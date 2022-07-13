ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Air Fryer Hack Makes Cooking Every Kind of Food So Much Easier & It’s Just $6 for Prime Day

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
When air fryers first started popping up in earnest a few years ago, some people thought the appliance was just a fad. But these days, it seems like everyone we know has an air fryer , and uses them for everything from reheating pizza to baking cookies. That’s not to say that figuring out how to use them is easy, especially since a lot of packaged food companies haven’t caught up to the trend yet, and only provide instructions for making foods in the oven or microwave. If you’ve ever found yourself standing in front of your air fryer with a bag of frozen french fries in hand and wondered how exactly you’re supposed to cook them to perfection, then this handy tool is about to change your life: the Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set . Lucky for you, it’s on sale for just $6 thanks to Prime Day . But today’s your last chance to save 44 percent off this cheat sheet with prime membership. Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial now to take advantage of all these exclusive Amazon deals.

Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set

Buy: Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set $6.45, originally $11.45

The set comes with two cheat sheets that list a food, the approximate package or serving size, the temperature it should be cooked at in your air fryer , and the amount of time it needs to be cooked. The larger cheat sheet is more thorough, with cooking temps and times listed for everything from beef eye round roast to mushrooms to baby back ribs, while the small cheat sheet features cooking times for the most popular frozen favorites and snack items, like chicken nuggets, chicken wings, and mozzarella sticks.

Buy: Ninja DZ201 Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer $159.99, originally $179.99

The cheat sheets are both magnetic, so they can easily be stuck to the fridge or another magnetic appliance. But if you don’t have a magnetic space to hand them, the set also comes with heat-resistant double-sided tape so you can hang them up on another appliance.

The set was designed to be compatible with most of the popular air fryer brands, including the Ninja Foodi Air Fryer that’s on sale for Prime Day and the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer , and it’s got 4.7 stars from 29,327 ratings on Amazon.

Buy: Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4-quart Air Fryer Oven $107.99

Order one for yourself, order a set for your friend who truly subsists on frozen snack foods, and you’ll never have to sit through a meal of charred tater tots and frozen-in-the-middle chicken nuggets again.

SheKnows

SheKnows

