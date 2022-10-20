Outer Banks Season 3: 9 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix TV Show

One of Netflix’s biggest shows in the last couple of years has been Outer Banks. From its premiere back in 2020 when it dominated the Netflix charts , to the second season premiere in 2021, the show has continued to prove how loved it is by its fans.

But, after a successful Season 2 , which left plenty of questions, one can only wonder what Season 3 of the popular series might bring - or if it's even coming at all. Stay tuned, as we know some quick things about Outer Banks Season 3 that you might want to know.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outer Banks Has Been Renewed For Season 3, And Will Premiere Sometime In 2023

Fear not, fans of Outer Banks, as it has been announced that Season 3 of the popular show has been given the go-ahead and is in the works! Originally announced by Netflix on Twitter , the streaming platform took to social media to announce that Season 3 was coming, with a fun video of the cast celebrating its renewal.

However, it’s not going to be popping up on any 2022 TV release schedule , as this show is going to be premiering sometime in 2023. It was confirmed at the Netflix Tudum event (as well as in the teaser trailer down below) in September of 2022 that the show was going to come out next year. When exactly, we’re not sure, but it’s nice to have an idea of when it’s going to be released.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Most Of The Main Cast Is Expected To Return

As was expected , it’s been announced that most of the Outer Banks cast will be returning. Deadline has confirmed that Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Stakey, and Charles Esten are going to be back for Season 3.

While we’re not sure about the rest of the cast members, we can at least confirm that many of the main characters that we all know and love will be back for another round.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Several New Cast Members Have Joined Too

While we do love the cast members that we have grown to love over time, there’s always room for more in a show like Outer Banks. According to Deadline , three new cast members have signed on to the series – Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo, and Lou Ferrigno Jr.

These three actors have done plenty already in movies and TV. McQueen appeared in shows such as Station 11 and Coroner. Palomo was a part of the Control z series, and had several other guest spots on TV shows. Ferrigno Jr. was most recently in S.W.A.T. and Stargirl. It’s super exciting to have new cast members join and I can’t wait to see what characters they play.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Filming Started In February 2022

Since there is a teaser for the new season, one can only wonder when filming started after it was initially announced that Season 3 was coming for Outer Banks. According to an Instagram post from one of the directors of the series, Valerie Weiss, they began filming in February 2022.

We’re not sure when exactly production ended – or even if it’s still going as of October 2022 – but since there is a teaser, I think it’s safe to assume that production went well, either way.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Carlacia Grant Has Been Promoted To Series Regular

Another great piece of news that came from the Deadline article was that Carlacia Grant, known for her character, Cleo, in Outer Banks, has been promoted to series regular, up from her past role as a recurring character.

Grant spoke about her character in an interview with Hello Giggles in September 2021, and how she’s so excited for what Cleo has to offer and loves that the fans have loved her just as much as she has:

I never thought people were going to like Cleo the way they do. She's such a badass character and doesn't give a heck about what anyone thinks. I didn't know if it was going to be too much, so I've been overwhelmed by the love. I'm really proud of that character; I love that she represents the West Indies and that she doesn't care and people love her for that.

I, for one, can’t wait to see where Outer Banks takes Cleo, and I’m super excited to see what else her story holds.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Josh And Jonas Pate, And Shannon Burke, Will Return As Outer Banks Showrunners For Season 3

Per the Deadline article, we know that Josh and Jonas Pate, as well as Shannon Burke, are again going to act as the showrunners for Outer Banks Season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Plot Of Outer Banks Season 3 Is Currently Unknown

Since the renewal for Season 3 is fairly recent, there are still a lot of questions about what might happen. But, after the Season 2 finale, one can only imagine what might be coming.

In the last episode for Season 2 of Outer Banks, huge things ended up going down. The Pogues lost their new gold cross to Sarah’s family during a huge life and death situation on a cargo ship, but when the gang ended up jumping off the ship to try and save their lives, they wound up on a deserted island.

Not only that, but we also see Carla on her way to meet John B’s father. That’s right, the man that we all presumed to be dead, who is still alive. And, with this key piece of information, one can only wonder where it might lead in Season 3.

Another big part of Season 3, hopefully, might be the expansion of characters and their own stories. In August of 2021, Madelyn Cline spoke with Elle about her hopes for Season 3, and that her character, Sarah, would grow more and find her true happiness:

I want her to be happy. I want to see her come into her own. For me, for Sarah’s arc, that would be the most ideal thing to happen. I want to see her and John B have to kind of hash out what just happened. I want to see her personal relationships with her chosen family develop.

With that finale, I hope we get to see that too. Madelyn Cline has been making moves in Hollywood recently - specifically with her being added to the Knives Out 2 cast - so I’m so eager to see her return as Sarah, as well as the rest of the cast for another great season of this show.

In the teaser trailer that was released, we do see plenty of fun stuff happening, from wild dog chases to car races and everything else in between, but there’s still one question that remains – what is going to be the central storyline? Are we going to continue hunting for treasure? I need more trailers now.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season 3 Is Ready To Answer “Many Questions,” According To Jonathan Daviss

With all the questions I’m sure we all have about the ending of Season 2 of Outer Banks, Jonathan Daviss gave us the best response we can ask for right now - that we’re going to get answers to them.

In an interview with his co-stars on Entertainment Tonight , Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope in Outer Banks, confirmed that Season 3 should deliver a lot of answers for the questions we have:

There's so many questions that Season 3 is ready to answer that I'm just so excited for...All of a sudden you're asking yourself way too many questions. You're going back and looking at the season...It's questions on questions on questions.

Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara in the show, agreed with his sentiment about how she felt reading the script for the first time, saying that she needed to know everything.

Now, with Season 3 confirmed, that interview just might come true, and we might be getting the answers to a lot of questions soon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You Can Watch The Teaser Trailer For Season 3 Of Outer Banks

Released at the Tudum event for Netflix in September 2022, you can get a first look at Season 3 of the popular teen drama. Check out the teaser trailer below:

Bring it on! I'm so ready for Season 3!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Watch The First Two Seasons Of Outer Banks on Netflix

If, for some reason, you haven’t seen Outer Banks - or just want to rewatch the first two seasons like me - be sure to check out the show on Netflix.

There’s no confirmation on when Outer Banks Season 3 will come out, but I think we all agree that this is one of the best teen drama shows yet. The drama, the romance, and everything else has me all in tangles. I can’t wait to see where it goes next!