How marketing and advertising is shaping the metaverse

Entering the metaverse. Iryna Veklich/Getty Images

The metaverse is getting a big boost from Facebook, Microsoft, and other tech giants.

Marketers are scrambling to play in these virtual spaces, with NFTs, gaming initiatives, and more.

Here's a breakdown of Insider's coverage of how marketing is shaping the metaverse and the key people to know.

The "metaverse" recently got a big boost from Facebook, now known as Meta, which is pouring $10 billion into its ambitions there . Other big tech companies including Apple, Google, and Microsoft are working on their versions of the concept.

The vague term refers to a variety of shared spaces and assets that people can access via the internet, sometimes using virtual reality and augmented reality devices, and interact with each other and buy virtual goods.

But Facebook itself says the payoff won't be immediate, and top executives have widely differing expectations of what the metaverse means to them.

Advertisers look to capitalize on the metaverse hype

Facebook: Metaverse investment to reduce profits by "approximately $10 billion" this year

Here's what 14 top executives are saying about the 'metaverse'

CEO interest in the metaverse is surging, but some are wary: Data

Metaverse gaming, VR, crypto, NFTs

As hype builds around the idea, advertisers are racing to benefit from the metaverse, whether that means people exploring virtual worlds, engaging in gaming, or buying NFTs using crypto.

They're minting NFTs — non-fungible tokens — exploring smart contracts, and building metaverse experiences.

But they have to navigate risks of unpredictability, lack of standardization, and risk of being inauthentic in metaverse universes.

Metaverse experts, hiring

Marketers and their ad agencies are rushing to capitalize on the metaverse with new hires and divisions.

They include Vayner Media, with its new VaynerNFT unit; and S4 Capital's digital creative and production agency Media.Monks, which is leaning heavily into the metaverse concept.

Metaverse deals

Companies are raising millions on the promise of helping build the metaverse, while crypto companies could buy ad agencies to build awareness for themselves, now that Facebook and other platforms have relaxed limits on crypto advertising.

