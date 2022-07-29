New live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0e0UZzaY00 ABC7 New York is proud to announce the launch of our new 24/7 streaming channel: A chance to serve our audience and our communities like never before.

With ABC7 New York 24/7, we are now equipped better than ever to keep our viewers safe and informed during emergencies and severe weather. Using the most advanced tools and technology, Channel 7's trusted news team is here for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Your busy life doesn't always align with traditional TV news schedules, so we've also added hours of live and time-shifted local news each week. We will get you caught up on the news that matters to you when you need us- with weather updates from the most accurate meteorologists in the market.

We're also expanding coverage from our investigative team and our data journalists to expose urgent concerns about life in our communities for our viewers. This new streaming channel gives us the time to tell stories in innovative ways, to go in-depth, and to share more insights and provide more perspective.

We can also share more of the wonderful things that happen every day, by bringing more community events, parades and cultural celebrations to our channel. If it's important to our communities, it's important to us.

In order to be there for our audience around the clock, we are adding staff and investing in our current award-winning journalists.

So how do you watch the new ABC7 New York 24/7 channel?

If you've already downloaded our streaming app for your Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV or Google TV, there's no work to do. Simply open the app and the new 24/7 live stream will be there for you.

If you still need to download our app, search ABC7 New York, or speak it into your remote. Once you download the app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.

You can also access the stream on the go on our mobile phone app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. The same 24/7 live stream that's available on your big screen TV can also be right at your fingertips or at your desktop by visiting
abc7ny.com .

So stay with us - around the clock, live streaming 24/7!

