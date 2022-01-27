ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

The best travel credit cards of 2022

By Julian Kheel
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Check out the best travel credit cards of 2022 and earn rewards that can help you start planning your upcoming trips, making them easier to book, more enjoyable and even — dare we say it — almost...

BoardingArea

World of Hyatt is still offering points in exchange for expired certificates

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

Marriott Bonvoy Card Showdown: Bold Vs. Boundless

The Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card (review) and the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (review) are both co-branded personal credit cards issued by Marriott and Chase. While I recommend checking out my full reviews if you’re interested in applying for one of these cards, in this post I...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Americans#Citi#Chase Sapphire Preferred#American Express#Chase Sapphire Reserve#The Platinum Card#Southwest Rapid Rewards#Ultimate Rewards
BoardingArea

3 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Southwest (75%), JetBlue (60%) & Alaska (60%)

Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 3 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 3 offers that end soon. Up first, Southwest Airlines is offering up to a 75% bonus, depending on the number of Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Points you purchase. This offer expires on February 15.
ALASKA STATE
CNBC

The Amex Gold is my first card with an annual fee — here's why I picked it

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. It's easy to spend days, weeks and sometimes even months doing research when you're deciding which credit card you should open next — and understandably so. It's easy to be allured by tantalizing perks like using miles for first class flights and hefty hotel discounts, but it's extremely important to make sure that the credit card you choose aligns with your lifestyle.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNBC

Southwest credit cards' welcome bonus now includes the Companion Pass and 30,000 points

The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is one of the most coveted airline perks as it's essentially an unlimited buy-one-get-one free coupon for flights on the airline. Whenever you're flying Southwest you can bring along a companion for "free" if you have the Companion Pass — you'll only have to pay the taxes for their flight (just $5.60 for one-way flights within the U.S.). And you can even use the Companion Pass for flights you redeemed points on, making the entire flying experience extremely cheap.
CREDITS & LOANS
doctorofcredit.com

Chase Marriott Bonvoy Boundless 75,000 Points + $300 Marriott Giftcard

Chase is offering the following bonus on the following bonus on the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card:. 75,000 points after $3,000 in spend within the first three months from account opening. Card Details. Annual fee of $95, not waived first year. Eligibility for this product: The product is not available to...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: A laser-focused midtier travel card

There are partner offers featured in this article. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a midlevel travel rewards credit card, offering cardholders solid rewards for travel and dining purchases with a moderate $95 annual fee. The annual fee and rewards structure places the Sapphire Preferred in between two other...
CREDITS & LOANS
KXLY

Credit Card Review: Costco Anywhere Business Card

Many small business owners prize cash back rewards over travel rewards points and miles. At the same time, Costco is a popular store for business owners that go there to purchase all manner of consumables from cleaning supplies to gasoline. The Costco Anywhere Business Card from Citi is a great offer for small business owners who shop at Costco, as well as any company that wants outstanding rates of cash back for gas and other purchases.
SPOKANE, WA
Business Insider

The best credit cards for earning bonus rewards at EV charging stations

If you've got a gas-powered vehicle like 99% of the US, you've got myriad options for earning bonus rewards at gas stations. But while electric vehicles are gaining popularity, credit card issuers have been slow to adapt. The EV industry hasn't become disruptive enough for charging stations to warrant an...
CREDITS & LOANS
onemileatatime.com

New Hilton Honors Amex Free Night Welcome Offers

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. The information and associated card details on this page for the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card has been collected independently by OMAAT and has not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

Special Connections® credit card

The Special Connections credit card is a rewards credit card. It earns 3% cash back on ride sharing services, fast food and coffee shop purchases, 2% back at gas stations and restaurants and 1% back on all other purchases. There is a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months after you open the account. After that, the APR is a variable 12.24% to 25.24% based on your creditworthiness. The Special Connections credit card charges an annual fee of $0.
CREDITS & LOANS
wnns.com

The Best U.S. Airline Is…

Delta Air Lines takes the top spot in the Wall Street Journal‘s annual ranking of major US air carriers. Using stats from the Department of Transportation and the masFlight aviation software and data services firm, the Journal looked at key metrics related to flight performance, such as an airline’s on-time rate and delays of 45 minutes or longer, as well as such factors as mishandled baggage, involuntary bumping, and customer complaints.
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

Best Credit Cards for People Who Plan Trips Around Restaurants

Condé Nast Traveler has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Condé Nast Traveler and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. We don't review or include all companies, or all available products. Moreover, the editorial content on this page was not provided by any of the companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of Condé Nast Traveler's editorial team.
CREDITS & LOANS
