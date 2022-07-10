Wyatt Russell and Wife Meredith Hagner’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and More

A match made in movie heaven! Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner ’s relationship closely resembles a Hollywood fairytale — complete with a workplace romance and dreamy wedding in Colorado.

The actors met while working on 2016’s Folk Hero & Funny Guy . While they didn’t play love interests in the film, sparks flew off screen. Hagner gushed over her then-boyfriend in March of that year.

“My boyfriend looking like a sexy 80s cancer-stick sucking dream on poster for the new [Richard] Linklater movie makes me go 😍 #sxsw,” the Search Party actress wrote via Instagram while promoting Russell’s role in Everybody Wants Some.

Over the years, the North Carolina native has given fans glimpses into her romance with Wyatt — who is the only son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell — despite him not having a social media presence.

Hagner announced in December 2018 that she and Wyatt got engaged over Christmas after buying a home together in Sherman Oaks, California, in April of that year.

“The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the two embracing in a log cabin after she said yes. “It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!”

The duo tied the knot less than one year later, at the Lodge 49 alum’s parents’ home near Aspen, Colorado , in September 2019.

Wyatt’s older sister, Kate Hudson , announced in November 2020 that the former hockey player and his wife were expecting their first child . (Hawn shares both daughter Kate and son Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson . The Death Becomes Her actress welcomed her third child , Wyatt, with partner Kurt in June 1986. The Tombstone actor also shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley .)

“Celebrating our next family member today,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star wrote via Instagram at the time, posting photos from Hagner’s baby shower. “First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel. We are over the moon and can’t wait!!!!”

The Horse Girl actress confirmed her pregnancy that same month.

“Cat (baby) is out of the bag! But still very much in the bag (placenta). What a wild gift to carry this sweet life,” Hagner wrote via social media. “My soulmate/ husband and I are overjoyed. Thanks to my California nearest and dearests for this magical, heavily covid tested day💕💕.”

The lovebirds kept their pregnancy journey somewhat under wraps — but confirmed in March 2021 that they welcomed son Buddy a few weeks after posing for Vogue as a couple.

Scroll down to relive Wyatt and Hagner’s sweetest relationship moments: