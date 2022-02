We have some hometown pride going on! There is a local Manasquan singer on American Idol's kickoff show on Sunday, February 27th and his singing is as beautiful and his heart. If you haven't heard Cole Hallman do his thing yet, you have to get on his Tik Tok asap! Cole's talent is one thing, but his relationship with his sister, Katie, is everything. Katie has a form of Autism and her joyful personality will warm your heart. She inspires so much of Cole's songwriting and performing. This is a moment on stage when he and his band decided to celebrate Katie's birthday.

