ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wyatt Russell and Wife Meredith Hagner’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and More

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

A match made in movie heaven! Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner ’s relationship closely resembles a Hollywood fairytale — complete with a workplace romance and dreamy wedding in Colorado.

The actors met while working on 2016’s Folk Hero & Funny Guy . While they didn’t play love interests in the film, sparks flew off screen. Hagner gushed over her then-boyfriend in March of that year.

“My boyfriend looking like a sexy 80s cancer-stick sucking dream on poster for the new [Richard] Linklater movie makes me go 😍 #sxsw,” the Search Party actress wrote via Instagram while promoting Russell’s role in Everybody Wants Some.

Over the years, the North Carolina native has given fans glimpses into her romance with Wyatt — who is the only son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell — despite him not having a social media presence.

Hagner announced in December 2018 that she and Wyatt got engaged over Christmas after buying a home together in Sherman Oaks, California, in April of that year.

“The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the two embracing in a log cabin after she said yes. “It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!”

The duo tied the knot less than one year later, at the Lodge 49 alum’s parents’ home near Aspen, Colorado , in September 2019.

Wyatt’s older sister, Kate Hudson , announced in November 2020 that the former hockey player and his wife were expecting their first child . (Hawn shares both daughter Kate and son Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson . The Death Becomes Her actress welcomed her third child , Wyatt, with partner Kurt in June 1986. The Tombstone actor also shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley .)

“Celebrating our next family member today,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star wrote via Instagram at the time, posting photos from Hagner’s baby shower. “First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel. We are over the moon and can’t wait!!!!”

The Horse Girl actress confirmed her pregnancy that same month.

“Cat (baby) is out of the bag! But still very much in the bag (placenta). What a wild gift to carry this sweet life,” Hagner wrote via social media. “My soulmate/ husband and I are overjoyed. Thanks to my California nearest and dearests for this magical, heavily covid tested day💕💕.”

The lovebirds kept their pregnancy journey somewhat under wraps — but confirmed in March 2021 that they welcomed son Buddy a few weeks after posing for Vogue as a couple.

Scroll down to relive Wyatt and Hagner’s sweetest relationship moments:

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s Relationship Timeline

Chrishell Stause’s romance with G Flip is one even the Selling Sunset star didn’t see coming. “I think I was probably as surprised as anyone. Nothing's really changed for me, I'm still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human,” the real estate agent said of the musician on the Selling Sunset season 5 […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Everything Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Abhishek Chatterjee Have Said About Their Tumultuous Split

Two sides to the story. After Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee found love inside the Love Is Blind pods during season 2, the pair went their separate ways before the season was over. “I knew what I had to do,” Deepti exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Netflix series’ finale in February 2022. “No one should have […]
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

A Timeline of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Private Relationship

Cameron Diaz has dated celebrities including Justin Timberlake and Alex Rodriguez, but never thought she’d get married until she started dating her now-husband, Benji Madden, in May 2014. “[Marriage] was the biggest thing I've done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” Diaz told Harper's Bazaar in May 2016, 16 months after […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
Us Weekly

Shocking TV Exits Through the Years

All good things must come to an end, even when it comes to TV. Throughout the years, many television stars have suddenly left their roles — some choosing to leave a famous part in the past. In September 2020, Anna Faris announced her she was leaving CBS' Mom after starring as the lead character on […]
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boston Russell
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Oliver Hudson
Person
Meredith Hagner
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kate Hudson
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 3 Officially Greenlit, Cast Revealed By Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Road trip! The third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has been greenlit by Peacock, with a brand-new group of Housewives on board. This season, the wives will jet off to exotic Thailand. Season three premiere date will be announced at a later time, according to the streamer The cast includes Housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, Leah McSweeney of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and Porsha Williams “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Executive producers for the series are...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Jay-Z Makes Rare Comment About How Fatherhood Changed His Career: I Was ‘Reckless’ With Time Before My Kids

A welcomed change of pace. Jay-Z got real about how fatherhood altered the course of his career for the better. “Time is all you have. That’s the only thing we control, is how you spend your time,” the 52-year-old rapper said during a season 2 episode of Peacock’s Hart to Heart. “You’re reckless with your time before.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Relationship Timeline#Folk Hero Funny Guy
Us Weekly

‘Love Is Blind’ Production Company Fires Back at Jeremy Hartwell Lawsuit: His Journey ‘Lasted Less Than 1 Week’

Love Is Blind’s production company, Kinetic Content, has responded to former contestant Jeremy Hartwell’s lawsuit — claiming there is no truth to his allegations. "Mr. Hartwell's involvement in season 2 of Love is Blind lasted less than one week,” a rep for the production company told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 14. “Unfortunately, for Mr. Hartwell, his journey ended early […]
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Doesn’t ‘Mind’ Constant Focus on His Personal Life Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: ‘I Totally Get It’

A topic of conversation. Pete Davidson is aware that his love life is of interest to the public — and the comedian revealed that he has no issues with the attention. “I don’t mind. I know what it comes with,” Davidson, 28, said during the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s Hart to Heart, which debuted on Thursday, July 14. “I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Andy Cohen Burned His Fingers Grabbing Curling Iron on ‘WWHL’ Commercial Break: ‘That Hurt’

Ouch! Andy Cohen suffered a painful burn to his hand after accidentally grabbing a curling iron that was still turned on. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 13, during the commercial break for his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The episode went on, however, as the Real Housewives producer, 54, iced his hand, informing viewers of the unfortunate events.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+: Everything to Know About the New Episodes

Hitting the dance floor — on a different platform. Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere in fall 2022 on Disney+ after more than a decade on ABC. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said in a statement in April 2022 when the news was first announced, making it the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy