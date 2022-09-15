Blake Lively Is Pregnant With Her 4th Baby With Ryan Reynolds—See Her Baby Bump

Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!)

Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies welcomed thanks to the pregnant celebrities in 2021. Another year with lots of time spent indoors and out of the spotlight meant that many stars got pregnant with their first children together; some of these celebs included Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, who welcomed their son Malcolm in December 2021, and Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn, who welcomed her baby boy Christian in May 2021 with her husband Christian Richard.

Of course, other famous pairings decided to grow their families; rapper Cardi B and husband Offset, for their part, welcomed their second child, a boy, in September 2021. Even former royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expanded their brood, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana in July 2021.

But as we know, a new year means new milestones for these families and many more—especially when it comes to the celebrity pregnancies of 2022. Read about all the pregnant celebrities of 2022 up ahead!

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Another one! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth baby. Blake Lively debuted her new baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, September 15, 2022, where she posed in front of the cameras with a sequined long-sleeved mini dress. Blake and Ryan married on September 9, 2012, and the couple has three girls together: James, 8, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3. While talking about his sabbatical with LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large Jessi Hempel, Ryan talked about the importance of being with his kids during their formative years. He said, “I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too.”

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child together, People and Us Weekly have confirmed, though we don’t have any other details yet. The Maroon 5 frontman and his Victoria’s Secret model wife already have two daughters, Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5. The couple has previously said they want a “big family”, with Behati suggesting even more children could be in their future. “We want a big family. Who knows? We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there are no limits to it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”

Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Brittany Bell. “Time Stopped and This Happened,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video on August 24, 2022, of a maternity shoot with Bell. He added the hashtags “Sunshine” and “SonRISE.” The baby is Cannon and Bell’s third child after son, Golden, and daughter, Powerful. The baby is Cannon’s 10th child overall. Cannon also shares son, Legendary, with ex Bre Tiesi. He shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with ex Abby de La Rosa, who announced in June 2022 that she’s pregnant with another of Cannon’s children. He also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon and ex Alyssa Scott also share son Zen, who died in December 2021 at 5 months old from brain cancer.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are having another baby. The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen founder announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child via IVF in an Instagram post on August 3, 2022. The announcement came after Teigen and Legend lost their third child, a son named Jack, in a stillbirth in September 2020.

“the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” Teigen captioned an Instagram post of her baby bump. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Teigen and Legend married in September 2013. They also share daughter Luna, born in 2016, and son Miles, born in 2018.

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian confirmed on July 13, 2022, that she and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a second child via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a representative for The Kardashians star told Page Six in a statement. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

A source told Page Six at the time that Khloé and Tristan, who share 4-year-old daughter True, are not back together and haven’t spoken since December 2021 other than about co-parenting. Multiple sources also told the site that the baby was conceived via surrogate before Tristan confirmed he had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols in December 2021. Tristan fathered the baby after he had cheated on Khloé with Maralee.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself'” Page Six’s source said. Another inside added that the Good American founder has been talking about the baby since Christmas 2021. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the baby’s birth is “imminent.” Other sources also report that the baby was born in July 2022.

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young

A surprise! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young just announced that they’re having their first baby together. The couple talked to People on July 13, 2022, about how they were surprised when they found out about the great news. “It was a huge shock,” Heather said. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.” She continued, “When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much. But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

Heather is a stepmother to Tarek’s children with his ex-wife Christina Hall. Tarek has two children, Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6. Tarek was elated about the announcement. “I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited,”

Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa

“The stork is on the way!” Nick Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting more children during a June 2022 episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast. When asked about rumors that he has “three babies on the way,” Cannon replied, “When you say ‘on the way…’ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way—the stork is on the way.” He went on to suggest, “if you thought the numbers I put up in 2021,” were a lot, just wait and see in 2022.

In 2021, Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with model Abby De La Rosa in June. Later that month, he welcomed his son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Six months later, baby Zen tragically passed away following a battle with brain cancer. Cannon is also father to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, along with 5-year-old son Golden and 17-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

While Cannon did not reveal just how many kids are on the way this year, TMZ reports that he is expecting again with De La Rosa, who announced she is pregnant in June 2022. In her announcement, the model teased that she could be expecting twins again. Cannon is also father to another baby on the way with Bre Tiesi, who is due this year.

Pippa Middleton & James Matthews

Celebrations all around! Pippa Middleton is expecting a third child with her husband James Matthews, according to multiple reports. The younger sister of Kate Middleton was spotted at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the weekend of June 3, 2022, wearing a green dress that highlighted her baby bump. She was spotted with her brother James Middleton, his wife, Alizée Thévenet and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. The couple has two children together, son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1. The couple has not confirmed the pregnancy officially.

Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

One chapter closed, and another one opens! Mandy Moore announced on her Instagram on June 3, 2022, that she’s expecting her second baby with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. She captioned the post,”One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo”

The This is Us actress just wrapped up the final season of the NBC drama in May 2022, and is expected to embark on a tour in June 2022 in support of her album In Real Life. Moore and Goldsmith have one son together, August, who was born in February 2021.

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

A miracle. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second child together. “I couldn’t be more excited,” Heidi told Us Weekly on June 1, 2022. “I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” she continued while mentioning her firstborn Gunner, 4. The Hills alum opened up about her troubles conceiving a second child after the birth of Gunner. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

Heidi’s husband Spencer Pratt expressed his excitement for the new baby and the journey it took to conceive a second baby. “Heidi has been crying a lot,” he told Us Weekly. “It’s like every month, ‘Here we go.’ I was like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ But Heidi didn’t want to do it that way. It was so long at this point I don’t know if I have any emotion left because it was very challenging.”

Patrick Mahomes

Another round! Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews announced that she was pregnant with their second child on May 30, 2022. Mahomes posted a picture of his family on Instagram with their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, holding a board that said, “Big sister duties coming soon.” The football player captioned the post, “Round 2!” The couple married in March 2022 and had their firstborn in February 2021. The little one also served as a flower girl for her parents’ wedding.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne announced that she was pregnant in an Instagram post on May 12, 2022. The singer captioned the post with a sonogram of her soon-to-be baby, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜🥹” The Dancing with the Stars alum posted the photo along with her partner Slipknot musician Sid Wilson III, who shared an up-close version of the sonogram.

Post Malone

Post Malone announced in an interview with People on May 3, 2022, that he’s expecting his first child with his girlfriend, whom he hasn’t publicly identified. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” he said. According to TMZ, Malone celebrated the news with his family in Southern California the weekend before the announcement.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

Baby, one more time! Britney Spears announced that she and her fiancé, Sam Ashgari, were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post on April 11, 2022. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??'” Britney captioned a photo of tea and flowers. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈”

She continued, “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Along with her baby-on-the-way, Britney also shares sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Britney’s pregnancy comes six months after a judge ended her conservatorship in November 2021 after 13 years. During a court hearing in June 2021, Britney accused her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, of putting an IUD inside her against her will to prevent her from having another child. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said at the time. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me waaay more harm than good.”

Hilaria Baldwin & Alec Baldwin

Another Baldwin baby is on the way! Hilaria and Alec shared the news in an Instagram post on March 29, 2022, with a video featuring their six children: daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 18 months. Alec, for his part, is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛,” Hilaria captioned the clip. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” Hilaria continued. “I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️.”

In a statement to People following their announcement, Hilaria and Alec expressed their excitement over their growing brood. “We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we’re a good team,” the couple shared. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.”

They added, “Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!”

Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler announced on March 3, 2022, that she’s expecting a baby with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau following his felony domestic violence arrest days earlier. “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” Moakler told People in a statement. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.” However, weeks following her announcement, Moakler confirmed that her test was a false positive caused by hormonal issues.

The Miss USA alum is already mother to son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker, whom she shared with her ex-husband Travis Barker. She also has an older daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous engagement to Oscar De La Hoya.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is expecting her and Joe Jonas’ second child together, Us Weekly confirms. News of Sophie’s pregnancy broke on March 1, 2022, after InTouch reported that the Game of Thrones alum and her husband were expanding their family for the second time in less than two years.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child, baby girl Willa, in 2020. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the new parents’ rep told Us Weekly at the time.