Maricopa County, AZ

COVID-19 by the numbers: Information for you

By Independent Newsmedia
Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 2 days ago

Daily Case Count

  • Arizona: 2,019,174
  • Apache County: 22,369
  • Cochise County: 31,452
  • Coconino County: 43,638
  • Gila County: 17,200
  • Graham County: 11,961
  • Greenlee County: 2,216
  • La Paz County: 5,206
  • Maricopa County: 1,275,525
  • Mohave County: 57,401
  • Navajo County: 38,200
  • Pima County: 254,407
  • Pinal County: 132,295
  • Santa Cruz County: 16,662
  • Yavapai County: 47,983
  • Yuma County: 62,659
  • Arizona deaths : 29,852

Number of vaccine doses administered: 11,442,196

Percent of people vaccinated: 70.6%

As of April 20, 2022

Key Links

ZIP code map of cases

Arizona Department of Health services

Maricopa County Department of Public Health

Important Numbers/Sites:

How is COVID-19 affecting you and/or businesses around you? Share your story at aznews@newszap.com .

Sun City Independent

Totten: Reader offers opinions on story, letters

I would like to give my opinion on a story by Rusty Bradshaw ("Residents push for MV project," Sun City Independent, March 23, 2022) and letters by Peter McLeod ("Build the Sun City gym now," Sun City Independent, March 23, 2022) and Kristi Svendsen ("Renovations will be an 'embarrassment,'" Sun City Independent, March 23, 2022).
SUN CITY, AZ
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

