ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

COVID-19 by the numbers: Information for you

By Independent Newsmedia
Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GQNo_0dxsXIwa00

Daily Case Count

  • Arizona: 2,019,174
  • Apache County: 22,369
  • Cochise County: 31,452
  • Coconino County: 43,638
  • Gila County: 17,200
  • Graham County: 11,961
  • Greenlee County: 2,216
  • La Paz County: 5,206
  • Maricopa County: 1,275,525
  • Mohave County: 57,401
  • Navajo County: 38,200
  • Pima County: 254,407
  • Pinal County: 132,295
  • Santa Cruz County: 16,662
  • Yavapai County: 47,983
  • Yuma County: 62,659
  • Arizona deaths : 29,852

Number of vaccine doses administered: 11,442,196

Percent of people vaccinated: 70.6%

As of April 20, 2022

Key Links

ZIP code map of cases

Arizona Department of Health services

Maricopa County Department of Public Health

Important Numbers/Sites:

How is COVID-19 affecting you and/or businesses around you? Share your story at aznews@newszap.com .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Cochise, AZ
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Government
Peoria Independent

Coming full circle in Peoria

As a Garfield Heights High School student growing up in Ohio near Lake Erie, Bill Patena received an assignment he wasn't very thrilled about. His teacher asked him to attend a local city council meeting and then report back his observations to his class.
PEORIA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Navajo#Poison
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
437
Followers
746
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy