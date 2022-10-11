Read full article on original website
La Nina winter will mean parts of US will feel like a tundra but snowy wonderlands could be hard to come by
The strength of a La Niña provides clues on how significant winter weather could be this season.
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
FOX Forecast Center tracking another cold front expected to bring widespread rain from the Plains to Northeast
A cold front that will push into the United States from Canada is expected to bring widespread rain from the Plains to the Northeast this week, and the FOX Forecast Center says some areas could even see some severe weather.
Fort Myers Beach reopens to residents, business owners nearly 2 weeks after Hurricane Ian
Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, the town of Fort Myers Beach is now allowing residents and business owners to return to the area to begin the next steps of the recovery process.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
Marco Island landmark Dome Home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
It was the Dome Home of legend and lore on an island that is the gateway to the 10,000 Islands. "They were a bucket list item," remarked a tourist on the Facebook site "RIP Dome Home Cape Romano Marco Island." The famous domes succumbed to the sea during Hurricane Ian.
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning.
Earthquakes along Pacific not a precursor to a large event in California, experts say
Recent quakes in Taiwan, Mexico and California are not related
Cold front to usher in cooler temperatures this week following severe weather threat
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking another cold front expected to sweep across the eastern half of the country this week that will bring in cooler temperatures and could produce some severe weather and heavy rain along its journey.
The sound of silence: Why it’s quieter after a snowstorm
Have you ever noticed it gets quieter after a snowstorm? Science shows that it is indeed quieter after a snowstorm.
Temporary bridge opens, bringing resources and help to once-isolated Pine Island
Ian washed away the island’s link to mainland Florida last week, making recovery efforts even more challenging.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
Heavy rain lingers along Eastern Seaboard through Friday
A strong cold front lingering over portions of the Eastern Seaboard could produce flooding rain Friday in parts of New England and South Florida.
Houston Astros already lead Seattle Mariners… in retractable roof usage
The matchup this week between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series isn't just between AL West foes, it's between the only two remaining teams in the playoffs whose stadiums feature a retractable roof.
Tropical Depression Julia threatens Central America with life-threatening flash floods and mudslides
Julia made landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. The system has now weakened to a tropical depression after being ripped apart by the mountains of Central America, but there is a continued risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in the region through Tuesday.
Mysterious ‘Ghost Boat’ uncovered by receding waters of California's Shasta Lake has ties to WWII
Last fall, a boat was discovered at the bottom of a Central California lake as the waters receded due to unprecedented drought conditions that have plagued much of the western U.S., and new details are being learned about where the mysterious "Ghost Boat" came from.
Notice days getting shorter in October? Here's how much daylight we've lost
You might have noticed that the days are getting shorter in October, and it could be a bit disappointing for some.
Tropical Storm Julia on its way to hurricane strength in Caribbean
Tropical Storm Julia has moved away from the South American mainland and into an atmospheric environment that is conducive for it to quickly strengthen into a hurricane.
Sister fights Hurricane Ian's rising floodwaters to save disabled brothers
All Darcy Bishop can think of while she tries to salvage decades of waterlogged memories destroyed after Hurricane Ian sent nearly 7 feet of storm surge through her front door is Santa Claus.
