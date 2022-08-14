Read full article on original website
Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class?
Do you know which SUVs have the most ground clearance? Here's a list with the SUV that offers the most for each class. The post Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda Odyssey Trim Levels: Which 1 Is Best?
Here's a look at the trim levels of the 2023 Honda Odyssey minivan and which trim is the best choice and value for the average driver. The post 2023 Honda Odyssey Trim Levels: Which 1 Is Best? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
Is the Honda HR-V EX-L Worth Over $27K?
The 2023 Honda HR-V is a redesigned model. Is the EX-L final trim worth over $27K? The post Is the Honda HR-V EX-L Worth Over $27K? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Turns on the Jets Sprinting Past Trail Cam in Yukon
In this insane video from Yukon Wildlife Cams, a grizzly bear marks a tree, scratches its back against it, and then turns on the jets and shows off its incredible speed. This massive grizzly bear zooms past the wildlife camera, seemingly looking into the lens at one point in the video. Facebook users quickly commented on the size and speed of the beast. “Remember, you only have to be faster than your hiking partner!” one user joked.
Is the Power Stroke a Better Diesel Engine Than the Duramax?
Is there a diesel engine that's right for you? Check out the Power Stroke and Duramax models. The post Is the Power Stroke a Better Diesel Engine Than the Duramax? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Honda Civic Tops the List of Best Small Cars for 2022
The 2022 Honda Civic is a benchmark in dependability among the best small cars. However, its not alone; the Toyota Corolla Hybrid and others are solid options. The post The 2022 Honda Civic Tops the List of Best Small Cars for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Chevy Silverado’s Duramax Diesel Engine Just Got More Power
The 2023 Chevy Silverado just got more power. See what the upgraded Duramax diesel engine can do and what's new for the Silverado. The post The Chevy Silverado’s Duramax Diesel Engine Just Got More Power appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do UPS Trucks Have Air Conditioning?
UPS delivery trucks are responsible for delivering millions of packages. But, do they have air conditioning? The post Do UPS Trucks Have Air Conditioning? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can
...And it's being marketed as a way to free us from the tough decision to buy an EV. Meanwhile, people who want to buy an EV can't. The post A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best New Diesel Pickup Trucks According to Forbes
If you're shopping for a new pickup, you've got plenty of options. The good news is Forbes recently revealed the best new diesel pickup trucks. The post Best New Diesel Pickup Trucks According to Forbes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2012 Honda Accord Is One of the Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Midsize Sedans, Says Consumer Reports
A 10-year-old midsize sedan, the 2012 Honda Accord was praised by Consumer Reports for its specs and reliability. The post The 2012 Honda Accord Is One of the Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Midsize Sedans, Says Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time
The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
Best Used Nissan Frontier Years: Models to Buy and 1 to Avoid
The Nissan Frontier has long been a popular mid-size trucks. Which used versions are worth buying or avoiding? The post Best Used Nissan Frontier Years: Models to Buy and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevy Colorado Towing Capacity Through the Years
The Chevy Colorado was king of the midsize trucks for towing with its diesel option. But how much will the all-new 2023 Colorado tow? The post Chevy Colorado Towing Capacity Through the Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Jeep Wrangler EV Might Need More Power
Does the Jeep Wrangler EV have enough muscle to tackle rivals? See what to expect with the 2024 Jeep Wrangler EV. The post The Jeep Wrangler EV Might Need More Power appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT Is Legitimately Quick
The Kia EV6 is an electric SUV. But the GT model will take that to the next level. The post The 2023 Kia EV6 GT Is Legitimately Quick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Top 10 Most Expensive Motorcycles For Sale at Monterey Car Week 2022
Feast your eyes on some of the most expensive motorcycles the world has ever known. The post The Top 10 Most Expensive Motorcycles For Sale at Monterey Car Week 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is the Kia EV6 Always the Bridesmaid?
The Kia EV6 is always close to the No. 1 spot, but never quite there. Why can't the EV6 get to No. 1? The post Why Is the Kia EV6 Always the Bridesmaid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Ducati MH900e Was Found In Its Crate Then Sold For $45,000 USD
It’s not every day that you see a bike still in its crate unless you work at a dealership or a manufacturing facility. It’s not every day that you also see a bike as rare as a Ducati MH900e but put those two things together and you have yourself a recipe for an insanely high auction price.
