ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Groundbreaking PepsiCo CEO on work/life balance

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Indra Nooyi began work at PepsiCo in 1994, white men held all...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

The Search for Work-Life Balance Takes a Dystopian Turn in Severance

Among the many quirks of modern living that the pandemic exacerbated, none was felt more acutely by many than the intrusion of one's work life into one's home life. Working from home has its advantages — not catching a deadly plague being a pretty big one, but there's also no commute, you can save on lunch expenses, and your hours can be a bit more flexible. But as anyone who's done it for any length of time will be all too willing to tell you, that bleed-through from your work hours to your home hours can be taxing, both logistically and psychologically. Even before the pandemic, a lot of us had jobs that followed us home from the office. But what if you really could clock out and not have to think about work until the next morning?
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Indra Nooyi
KATU.com

Balancing Work and Personal Time When Working at Home

Defining work/life balance - Everyone seems to throw this term around nowadays, Time Management Expert, Tarra Stubbins explained what it should truly mean - the most important part of work and life balance is maintaining your energy in a way that leaves you feeling fulfilled and engaged as a whole human and avoid mental exhaustion. It doesn't mean that you need to count how many hours your are at work at vs. how many hours you are at home. It also doesn't mean a trade off. It should mean the level of flexibility you feel you have between your work commitments and your life commitments. Click here for more information about Tarra.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

Who is responsible for protecting work-life balance? It depends who you ask

Over the course of her career, Tiffany Jung experienced different challenges maintaining a balance between her professional and personal life. When she began her career at a law firm, Jung says there was no such thing as work-life balance (or the sometimes-preferred term, work-life integration). Employees were expected to log significant hours, be available at all times, and even cancel vacations at a moment’s notice.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CNN

CNN

902K+
Followers
135K+
Post
719M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy