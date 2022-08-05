ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gone Girl’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

By Yana Grebenyuk
A role of a lifetime. Since the 2014 release of Gone Girl , Ben Affleck and Emily Ratajkowski are just some of the cast members who have continued to find success.

The movie adaption of Gillian Flynn 's 2012 novel explored Nick Dunne as he finds himself the prime suspect in his wife Amy Dunne's disappearance. Although the audience is privy to the truth when it comes to Amy's decision to run away, the film provided several shocking twists and turns that earned it nominations for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award and more.

Rosamund Pike , who took on the complicated lead female role, opened up about the collaborative process that came with working on Gone Girl .

"We could have really great conversations on set and talk for hours. And then another day, we would barely speak a word," Pike explained in an interview with Glamour about working alongside her onscreen husband Affleck. "It's funny. Ben and I would have these scenes that were very giggly and sort of romantic. And then we'd go to this very dark place. I tried to get us out of that."

Meanwhile, the Devil You Know star found that sharing the screen with Neil Patrick Harris , who played Desi Collings, offered different results.

"We were in hysterics on the sound stage. It was very funny doing [rehearsals for our sex] scene," she shared at the time. [Director] David [Fincher] left Neil and me alone on that set for like two hours to make sure we could do it."

Pike noted that the offer to play Amy couldn't have come at a better time.

"I think I’ve had some big, pretty challenging roles on stage in the U.K. that stretched me a lot as an actress. So, I have been ready. But I don’t think I would have taken on this role with any sort of success if it hadn’t been for Fincher," she detailed to Indiewire in October 2014. "He’s a great navigator. It’s very nerve-wracking. You’re trying to slide down this razor of all these different — you don’t want to go into anything that’s camp, anything that’s unconvincing."

She added: "There can’t be anything superficial about it and yet it’s extreme. Brilliantly extreme. It’s fun but it’s daunting. There is that feeling. You read that character in the book and you think, how would one embark on this, because in the book obviously you’ve got an internal monologue. You can get inside her head all the time."

Affleck, for his part, explained that it was "liberating" getting to play Nick because of how uncertain the narrative was about him.

"Usually when you play a protagonist and you're a lead in the movie there are sort of some unspoken rules. You know, you have to be a good person, you have to be a leader, you have to be smarter than everyone in the room," he told NPR in 2014. "And in this case, we weren't encumbered by that at all. The whole idea of likability was sort of thrown out of the window. And I thought that was really exciting and liberating as an actor because you didn't know where this guy was gonna go."

Scroll down to see what the stars of Gone Girl have been doing since the movie premiered:

