper is seen embracing Rihanna and kissing her on the forehead while the “Diamonds” singer flaunts her growing baby bump beneath an unbuttoned pink puffer jacket. In another flick, the pair walk side-by-side as they hold hands.

ASAP previously opened up about his plans to start a family with Rih in a May 2021 cover story for GQ magazine. At the time, the rapper revealed that fatherhood is “in my destiny, absolutely.” He added, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” During the same interview, ASAP also gushed about his romance with the Fenty founder, calling her the “love of my life.” Explaining how his life has improved since dating the Barbados-born artist, ASAP added, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Nick Cannon & Brie Tiesi

Another one! Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting a baby with model Brie Tiesi. The Wild ‘N Out host sparked rumors of another baby after he was photographed hosting the pregnant model’s gender reveal party in Malibu, California, on January 30, 2022. In the flicks—obtained by TMZ—Cannon is seen matching Tiesi as he cradles her baby bump. Cannon already has seven children, making this baby No. 8 for the Nickelodeon alum.

The Mask Singer host shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also welcomed his son Golden and daughter Powerful in 2017 and 2020, respectively, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. In 2021, the All That alum also became a father to twins Zion and Zillion, who he shares with broadcast professional and DJ Abby De La Rosa, along with his youngest son Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Zen tragically passed away in December 2021, five months after he was born.

Five months after he was born, however, Zen tragically passed away due to a brain tumor. “We went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool, but by the time we found out that, he had another condition. And I think it was called, if I’m not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause [of] his head starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head,” Cannon revealed on an episode of his eponymous talk show.

After news broke of Cannon’s eighth child with Tiesi, the host also revealed he knew about her pregnancy before Zen’s death. “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?'” he said on his talk show in January 2022. “No one, we didn’t Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.”

“I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Brie was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” Cannon continued. “She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well.”

Nicky Hilton & James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild announced they are expecting their third baby together on January 25, 2022. Hilton is due during the summer of 2022, according to a rep who confirmed the exciting news to People. The couple, who got married in 2015, are already parents to daughters Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4.

Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata announced they are expecting their first baby together on January 6, 2022. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to People at the time, revealing that “the parents-to-be are elated” by their expanding family. This baby will mark baby No. 3 for Cage, as the actor is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.