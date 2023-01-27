5 Greatest Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Games

Here are the greatest games played between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

For the second straight season, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday . Both franchises have met sporadically since Cincinnati joined the AFL in 1968 and the Bengals hold an 18-14 lead (including playoffs) in the series after three straight victories. However, if this week’s meeting is anything like last year's, it will be one of the best games played between the two franchises.

Before we dive in, we say goodbye to the Bengals' 17-10 win over the Chiefs in 2009. Tied 10-10 with over nine minutes to play, the Bengals got the ball on their own 1-yard line. Carson Palmer drove Cincinnati 99 yards downfield and hit Chad Johnson with a six-yard touchdown. The Bengals then held on to win and clinch their first playoff spot since 2005.

Now, here are the five greatest games in the series.

5. Cincinnati Bengals 24, Kansas City Chiefs 19

Nov. 16, 2003 – Cincinnati

The Chiefs rolled into Paul Brown Stadium with a 9-0 record, but Bengals receiver Chad Johnson declared that his team would end their undefeated season. Ochocinco caught seven passes for 74 yards, but it was Peter Warrick who helped Cincinnati make good on his guarantee. Warrick returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown to put the Bengals up 17-6 and scored on a 77-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. A three-yard pass from Trent Green to Jason Dunn cut the lead to five with over three minutes to go, but Cincinnati ran out the clock on the ensuing possession.

4. Cincinnati Bengals 30, Kansas City Chiefs 27 (OT)

Dec. 6, 1987 – Cincinnati

Cincinnati led 20-17 and Bengals kicker Jim Breech attempted a 28-yard field goal with a little more than seven minutes remaining. However, nose tackle Bill Maas blocked it and cornerback Kevin Ross picked up the ball and ran it 65 yards into the end zone to put Kansas City up 24-20. For Cincinnati, that was the second blocked kick for a touchdown in two weeks. Boomer Esiason then led the Bengals down the field in four plays and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to James Brooks with 5:11 to play. Chiefs kicker Nick Lowery then hit a 33-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime. Cincinnati got the ball first and drove 79 yards in 16 plays and Breech kicked a 32-yard game-winner.

3. Cincinnati Bengals 34, Kansas City Chiefs 31

Jan. 2, 2022 – Cincinnati

Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and Darrel Williams ran for two as Kansas City jumped out to a 28-17 halftime lead. Then Cincinnati held the Chiefs to a field goal, while Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Evan McPherson booted the game-winning, 20-yard field goal as time expired. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North title.

2. Kansas City Chiefs 31, Cincinnati Bengals 28

Nov. 13, 1988 – Kansas City, Mo.

The Bengals were 8-2 and the Chiefs were 1-8-1, but Christian Okoye ran for 102 yards and Steve DeBerg threw for 285 as Kansas City held the ball for more than 38 minutes. Nevertheless, Cincinnati led 28-19 with 6:10 remaining thanks in part to a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Stanford Jennings. Then Albert Lewis blocked Scott Fulhage's punt, and it bounced into the end zone. Deron Cherry fell on it, but officials ruled that he was out of bounds, giving the Chiefs a safety. Okoye then scored on a one-yard run to tie the game at 28-28 with 1:11 remaining. Marc Logan fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and Lewis recovered it on the 28-yard line. Kansas City ran down the clock and Nick Lowery kicked the game-winner with two seconds left.

1. Cincinnati Bengals 27, Kansas City Chiefs 24 (OT) – AFC Championship Game

Jan. 30, 2022 – Kansas City

The Chiefs' built a 21-3 second-quarter lead and a third straight trip to the Super Bowl seemed imminent, but Joe Burrow and the Bengals methodically chipped away at the lead. A 52-yard Evan McPherson field goal gave Cincinnati their first lead of the game at 24-21 with 6:04 left to play. Kansas City’s Harrison Butker booted a 44-yarder to send the game into overtime. The Chiefs got the ball first and Patrick Mahomes threw a long pass to Tyreek Hill, but it was batted away by Jessie Bates into the arms of safety Vonn Bell who returned it to the Bengals' 45-yard line. Cincinnati took the ball to Kansas City's 13-yard line, where McPherson's 31-yard field goal sent the franchise to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years.

