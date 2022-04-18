ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How marketing and advertising is shaping the metaverse

 23 hours ago

Entering the metaverse.

Iryna Veklich/Getty Images

  • The metaverse is getting a big boost from Facebook, Microsoft, and other tech giants.
  • Marketers are scrambling to play in these virtual spaces, with NFTs, gaming initiatives, and more.
  • Here's a breakdown of Insider's coverage of how marketing is shaping the metaverse and the key people to know.

The "metaverse" recently got a big boost from Facebook, now known as Meta, which is pouring $10 billion into its ambitions there . Other big tech companies including Apple, Google, and Microsoft are working on their versions of the concept.

The vague term refers to a variety of shared spaces and assets that people can access via the internet, sometimes using virtual reality and augmented reality devices, and interact with each other and buy virtual goods.

But Facebook itself says the payoff won't be immediate, and top executives have widely differing expectations of what the metaverse means to them.

Here's a breakdown of Insider's coverage of how marketing is shaping the metaverse and the key people to know.

Read more: Meta just made its first big metaverse pitch to advertisers. Here's what people in attendance said about it.

Advertisers look to capitalize on the metaverse hype

Facebook: Metaverse investment to reduce profits by "approximately $10 billion" this year

Here's what 14 top executives are saying about the 'metaverse'

CEO interest in the metaverse is surging, but some are wary: Data

Metaverse gaming, VR, crypto, NFTs

As hype builds around the idea, advertisers are racing to benefit from the metaverse, whether that means people exploring virtual worlds, engaging in gaming, or buying NFTs using crypto.

They're minting NFTs — non-fungible tokens — exploring smart contracts, and building metaverse experiences.

But they have to navigate risks of unpredictability, lack of standardization, and risk of being inauthentic in metaverse universes.

Read more: From The New York Times to CNN, how 9 media companies are using NFTs to open up lucrative new revenue streams

'The sky is the limit': Grayscale's CEO breaks down why the firm is taking over the entire advertising space between 2 mass transit hubs and their Amtrak trains for 3 months as its push for a spot bitcoin ETF intensifies

A top Roblox creator who advised Stella McCartney and Forever 21 shares how brands can profit in the metaverse and pitfalls to avoid

Intellectual property could 'effectively disappear' in the metaverse, according to a top trademark lawyer. Experts detail what brands can do to protect their IP in Web3 environments.

Advertising execs say they're joining these 5 online communities to get up to speed on the metaverse. Some groups are free, while one Telegram channel effectively costs more than $60,000 to join.

An influencer-marketing firm wrote a report about how the metaverse will affect the creator economy. Here are 5 key takeaways.

A Marvel writer and Web3 consultant shares 3 tips for how brands can approach the metaverse: Focus on stories over selling to turn your customers into fans

Gary Vaynerchuk helped Budweiser launch NFTs that sold out in hours — here's how he says other companies can make money in the NFT space

Meta might let companies sponsor the appearance of objects in the metaverse, patent filing suggests

WATCH: Why the metaverse Is a "Golden Era" for brands, according to marketers

ViacomCBS futurist reveals how NFTs and interactive entertainment are evolving at the company that created MTV, 'an original metaverse'

WATCH: Marketing leaders from Playboy, Anheuser-Busch, and Marriott share strategies to win in the metaverse

3 NFT insiders predict how Hollywood can maximize the tech in 2022 — from character and IP development to subscription marketing

Crypto companies are starting a marketing blitz in a race to win over mainstream consumers

Metaverse experts, hiring

Marketers and their ad agencies are rushing to capitalize on the metaverse with new hires and divisions.

They include Vayner Media, with its new VaynerNFT unit; and S4 Capital's digital creative and production agency Media.Monks, which is leaning heavily into the metaverse concept.

Read more: Marketers from Crypto.com, FTX, ByBit, and Alchemy share 3 top tips for landing a marketing job in Web3 and crypto

12 marketers and dealmakers leading the crypto industry's multibillion-dollar spending spree on sports

9 NFT companies working with Hollywood studios and creators to drive the future of the blockchain-based tech in entertainment

24 agency executives leading advertisers' charge into the metaverse and Web3

Marketers like Pepsi and Crocs are battling for top gaming talent as they rush to capitalize on the metaverse

Top advertising executives in gaming and esports

Meet the 21 under-the-radar leaders building the metaverse at Apple, Facebook, Google, Niantic, Roblox, Snap, Unity, and more

13 top execs leading Sir Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital as it builds a digital challenger to advertising giant WPP

12 advertising upstarts to watch in 2022 as the shift to digital threatens established agencies

Roblox pays up to $430,000 in base salary for top talent and is hiring for hundreds of metaverse roles. Here's how to land one, according to its CTO.

Metaverse deals

Companies are raising millions on the promise of helping build the metaverse, while crypto companies could buy ad agencies to build awareness for themselves, now that Facebook and other platforms have relaxed limits on crypto advertising.

Read more: See the pitch deck Web3 gaming studio Red Door Digital used to raise $5 million in seed funding

2022 is shaping up to be a big year for advertising M&A. Here are 10 trends to expect, from a jump in e-commerce ad deals to a surge in event marketing interest.

See the pitch deck an AR startup used to raise $13 million in seed funding to bring the metaverse to life

11 advertising companies that are top M&A targets in 2022 as marketers pour money into TikTok and the metaverse

See the pitch deck create-to-earn metaverse startup Chillchat used to raise $1.9 million in seed funding

Read the original article on Business Insider

Fast Company

How the Metaverse will change the way we interact with brands

Everything about the way you live your life will be different within 10 years. The Metaverse has reached peak hype; per Gartner’s hype cycle definition, this means it’s at the “peak of inflated expectations.” This may be due in part to Facebook’s name change to Meta, the fact that individuals are paying millions of dollars for digital properties, or the fact that your kids are spending hours immersed in digital worlds already.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Report Finds Pirates are Making Millions off Amazon, Facebook and Google

Pirates sites earn more than a billion dollars in revenue per year, while pirate apps are good for another quarter. Part of the money comes from big brands such as Amazon, Facebook and Google. While Amazon appears to take the problem seriously, the report sees plenty of room for improvement at Google's end. Major brands fund 4% of all ads on pirate sites, for apps this percentage goes up to 24%. Google paid millions of dollars to pirate operators over the past year, according to the report. The report stresses that Amazon and Facebook spend more ‘pirate’ ads.
INTERNET
The Verge

Fringe YouTubers are profiting off-platform

YouTube has made a habit of stripping ads from problematic channels as a way to discourage controversial or offensive content without outright banning it. But the creators of those channels can still use their videos to promote other streams of income, like donation links and merch sales. Now, a new study shows that those options have not just allowed problematic channels to continue but may also be encouraging them to create more videos on YouTube.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

How the Game Industry Is Charging Into the Metaverse

To get a sense of the promise of the metaverse, take a look at 3D Charades. The video game has a simple premise. Players gather in a cafe-like room and divide into teams. One player sketches an image while team members guess what the drawing represents. Similar games, like Pictionary,...
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Martin Sorrell
Person
Gary Vaynerchuk
pymnts

PYMNTS Metaverse Series: How Meta Will the Metaverse Really Be?

The unspoken core idea of the metaverse is that only one of the immersive, interactive, virtual reality worlds will win. That’s the way it’s been in the fiction, from the cyberpunk novel “Snow Crash,” whose Metaverse gave the concept its name, to the more recent movie “Ready Player One” — there has always been one metaverse to rule them all.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

If you see these 4 words on Facebook Messenger, don’t click

Meta’s Facebook is undoubtedly the largest social media platform globally, and its Messenger is used by more than 900 million people a month. That is an awful lot of messages, but unfortunately, not all of them are friendly conversations. Tap or click here to use Messenger without a Facebook account.
INTERNET
#Online Advertising#Advertising Industry#Advertising Revenue
frommers.com

Travel Influencer Sued for Telling "Increasingly Bold Lies" to Build Her Brand

A travel influencer with more than half a million Instagram followers and more than 207,000 TikTok followers is being sued by the consumer protection group Travelers United over allegations that she told "increasingly bold lies" to amass followers and seduce investors into lucrative sponsorship deals. Cassie De Pecol, a onetime...
TRAVEL
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A retailer’s guide to the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Facebook’s rebrand into Meta has prompted most consumers to conceptualize the metaverse, but they thought it was still science fiction akin to the Matrix franchise or Ready Player One.
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

How to Gather Actionable Customer Data With Social Media

Do you want to learn how to gather actionable data from your target audience with social media? If so, you're in the right place! Social media is an excellent place to grow, maintain, and build trust with existing customers and prospects alike. Globally, over 4.55 billion people use sites like Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, and that number is expected to grow over the next several years. Plus, the vast array of social media marketing tools offered through these platforms means there are more ways to connect with your audience than ever before. Connecting with people when they find your account is great, but it's not enough to run a successful business. If your goal is to thrive, you have to extract data from these encounters and use what you learn to fine-tune your products, customer experience (CX), and various marketing strategies. Today, my goal is to share several tips you can use to obtain actionable, value-packed data from your visitors. Are you ready? Let's get started!
INTERNET
