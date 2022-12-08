The 26 Best Candles on Amazon to Spruce Up Your Space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Candles do more than fill your space with scent. When you choose an option that’s gorgeously designed and uniquely fragranced, candles function as sensorial home decor accessories — and Amazon has amazing options to warm up your space. Scent-scaping is on the rise (aka, using fragrance to differentiate spaces in your home), and a great candle is one way to create ambiance before you dip into the bath , cook dinner in the kitchen, or wind down in your silk pajamas before bed.

There’s no right or wrong way to shop for candles, and the scent options are truly endless. Consider what space you’ll be burning yours in. If you’re placing one on your desk in your at-home workspace, you might want an awakening scent like mint or orange blossom. In a bathroom, perhaps while you’re luxuriating with a sheet mask , something with a zen vibe like eucalyptus might be preferable. Or if you’re piddling around the kitchen, something that mimics a freshly baked dish might suit your senses. At the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preference.

There’s no arguing that a scented candle is one of the easiest (and least expensive) ways to make your house feel like a home, but how do you decide? That’s where Amazon comes in. There are a few reasons Amazon is the most popular place to shop. There’s no shortage of options, as the e-tailer has have everything from pricey, luxury candles that make excellent gifts to more budget-friendly options that are surprisingly high quality. You can even score some great deals on other giftables (like a great sweater , spa gift baskets , or a wellness gift ) while you’re shopping around. You also have thousands of customer reviews at your disposal to help you narrow down your decision, and Amazon’s Choice badges that mark standout options in their categories. Even more, if you’re an Amazon prime member, you can get your candle delivered in two days at no additional cost.

When it comes to candle quality, there are a few rules of thumb. Natural waxes — like soy, vegetable or coconut — produce less soot and toxic chemicals than candles made from paraffin. Whenever you can, opt for candles in recyclable packaging. Many options today come in 100% recyclable glass containers (when you’ve used up the candle, pop the vessel in the freezer — once frozen, you can easily remove the leftover wax to reuse the container). And any time you can find pure, organic essential oils instead of artificial scents, you’re going to get the cleanest aroma.

Whether you’re looking for spa-like relaxation at home or setting the mood for cozy winter nights or long summer days, there’s an option for every occasion. Keep scrolling for 26 editor-approved Amazon finds you can enjoy all year long.

Homesick Gone Hiking Candle

Size : 13.75 oz

: 13.75 oz Scent type : Woody

: Woody Wax type : Soy blend

: Soy blend Vessel : Can-shaped clear glass vessel

: Can-shaped clear glass vessel Burn time : 60 hours

Homesick creates candles that evoke special places and moments (you can shop city-themed options or ones tailor-made for the lake house, date night, or book club). The Gone Hiking Candle has notes of pine, cassis, cedarwood, moss, and ivy — just the thing for trailblazers.

Homesick Gone Hiking Candle $33 Buy Now

Voluspa White Cypress Candle

Size : 16.5 oz

: 16.5 oz Scent type : Fresh, woody

: Fresh, woody Wax type : Coconut wax blend

: Coconut wax blend Vessel : Textured green glass

: Textured green glass Burn time : 60 hours

With a gorgeous seafoam green vessel and festive scent, Voluspa White Cypress Candle is a great choice to light around the holidays. Bergamot and freshly-cut evergreen notes will transport you to a Christmas tree farm. The two-wicks help the candle burn evenly without tunneling, so you’ll get the most out of the candle.

Voluspa White Cypress Candle $52 Buy Now

Blomus Fraga Scented Candle

Size : 10 oz

: 10 oz Scent type : Floral, fruity

: Floral, fruity Wax type : Natural soy wax

: Natural soy wax Vessel : Dusty rose concrete

: Dusty rose concrete Burn time : 55 hours

The reusable concrete container is just one selling point for the Blomus Fraga Scented Candle . When lit, the candle smells of perfectly ripe figs for an herbal, subtly sweet scent. It also has a low soot production, which is great for those with sensitive lungs. The weighty concrete vessel sits pretty on any coffee table or countertop.

Blomus Fraga Scented Candle $26 Buy Now

Votivo Clean Crisp White Candle

Size : 6.8 oz

: 6.8 oz Scent type : Fresh

: Fresh Wax type : Soy blend

: Soy blend Vessel : Clear thick glass

: Clear thick glass Burn time : 60 hours

Wit h head-clearing cyclamen and grounding musk , Votivo’s Clean Crisp White Candle evokes the smell of line-dried linens. The airy scent is subtle and fresh, making it a great fit for your kitchen, bathroom, or vanity. The bestselling candle makes a great gift for hosts and hostesses — it’s universally appealing.

Votivo Clean Crisp White Candle $32 Buy Now

D.S. & Durga Concrete After Lightning

Size : 7 oz

: 7 oz Scent type : Fresh, smokey

: Fresh, smokey Wax type : Balsam , resin + plant oils

: Balsam , resin + plant oils Vessel : Orange glass vessel

: Orange glass vessel Burn time : 60 hours

Inspired by the cooling, refreshing scent of New York City pavement after a lightning storm on a muggy summer’s day, D.S. & Durga’s Concrete After Lightning perfectly captures the smell of summer in the city. The brand is known for their evocative and eclectic fragrances — they tend to smell best once they’ve been lit for a few minutes, so don’t judge the smell straight out of the box. Each candle is hand-poured in small batches in the D.S. & Durga’s Brooklyn studio .

D.S. & Durga Concrete After Lightning Candle $65 Buy Now

Ouai North Bondi Candle

Size : 8 oz

: 8 oz Scent type : Floral

: Floral Wax type : Coconut and soy-based wax blend

: Coconut and soy-based wax blend Vessel : Matte ceramic pottery

: Matte ceramic pottery Burn time : 55 hours

Inspired by the Australian coastline, this floraly, sandalwood and white musk-based candle is a quintessentially summer scent featuring notes of violet, lemon and bergamot. The citrus undertone base sparks a refreshing sensation before settling into sheer, lingering notes of white musk. It’s the classic Ouai fragrance, now in candle form.

Ouai North Bondi Candle $44 Buy Now

Urban Apothecary Fig Tree

Size : 10.6

: 10.6 Scent type : Spicy fruity

: Spicy fruity Wax type : Natural soy wax

: Natural soy wax Vessel : Hand-blown glass

: Hand-blown glass Burn time : 60+ hours

Sometimes what really hits the spot is a bougie candle that feels decadent, yet isn’t a show off. Fig Tree’s fresh, unassuming scent is about as close to universally pleasing as fragrance gets, with a brew of fruity-floral violet, outdoorsy cedarwood, and one of the world’s rarest perfume ingredients, the peppery-raspberry vibes of powdery orris, all coming together to produce a lovely scent you could very happily burn all day.

Urban Apothecary Fig Tree $52 Buy Now

Illume Citrus Cedarleaf Natural Glass Candle

Size : 11.5 oz

: 11.5 oz Scent type : Citrus, fruity

: Citrus, fruity Wax type : Paraffin wax

: Paraffin wax Vessel : Clear glass

: Clear glass Burn time : 60 hours

The Illume Citrus Cedarleaf Natural Glass Candle employs pure essential oils for its subtle scent. Clove, ginger, and cedarleaf oils come together for a zesty fresh scent with a hint of warmth. You’ll love lighting it by the bath or before bed to calm your mind.

Illume Citrus Cedarleaf Natural Glass Candle $29 Buy Now

Diptyque Tubereuse Candle

Size : 6.5 oz

: 6.5 oz Scent type : Floral

: Floral Wax type : Soy blend

: Soy blend Vessel : Clear glass

: Clear glass Burn time : 50 hours

Diptyque candles are splurge-worthy items to spruce up your space. The Tubereuse scent is one of prestige fragrance brand’s bestsellers for its white flower notes and grassy undertones. The proprietary wax blend has a way of diffusing the fragrance throughout a room, and you’ll notice the scent lingers long after you blow it out.

Diptyque Tubereuse Candle $74 Buy Now

Harlem Candle Company Speakeasy Luxury Candle

Size : 12 oz

: 12 oz Scent type : Earthy

: Earthy Wax type : Soy wax

: Soy wax Vessel : Burgundy glass

: Burgundy glass Burn time : 80 hours

With notes of cardamom, palo santo, plum, and tobacco, Harlem Candle Company’s Speakeasy scent will have you feeling ensconced in leather and velvet. Patchouli and smoked incense deliver more depth that enhances the cozy scent — you’ll love lighting it by the fire with whiskey in hand.

Harlem Candle Company Speakeasy Luxury Candle $48 Buy Now

Boy Smells Les Candle

Size : 8.5 oz

: 8.5 oz Scent type : Fruity, fresh

: Fruity, fresh Wax type : Coconut + beeswax

: Coconut + beeswax Vessel : Black glass

: Black glass Burn time : 50 hours

This bestselling unisex candle comes courtesy of the ever-popular Boy Smells brand. Called Les, which is the plural article used for both masculine and feminine nouns in French and Spanish, the scent transcends gender. Enveloped inside are hints of rice powder, peach blossom, cardamom, cedar and pear. It’s made with an all-natural coconut and beeswax blend and has a lengthy 50-hour burn time. The signature black and pink glass container will elevate any space and is easily reusable as a pen holder and more.

LES Boy Smells Candle $36 Buy Now

Neom Lavender & Rosewood Candle

Size : 6.5 oz

: 6.5 oz Scent type : Aromatherapy, herbaceous

: Aromatherapy, herbaceous Wax type : Vegetable wax

: Vegetable wax Vessel : Glass

: Glass Burn time : 50 hours

Neom is known for its complex and unique aromatherapy blends. Its scents come in a variety of forms, from pure essential oils to body lotions and 100% hand-poured natural wax candles, the last being the most popular among them. This candle contains a blend of 24 pure essential oils including lavender, Brazilian rosewood and jasmine. One whiff of this destress scent, and you’re on your way to calmed nerves and relaxation.

Neom Lavender & Rosewood Candle $36 Buy Now

Brooklyn Candle Studio Santorini Escapist Candle

Size : 13 oz

: 13 oz Scent type : Earthy, fruity

: Earthy, fruity Wax type : Vegan soy wax

: Vegan soy wax Vessel : Glass

: Glass Burn time : 70 hours

If you’re looking to jet off without the hefty airfare, Brooklyn Candle Studio has an array of destination-themed candles to help you get your fix. We love the Santorini candle, reminiscent of the Greek isles. It’s a mix of earthy and fruity aromas inspired by fig trees and lush native currants colliding with woodsy notes of sandalwood and rich amber. The collection also features other scents like Maui and Sevilla, each available in a gorgeous screen-printed glass tumbler.

Brooklyn Candle Studio Santorini Escapist Candle $38 Buy Now

Jonathan Adler Pop Scented Candle, Gold-Champagne

Size : 8 oz

: 8 oz Scent type : Fruity floral

: Fruity floral Wax type : Soy-paraffin blend

: Soy-paraffin blend Vessel : Hand-blown vessel

: Hand-blown vessel Burn time : 40 hours

If the occasion calls for a glass of bubbly, double up with this festive candle by Jonathan Adler . It’s an inviting mix of pink grapefruit, sparkling champagne, raspberry, French cassis, violet leaves, rose petals, crushed sage, crisp mint and grape leaf. (Fun fact: Before Soul Cycle developed its own candle with Jonathan Adler, this was the exact scent they burned in their studios.) It’s encased in a hand blown glass vessel that mimics the mood with its reflective gold surface.

Jonathan Adler Pop Scented Candle, Gold-Champagne $71 Buy Now

Apotheke Amber Woods Candle

Size : 11 oz

: 11 oz Scent type : Woody, warm

: Woody, warm Wax type : Soy wax

: Soy wax Vessel : Glass jar

: Glass jar Burn time : 60 hours

You can’t go wrong with any of Apotheke’s custom blends, and the Amber Woods fragrance is amazing for cozy winter days. The scent profile pairs warm amber wood with sweet lily of the valley and tangy peppercorn for a well-rounded woody smell. The white frosted glass canister is minimalistic enough to place in various rooms, from the kitchen to the powder room.

Apotheke Amber Woods Candle $42 Buy Now

La Jolie Muse Vanilla & Coconut Scented Candles

Size : 6.5 oz

: 6.5 oz Scent type : Floral, gourmand

: Floral, gourmand Wax type : Soy wax

: Soy wax Vessel : Tin jar

: Tin jar Burn time : 45 hours

La Jolie’s vanilla coconut candle immediately transports you to a tropical vacation. Top notes of coconut hit first, then a subtle mix of cotton candy and sugar follow. Base notes of neutral vanilla and tonka bean tie the scents together, so it’s not overly sweet. The single cotton wick candle is made from natural soy wax and has a burn time of over 40 hours.

La Jolie Muse Vanilla & Coconut Scented Candles $13 $14 Buy Now

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Aromatherapy Candle Bundle

Size : 7.2 oz

: 7.2 oz Scent type : Herbaceous

: Herbaceous Wax type : Soy wax

: Soy wax Vessel : Glass

: Glass Burn time : 35 hours

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day candles are an Amazon bestseller. This four pack comes with two of the brand’s most iconic scents: lemon verbena and lavender. The fragrances are no frills and smell as garden fresh as you would hope. All of their single-wick candles are cruelty-free and made with soy and vegetable wax. Plus, they come in recyclable glass candle jars you can repurpose for food or trinkets.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Aromatherapy Candle Bundle $39 $44 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Classic Candle

Size : 7 oz

: 7 oz Scent type : Gourmand

: Gourmand Wax type : Premium grade wax

: Premium grade wax Vessel : Glass tumbler

: Glass tumbler Burn time : 35 hours

Yankee Candle is undoubtedly the OG affordable candle line. It’s known for its warm, cozy scents, and the Café al Fresco aroma has over 1,700 reviews backing it. It smells like a freshly brewed latte that envelopes the room in an array of sweet flavors. Notes of cinnamon, coffee, and a dash of caramel give it that elevated coffee house vibe.

Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Classic Candle $27 Buy Now

Chesapeake Bay Awaken + Invigorate

Size : 8.8 oz

: 8.8 oz Scent type : Herbaceous

: Herbaceous Wax type : Soy blend

: Soy blend Vessel : Matte glass jar

: Matte glass jar Burn time : 50 hours

Bring an immediate sense of calm with this invigorating candle from Chesapeake Bay . ​​Citrus notes of lemongrass are paired with verbena and petitgrain, while eucalyptus leaves mesh with fresh lavender and garden mint. No matter where you use it, the combination makes it a spa-like experience. The frosted glass jar even lets off a pretty flicker of light when lit. The best part is the entire candle is 100% recyclable.

Chesapeake Bay Candle $13 Buy Now

Nest New York Moroccan Amber Candle

Size : 8.1 oz

: 8.1 oz Scent type : Woody

: Woody Wax type : Proprietary premium wax

: Proprietary premium wax Vessel : Glass

: Glass Burn time : 60 hours

Moroccan Amber is one of Nest New York’s most beloved scents. The hero ingredient combines with a thoughtful pairing of sweet patchouli, heliotrope, bergamot and eucalyptus. Close your eyes and the hypnotizing blend takes you on an exotic trip far away. The candle burns for up to 60 hours thanks to the brand’s proprietary, premium wax, so you won’t have to come back to reality anytime soon.

Nest New York Moroccan Amber Candle $44 $46 Buy Now

Craft & Kin Sea Salt Scented Candles

Size : 8 oz

: 8 oz Scent type : Earthy

: Earthy Wax type : 100% natural soy

: 100% natural soy Vessel : Glass jar with tin lid

: Glass jar with tin lid Burn time : 45 hours

Sea Salt from Craft & Kin brings the seashore to you. It’s a clean, uncomplicated profile that pairs fresh sea salt with a hint of grapefruit for a subtle coastal-like energy. The single wick candle comes in an old-fashioned glass jar with a gold tin lid. You can upcycle it as you see fit. At under $20, it makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves the ocean.

Craft & Kin Sea Salt Scented Candles $16 $18 Buy Now

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle

Size : 8 oz

: 8 oz Scent type : Verdant

: Verdant Wax type : Vegetable wax

: Vegetable wax Vessel : Recyclable dark green glass

: Recyclable dark green glass Burn time : 60 hours

A tomato-scented candle may have you scratching your head, but one whiff of the Flamingo Estates Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle will win you over. The hand-poured, single-note fragrance evokes soft-to-the-touch tomatoes plucked fresh off the vine. You’ll feel like you’re in a late-summer garden every time you light it.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle $55 Buy Now

Our Own Candle Company Cinnamon Hot Buns Scented Candle

Size : 13 oz

: 13 oz Scent type : Gourmand

: Gourmand Wax type : Soy-paraffin blend

: Soy-paraffin blend Vessel : Glass mason jar with lid

: Glass mason jar with lid Burn time : 100 hours

For those that enjoy candles that smell like food, you can’t go wrong with an old-fashioned cinnamon roll scent from Our Own Candle Company . As far as freshly baked scents go, this is exactly the aroma you want wafting through the air. It’s so realistic you can almost taste the creamy icing melting onto a hot cinnamon bun. It even comes in an adorable keepsake jar, making it a perfect gift for a foodie.

Our Own Candle Company Cinnamon Hot Buns Scented Candle $16 $16 Buy Now

Capri Blue Scented Candle

Size : 19 oz

: 19 oz Scent type : Fruity

: Fruity Wax type : Premium blend

: Premium blend Vessel : Glass with tin lid

: Glass with tin lid Burn time : 85 hours

If you want to get away to the Italian island of Capri , this best-selling candle is your ticket. It’s a timeless year-round scent that mixes tropical fruits and sugared citrus. But there’s another reason you might recognize it. It’s a long-standing favorite of the retailer Anthropologie (not only does it sell the candle, but it often lights it at many of its brick and mortar locations).

Capri Blue Scented Candle $34 Buy Now

Craft & Kin Scented Candles for Men

Size : 7.6 oz

: 7.6 oz Scent type : Smokey

: Smokey Wax type : 100% natural soy wax

: 100% natural soy wax Vessel : Matte black jar

: Matte black jar Burn time : 45 hours

For a more masculine energy, light up this fireside favorite from Craft & Kin . As its name implies, the candle’s smell is reminiscent of a real wood burning fire. The California-made candle brings together notes of cedar, smoke, patchouli and vetiver into your home. The strong, pure scent comes packaged in a stylish all-black container he’ll certainly appreciate.

Craft & Kin Scented Candles for Men $20 Buy Now

Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Scented Candle

Size : 9 oz

: 9 oz Scent type : Spicy

: Spicy Wax type : Vegetable wax blend

: Vegetable wax blend Vessel : Clear glass

: Clear glass Burn time : 60 hours

The richly scented Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Candle packs notes notes of plum, anise, leather, and amber. Although it’s a warm, spicy scent, it has a tropical touch, thanks to bergamot. It’s one of the brand’s bestsellers, and the dark colored wax makes it all the more cozy.

Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Scented Candle $58 Buy Now

Different Types of Candle Scents

Just like perfume, most candles have layers of top, middle, and base notes for a dynamic fragrance. You can find many different scent profiles, but these four are the most common, and the most popular.

Floral: Soft and powdery, floral candles are like bottled up bouquets. You can find a range within this category, from verdant white flower scents like gardenia and tuberose, or subtler blooms such as rose.

Soft and powdery, floral candles are like bottled up bouquets. You can find a range within this category, from verdant white flower scents like gardenia and tuberose, or subtler blooms such as rose. Fresh: This category includes citrus and aquatic options — they’re typically subtler smelling than other scent profiles. Notes like lime, eucalyptus, clary sage, bergamot, and lemongrass are typically found in these clean scents.

This category includes citrus and aquatic options — they’re typically subtler smelling than other scent profiles. Notes like lime, eucalyptus, clary sage, bergamot, and lemongrass are typically found in these clean scents. Woody: Cedar, sandalwood, and juniper are common notes in this category. These candles can range from fresh to cozy, depending on the other notes blended with them. Light them up to bring the great outdoors into your home.

Cedar, sandalwood, and juniper are common notes in this category. These candles can range from fresh to cozy, depending on the other notes blended with them. Light them up to bring the great outdoors into your home. Warm: Great for winding down at night or creating a cozy ambiance in your space, warm scents are popular year-round. You can find ones with sweet undertones, like vanilla, pumpkin and cinnamon, or rich and spicy options like amber, clove, and black pepper.

