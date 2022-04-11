Britney Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child 6 Months After Her Conservatorship Ended

Click here to read the full article.

Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!)

Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022 , let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies welcomed thanks to the pregnant celebrities in 2021 . Another year with lots of time spent indoors and out of the spotlight meant that many stars got pregnant with their first children together; some of these celebs included Olivia Munn and John Mulaney , who welcomed their son Malcolm in December 2021, and Selling Sunset ‘s Christine Quinn , who welcomed her baby boy Christian in May 2021 with her husband Christian Richard.

Of course, other famous pairings decided to grow their families; rapper Cardi B and husband Offset, for their part, welcomed their second child, a boy, in September 2021. Even former royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expanded their brood, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana in July 2021.

But as we know, a new year means new milestones for these families and many more—especially when it comes to the celebrity pregnancies of 2022. Read about all the pregnant celebrities of 2022 up ahead!

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Baby, one more time! Britney Spears announced that she and her fiancé, Sam Ashgari, were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post on April 11, 2022. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??'” Britney captioned a photo of tea and flowers. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant ”

She continued, “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

Along with her baby-on-the-way, Britney also shares sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Britney’s pregnancy comes six months after a judge ended her conservatorship in November 2021 after 13 years. During a court hearing in June 2021, Britney accused her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, of putting an IUD inside her against her will to prevent her from having another child. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said at the time. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me waaay more harm than good.”

Hilaria Baldwin & Alec Baldwin

Another Baldwin baby is on the way! Hilaria and Alec shared the news in an Instagram post on March 29, 2022, with a video featuring their six children: daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 18 months. Alec, for his part, is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall ,” Hilaria captioned the clip. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” Hilaria continued. “I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones .”

In a statement to People following their announcement, Hilaria and Alec expressed their excitement over their growing brood. “We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we’re a good team,” the couple shared. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.”

They added, “Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!”

Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler announced on March 3, 2022, that she’s expecting a baby with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau following his felony domestic violence arrest days earlier. “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” Moakler told People in a statement. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.” However, weeks following her announcement, Moakler confirmed that her test was a false positive caused by hormonal issues.

The Miss USA alum is already mother to son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker, whom she shared with her ex-husband Travis Barker. She also has an older daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous engagement to Oscar De La Hoya.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is expecting her and Joe Jonas’ second child together, Us Weekly confirms. News of Sophie’s pregnancy broke on March 1, 2022, after InTouch reported that the Game of Thrones alum and her husband were expanding their family for the second time in less than two years.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child, baby girl Willa, in 2020. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the new parents’ rep told Us Weekly at the time.

Adriana Lima & Andre Lemmers

Supermodel Adriana Lima is expecting her third child! The former Victoria’s Secret angel is already mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, who she welcomed with ex-husband Marko Jarić. The runway star and the retired basketball player split in 2014 after five years of marriage. Following their divorce, Adriana started dating movie producer Andre Lemmers. This will be her first child with Lemmers, who made his red carpet debut with the model in September 2021.

The 40-year-old supermodel announced the exciting news in her first-ever video on TikTok, which she shared to the platform on February 18, 2022. “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson was the soundtrack for the video, which began with Adriana revealing to her already-thousands of followers that her boyfriend, movie producer, Andre Lemmers likes to startle her wherever she goes. The clip then showed him scaring her in the closet, at the market, in a bathroom and at various other locations. In the video, she added, “But today……is…payback!!!” before showing a close-up of her positive pregnancy test to followers. While Andre was resting in bed, Adriana surprised him with the test and captured his shocked response on camera. Toward the end of the clip, viewers were shown her ultrasound and learned the baby is due in the fall.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, are expecting their first child together. People confirmed the pregnancy on February 4, 2022, after the couple was photographed in Hawaii, where Green was seen holding Burgess’ baby bump. The baby is Green and Burgess’ first together, but his fifth child overall. He shares three kids with ex-wife Megan Fox: sons River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9. Fox and Green split in 2020 after almost 10 years together. They finalized their divorce in 2021. Green also shares eldest son Kassius, 19, with his ex Vanessa Marcil.

Green and Burgess’ baby news came two weeks after Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met on the set of the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass , while she was still married to Green. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic,” Fox captioned an Instagram video of the engagement in January 2022. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky

Rihanna is going to be a mom! People confirmed on January 31, 2022, that the “Umbrella” singer and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child together after the couple subtly revealed the news with an impromptu photoshoot in New York City. Rih and ASAP, who have been dating since 2020, took to ASAP’s hometown of Harlem for the maternity shoot.

In the photos—which you can see here —the rapper is seen embracing Rihanna and kissing her on the forehead while the “Diamonds” singer flaunts her growing baby bump beneath an unbuttoned pink puffer jacket. In another flick, the pair walk side-by-side as they hold hands.

ASAP previously opened up about his plans to start a family with Rih in a May 2021 cover story for GQ magazine. At the time, the rapper revealed that fatherhood is “in my destiny, absolutely.” He added, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” During the same interview, ASAP also gushed about his romance with the Fenty founder, calling her the “love of my life.” Explaining how his life has improved since dating the Barbados-born artist, ASAP added, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Nick Cannon & Brie Tiesi

Another one! Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting a baby with model Brie Tiesi. The Wild ‘N Out host sparked rumors of another baby after he was photographed hosting the pregnant model’s gender reveal party in Malibu, California, on January 30, 2022. In the flicks—obtained by TMZ—Cannon is seen matching Tiesi as he cradles her baby bump. Cannon already has seven children, making this baby No. 8 for the Nickelodeon alum.

The Mask Singer host shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also welcomed his son Golden and daughter Powerful in 2017 and 2020, respectively, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. In 2021, the All That alum also became a father to twins Zion and Zillion, who he shares with broadcast professional and DJ Abby De La Rosa, along with his youngest son Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Zen tragically passed away in December 2021, five months after he was born.

Five months after he was born, however, Zen tragically passed away due to a brain tumor. “We went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool, but by the time we found out that, he had another condition. And I think it was called, if I’m not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause [of] his head starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head,” Cannon revealed on an episode of his eponymous talk show.

After news broke of Cannon’s eighth child with Tiesi, the host also revealed he knew about her pregnancy before Zen’s death. “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?'” he said on his talk show in January 2022. “No one, we didn’t Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.”

“I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Brie was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” Cannon continued. “She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well.”

Nicky Hilton & James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild announced they are expecting their third baby together on January 25, 2022. Hilton is due during the summer of 2022, according to a rep who confirmed the exciting news to People. The couple, who got married in 2015, are already parents to daughters Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4.

Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata announced they are expecting their first baby together on January 6, 2022. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to People at the time, revealing that “the parents-to-be are elated” by their expanding family. This baby will mark baby No. 3 for Cage, as the actor is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.