COVID-19 by the numbers: Information for you
Daily Case Count
- Arizona: 2,019,174
- Apache County: 22,369
- Cochise County: 31,452
- Coconino County: 43,638
- Gila County: 17,200
- Graham County: 11,961
- Greenlee County: 2,216
- La Paz County: 5,206
- Maricopa County: 1,275,525
- Mohave County: 57,401
- Navajo County: 38,200
- Pima County: 254,407
- Pinal County: 132,295
- Santa Cruz County: 16,662
- Yavapai County: 47,983
- Yuma County: 62,659
- Arizona deaths : 29,852
Number of vaccine doses administered: 11,442,196
Percent of people vaccinated: 70.6%
As of April 20, 2022
Key Links
Arizona Department of Health services
Maricopa County Department of Public Health
Important Numbers/Sites:
- Arizona Poison Control System: 1-844-542-8201
- 2-1-1 Hotline: 211 (English and Spanish)
- Arizona Department of Health Services: www.azdhs.gov
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov
- Maricopa County: www.maricopa.gov/5460/Coronavirus-Disease-2019
How is COVID-19 affecting you and/or businesses around you? Share your story at aznews@newszap.com .
Comments / 0