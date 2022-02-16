ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best kids’ rugs that will transform your little one’s bedroom

By Rebecca Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Adding a rug to any interior space will not only add cosiness, but is an opportunity to inject some personality or amplify a bedroom’s colour scheme.

But when it comes to a child’s bedroom or playroom, a rug is much more than soft furnishing, it’s a place where kids can play, read or just kick back and relax.

Kids’ bedrooms are fast becoming more stylish than adult spaces, and there’s an impressive selection available to suit a plethora of decor themes.

How we tested

With the help of our mini-testers – aged three and five years old – we put a range of lovable rugs to the test. Like any rug we paid close attention to quality – if a child is going to be playing on it, it needs to be up for the challenge.

Rugs are of course a stylish accessory too, so the design was well-considered, but we also had to look at practicalities such as washability. And as a good-quality rug comes at a price, we weighed up costs too.

Read more:

The best kids’ rugs for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Tapis Petit Lion rug: £45, Kidly.co.uk
  • Best for playability – Great Little Trading Company Day At The Farm rug, large: £185, Gltc.co.uk
  • Best for softness – Habitat kids rainbow tufted flatweave cotton rug: £40, Habitat.co.uk
  • Best for runner style – OYOY Living Design adventure rug off white: £40.80, Oyoylivingdesign.co.uk
  • Best for illustrations – Bloomingville Lanas rug in cotton: £89.95, Scandiborn.co.uk
  • Best for Scandi style – Jox beige letters rug: £24.80, Alexandalexa.com
  • Best for shape – Habitat kids tiger-shaped flatweave rug: £75, Habitat.co.uk
  • Best for quality – Ferm Living Squares Kelim rug: £99, Alexandalexa.com
  • Best for babies and toddlers – Toddlekind Prettier Play rug: £165, Toddlekind.co.uk
  • Best statement rug – Tropicana 823 K rug, from £62.25, Runrug.com

Tapis Petit lion rug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZhhj_0dyHUAV500

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

There’s nothing scary about this adorable lion from ethical Dutch brand Tapis Petit. Handmade in soft-tufted 100 per cent cotton, its wonky shape and endearing face will add joy to any bedroom. It had our mini-testers roaring in no time at all, and it certainly surpassed the soft test with heavy stroking and comfy sitting all around. With a diameter of roughly 100cm, it’s incredibly well priced for its size and quality. Parents will be pleased to hear that it’s a practical choice too, as it can be machine washed at 30C.

Buy now £45.00, Kidly.co.uk

Great Little Trading Company day at the farm rug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAsop_0dyHUAV500

Best: For playability

Rating: 9/10

Transform your little one’s bedroom into their very own farmyard with this incredible rug from the Great Little Trading Company. A brand that focuses exclusively on children’s interiors and toys, GLTC know a thing or two about kitting out a kids’ space. It’s handmade from 100 per cent soft wool and we were impressed how this rug is not only soft on tiny toes and precious little knees, but it’s superbly durable too with a thickness that’ll stand plenty of play and the test of time.

You’ll need a large space to home this gorgeous rug (W 180cm x L 120cm) but it allowed our three-year-old tester plenty of room to play as she spotted the cow, sheep and other farmyard friends. Not only does this add a soft accessory to a child’s bedroom but it allows endless play too, which makes it well worth the money. If you have a true country bumpkin on your hand, we suggest checking out GLTC’s matching farm accessories (£24, Gltc.co.uk ) to complete the look.

Buy now £185.00, Gltc.co.uk

Habitat kids rainbow tufted flatweave cotton rug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBy62_0dyHUAV500

Best: For softness

Rating: 9/10

Tufted, textured, and tasselled, this flat-weave cotton rug from Habitat is a cheerful companion for a kids’ bedroom. Unlike the traditional rainbow colours, this refreshing muted palette features a grey, mustard yellow, pale pink and darker pink, which adds a delicate touch to a space. Handmade using 100 per cent cotton, it’s incredibly soft underfoot. It’s sizeable too, giving both our testers plenty of playing, stretching and relaxing space – at 170cm by 120cm you get a lot of rug for your ready. We were a little sceptical about the predominantly off-white colouring with kids involved, but this rug is in fact machine washable… now that really is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Buy now £40.00, Habitat.co.uk

OYOY Living Design adventure rug, off-white

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5eXi_0dyHUAV500

Best: For runner style

Rating: 9/10

Children can make their own adventures with this runner-style rug from Danish design brand OYOY. Using a cool monochrome palette, the boldness of the black illustrations really pop against the off-white background. Our mini-testers loved racing their cars down the winding track, past the tipis and mountains. At 180cm by 70cm, it’s a great size for little ones playing together and made from 100 per cent cotton so it’s gentle on their skin too.

Buy now £40.80, Oyoylivingdesign.co.uk

Bloomingville Lanas rug in cotton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIJqL_0dyHUAV500

Best: For illustrations

Rating: 9/10

Danish home and lifestyle brand Bloomingville beautifully blend stylish home accessories with whimsical child-friendly designs, and that’s well demonstrated in this Lanas Rug. Lovingly crafted from 100 per cent cotton, the circular design makes it a statement piece for the centre of a child’s bedroom or playroom. Young space cadets will appreciate the planet detailing, with the rocket and teddy bear astronaut being a highlight for our five-year-old tester. The 130cm diameter allows for plenty of playing space, plus the stitched edging means there’s no fraying.

Buy now £89.95, Scandiborn.co.uk

Jox beige letters rug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJju3_0dyHUAV500

Best: For Scandi style

Rating: 8/10

Those looking to add a touch of Scandi style to their child’s room, nursery or playroom, look no further…. In fact, it’s that stylish we’d happily have it in any room in the house. Measuring at 140cm long and 80cm wide, there’s plenty of space for toddlers or babies to play. Plus, being made from an Oeko-Tex-certified organic cotton makes it a safe and soft place for little ones, and our testers loved pointing out the letters from their names. While it’s one of the thinnest we tested, it adds a soft touch to a bedroom, and we love the fringe detailing and accent inclusions – learning letters has never been so cool.

Buy now £24.80, Alexandalexa.com

Habitat kids tiger-shaped flatweave rug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKTPw_0dyHUAV500

Best: For shape

Rating: 8/10

All kids will want to catch this tiger by its tail and welcome it into their bedroom. This is a 100 per cent woollen, flat-weave rug which feels soft and springy underfoot but is incredibly durable and hardwearing, and in turn weighs a whopping 3kg. There’s a non-slip backing, which is great if you’re placing it on a hard floor, and the coverage is abundant too, as this tiger measures 150cm long and 120cm wide. From the tiger-like shape to the realistic stripes, this rug makes such a fun addition to a kids’ bedroom. The only thing that’s shocking about this furry friend is that it’s machine washable, which will delight the parents of messy cubs.

Buy now £75.00, Habitat.co.uk

Ferm Living squares Kelim rug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pY9XN_0dyHUAV500

Best: For quality

Rating: 8/10

Danish design brand Ferm Living take inspiration from traditional Scandinavian design and nostalgic retro charm in its pieces but add a fresh appeal, and this Squares Kelim rug attests to this. Created using hand-dyed colours, this rug has been crafted using traditional “Kelim” techniques – a Turkish practice that refers to a pileless textile – using a unique “Punja” loom weaving method. The result? Well, it’s rather gorgeous.

We love the colour block design, which showcases different colours at all different block sizes. For its size (80cm x 140cm) it’s one of the more expensive of those we tested but as it’s made up of 80 per cent wool and 20 per cent cotton, you can soon see why. Combining these two materials means the outcome is a super soft one. The quality of this rug ensures it’ll see you through the years, and we believe the muted colours lend themselves to an array of bedroom themes.

Buy now £99.00, Alexandalexa.com

Toddlekind prettier play rug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRtOR_0dyHUAV500

Best: For babies and toddlers

Rating: 8/10

A brand known for its brilliant selection of playmats, Toddlekind has just released a new product as a halfway house between its playmats and a more conventional rug. Made from Polyurethane and free of BPA, formaldehyde, phthalates, heavy metals, latex and PVC, the prettier play rug is a wipe-clean alternative to a rug.

Coming in one size (140cm x 200cm) it’s a sizeable floor covering. Our mini-testers were quite taken by the “squidginess” of this rug, which offers a padded spot – 1.4cm to be precise – for bums to sit on or kids to play on. But does it look like a rug? Well, no, but it is rather easy on the eyes, coming in three neutral colourways. And you can even flip it for a reversible pattern if you get bored. While it may not replace the cosiness of a soft rug, it is rather perfect for playing and isn’t that what childhood is all about?

Buy now £165.00, Toddlekind.co.uk

Tropicana 823 K rug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6Mas_0dyHUAV500

Best: Statement rug

Rating: 7/10

Childhood is a wild time, so why not inject something tropical into your kids’ bedroom? Available in three sizes – 120cm x 170cm, 160cm x 235cm and 200 cm x 285cm – we love the contrast of the leafy green print on the ever-popular leopard print. Lending itself to the Scandi theme, it’s also a great choice if you want your rug of choice to make a statement.

Unlike the other rugs we tested, there’s not a softness to this, and it actually feels rather coarse to the touch, but this is due to being made from a mix of polypropylene and polyester. In the same breath, this composition does mean it’s incredibly durable and even water-resistant. So while cosy play might be out the window, if you’re purchasing with vanity in mind, this makes a cool choice.

Buy now £62.25, Runrug.com

The verdict: Kids’ rugs

It was love at first sight with the roarsome Tapis Petit Lion rug from Kidly . It’s soft, sustainably made, and reasonably priced, but best of all it injects fun into a room. If you’re looking for something a little bigger, we’re big fans of GLTC’s Day At The Farm rug .

