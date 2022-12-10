ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian's ‘Absolute Favorite’ Soothing Face Cleanser Is A Must for Those With Sensitive Skin

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Kardashians, they use the best of the best — especially when it comes to protecting their skin. This time around, we finally found out what gentle cleanser Kourtney Kardashian swears by! On Kourtney’s website Poosh, they summed up her Harper’s Bazaar interview where she divulged all the details about each product in her skincare routine — one of which includes a cleanser that’s one of her “absolute favorites.”

After micellar water, she uses the Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser, which she said has become a “recent favorite.” She said, “We did it as a Poosh pick of the week. It doesn’t strip your skin…and definitely makes my skin feel really clean and gets my makeup off.”

So what’s more to this Kardashian-approved cleanser ? It’s only $28 on Ulta .

Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser $28.00 Buy now

The Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser is a gentle and refreshing cleanser that is proven to “deliver visible results.” According to the brand, 100% of users said this cleanser removed impurities, removed excess oil, and calmed all facial irritation. Along with that, nearly 100% of users also said they felt cleanser, refreshed, balanced, and had no breakouts from it.

This sulfate-free cleanser uses natural ingredients like Chamomile, cucumber , and peach extracts for optimal soothing and hydration. Both vegan and cruelty-free, this cleanser is suitable for literally any skin type, from super-sensitive to mature skin.

Per the brand, you store this in a cool place and use a “dime-sized amount, lather with water, and apply to [your] face twice a day.”

