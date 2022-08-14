In this insane video from Yukon Wildlife Cams, a grizzly bear marks a tree, scratches its back against it, and then turns on the jets and shows off its incredible speed. This massive grizzly bear zooms past the wildlife camera, seemingly looking into the lens at one point in the video. Facebook users quickly commented on the size and speed of the beast. “Remember, you only have to be faster than your hiking partner!” one user joked.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO