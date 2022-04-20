ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

COVID-19 by the numbers: Information for you

By Independent Newsmedia
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

Daily Case Count

  • Arizona: 2,019,174
  • Apache County: 22,369
  • Cochise County: 31,452
  • Coconino County: 43,638
  • Gila County: 17,200
  • Graham County: 11,961
  • Greenlee County: 2,216
  • La Paz County: 5,206
  • Maricopa County: 1,275,525
  • Mohave County: 57,401
  • Navajo County: 38,200
  • Pima County: 254,407
  • Pinal County: 132,295
  • Santa Cruz County: 16,662
  • Yavapai County: 47,983
  • Yuma County: 62,659
  • Arizona deaths : 29,852

Number of vaccine doses administered: 11,442,196

Percent of people vaccinated: 70.6%

As of April 20, 2022

Key Links

ZIP code map of cases

Arizona Department of Health services

Maricopa County Department of Public Health

Important Numbers/Sites:

How is COVID-19 affecting you and/or businesses around you? Share your story at aznews@newszap.com .

