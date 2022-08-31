I tested 11 Instant Pots and electric pressure cookers, and these 4 stood above the rest

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Whether you call them electric pressure cookers, multicookers, or Instant Pots — the name of the most popular brand — these countertop appliances have become a mainstay in American kitchens. Their popularity only soared when the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to cook at home.

Basic electric pressure cookers can pressure cook, slow cook, and brown/sear/saute. And, some of the fancier models also air fry and sous vide. Unlike their non-electric stovetop forebears, today's electric pressure cookers have many safety mechanisms to protect you from blowing up your kitchen.

I have tested kitchen appliances for four years and have developed several objective tests to determine which models are best for specific needs. You can find details about how I test electric multicookers , other models we recommend , and common FAQs at the end of the guide.

The best pressure cookers in 2022

Best pressure cooker overall: Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Multicooker, $106.68 on Amazon

The Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Multicooker performed well in all of our cooking tests, and its button controls make programming it a snap.

Best pressure cooker on a budget: Instant Pot Duo Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $99.95 on Amazon

If you're looking for a basic, affordable multicooker from the top name in the industry, the Instant Pot Duo Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is your best bet.

Best smart pressure cooker: Chef iQ Smart Cooker, $155.99 on Amazon

With its hundreds of preset programs and step-by-step interactive recipes, the Chef iQ Smart Cooker is outstandingly precise.

Best multitasking pressure cooker: Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker, $99 on Walmart

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, and sous vide machine all in one, making it one of the most useful and economical small appliances we tested.

Best pressure cooker overall

The Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Multicooker performed well in all of our cooking tests, its button controls make programming a snap, and the 8-quart pot is ideal for large families.

Capacity: 8 quarts

8 quarts Inner pot material: Nonstick

Nonstick Settings: brown/sear, saute, slow cook, simmer, boil, yogurt, keep warm, meat/stew, poultry, beans/chili, soup/broth, rice/grains, dessert, steam

brown/sear, saute, slow cook, simmer, boil, yogurt, keep warm, meat/stew, poultry, beans/chili, soup/broth, rice/grains, dessert, steam Number of included recipes: 34

34 Extras: Extra sealing gasket, steaming rack, plastic serving spoon

Pros: Intuitive controls, produced delicious and tender food, excellent browning, comes with an extra gasket, spacious 8-quart pot is great for large families

Cons: The pressure took longer than average to build with some items, the sealing gasket comes loose easily

The Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Multicooker was the only model to do well in every test. I like that it has an 8-quart pot, which is best for a large family. All of the dishes we made in the Express Crock XL were excellent. It was one of the fastest to build pressure during our pork test, and the resulting meat shredded effortlessly. The slow cooker pork also shredded easily after the ten-hour cook, though there were still a few harder chunks.

In under an hour (including the pressure build and release), the Crock-Pot cooker cooked a pound of dried pinto beans. The results were flavorful with nearly-perfect texture and outstanding uniformity. The rice was also nearly perfect, though it took 33 minutes, which was longer than most models. After searing, the pressure build took longer than other units. I cooked a 5.5-pound chicken following the included recipe. The browning was beautiful, and the juicy, flavorful meat fell off the bone.

Though the inner pot is dishwasher safe, the nonstick surface makes it easy to clean by hand. The sealing gasket is also dishwasher safe, but I found this wasn't enough to remove the pulled pork odor — a problem with all units we tested. The biggest problem we had with the Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Multicooker is that the sealing gasket didn't fit as well as other models. It came loose when jostled, but the multicooker never had trouble building pressure.

Best budget pressure cooker

If you're looking for a basic, affordable multicooker from the top name in the industry, the Instant Pot Duo Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is your best bet.

Capacity: 6 quarts

6 quarts Inner pot material: Nonstick

Nonstick Settings: pressure cook, sear/saute, steam, slow cook, sterilize, keep warm, ferment, plus 300+ preset programs in its menu

pressure cook, sear/saute, steam, slow cook, sterilize, keep warm, ferment, plus 300+ preset programs in its menu Number of included recipes: 100s in the Instant Brands Connect App (available for iOS and Android )

100s in the Instant Brands Connect App (available for iOS and Android ) Extras: Extra sealing gasket, steam rack, steam basket, heat-resistant pad for the lid

Pros: Produced tender and juicy slow-cooked pork, builds pressure quickly, good browning, dishwasher-safe and metal utensil-safe stainless steel inner pot, Instant Pot app features 100s of recipes

Cons: Takes experimentation to get cooking times right, controls take some getting used to

The Instant Pot Duo Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker comes in three, six, and eight-quart sizes and features a stainless steel inner pot, which most Instant Pots have. The Duo did okay in each test but excelled in our slow cooker test. The slow cooker pulled pork shredded effortlessly and had an excellent, juicy flavor. The pressure build was quick for the pressure-cooked pulled pork, but the pork was hard to shred. It seemed like it could have used 10 more minutes of pressure cooking.

The pressure built quickly for the rice and beans, but the rice was too chewy, and Duo overcooked the beans. Rather than providing you with a print recipe book, Instant Brands has a free app with hundreds of recipes. I chose a recipe for "perfect seared chicken," which involved searing chicken breasts coated in herbs and spices before a quick pressure cook. The chicken breasts browned nicely, and the pressure build was fast, but the finished product was dry.

Operating the Duo wasn't intuitive. I was confused about whether it had started building pressure or not. It was so quiet and just said "on." There's no start button. I had to consult the manual to see that "on" means it's building pressure. Despite these negatives, we think the Instant Pot Duo is a good budget option — especially if it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday as it seems to be every year.

Best smart pressure cooker

With its hundreds of preset programs and step-by-step interactive recipes, the Chef iQ Smart Cooker is outstandingly precise.

Capacity: 6 quarts

6 quarts Inner pot material: Nonstick

Nonstick Settings: pressure cook, sear/saute, steam, slow cook, sterilize, keep warm, ferment, plus 300+ preset programs in its menu

cook, sear/saute, steam, slow cook, sterilize, keep warm, ferment, plus 300+ preset programs in its menu Number of included recipes: 1000+ in the Chef iQ App (available for iOS and Android )

1000+ in the Chef iQ App (available for iOS and Android ) Extras: Extra sealing gasket, steam rack, steam basket, heat-resistant pad for the lid

Pros: WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, a helpful app with 1000+ interactive recipes, full-color screen with 300+ present programs, quickest to cook rice and beans, good at searing, easy to set up

Cons: Didn't do well in our pulled pork tests

The Chef iQ Smart Cooker has the best screen and most precise cooking options of any of the tested units and was easy to set up. Whereas other models have a button for beans, the full-color screen of the Chef iQ cooker offers much more detail. It has specific programs based on bean type, whether they're soaked, and how much you're cooking. The customization worked well. The Smart Cooker cooked a pound of beans perfectly 13 minutes faster than any other model.

Another great feature is the three pressure release options: natural, quick, and pulse. The Chef iQ multicooker recommends a release method based on what you're cooking, or you can change it based on your preferences. The recipes in the Chef iQ app offer step-by-step directions and interact with the Smart Cooker to adjust the settings to fit the recipe. As the cooker completes each of the timed steps, a push notification is sent to your phone.

I didn't like that you had to press the Start button on the cooker to initiate the cooking. You can't just start it on your phone. I followed the app's directions to make a whole chicken, and the recipe was accurate. Plus, the cooker browned the chicken nicely. The Chef iQ Smart Cooker made rice with a nearly perfect texture in under 20 minutes (including building pressure). Yet, the cooker struggled with pulled pork. I recommend adding 10 minutes to the cooking time for more effortless shredding.

Best multitasking pressure cooker

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer, and sous vide machine all in one, making it one of the most useful and economical small appliances we tested.

Capacity: 8 quarts

8 quarts Inner pot material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Settings: pressure cook, saute, slow cooker, steam, sous vide, air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, keep warm

pressure cook, saute, slow cooker, steam, sous vide, air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, keep warm Number of included recipes: 100s in the free Instant Brands Connect app (available for iOS and Android)

100s in the free Instant Brands Connect app (available for iOS and Android) Extras: Air fryer lid, air fryer basket, heat-resistant pad for the lid, broil/dehydrate tray, steam rack

Pros: Features air frying and sous vide cooking options, comes with an app with 100s of recipes, easy to set up and use, cooks rice in under 20 minutes

Cons: Tended to build pressure and heat up slowly, didn't sear well

We tested three units that could air fry or sous vide, but only the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker could do both. The Duo Crisp comes with two lids: one for the usual multi-cooker activities and another with a built-in fan for air frying. And, an air fryer basket fits in the inner pot to allow for better airflow and flavorful browning. We air-fried frozen French fries and were impressed with how quickly they were ready and how crispy they tasted.

When sous vide cooking, the Instant Pot was slow to get the water bath up to temp, but the resulting steak was tender and perfectly done. Setting up the Duo Crisp was effortless, though if you're new to air frying or sous vide cooking, you may want to take a minute to look at the user manual to ensure you set it up correctly.

The Duo Crisp was one of two models to cook rice in under 20 minutes, and it had a good texture, was sticky, and wasn't too dry. The pressure cooker pork and beans also came out nearly perfect, though both took a little longer to build pressure than average. And, the slow cooker pork was a little tough. Lastly, the "perfect seared chicken" recipe we tested from the Instant Pot app was subpar. The pot didn't sear the chicken well. The pressure build took the longest of any model post-sear.

Read our comparison of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp vs. the Ninja Foodi.

Other Instant Pots and pressure cookers we tested

We tested 11 electric pressure cookers for this guide. These are the ones that missed the cut.

What else we recommend and why:

Zavor LUX LCD : This model has more than 30 programmable settings, including sous vide, and an easy-to-read LCD. In our tests, it was easy to set up and use. It was quick to build pressure and made juicy, easy-to-shred pulled pork. However, we weren't as impressed with its bean cooking and meat searing.

Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker : The Ninja Foodi air fries and pressure cooks. And, in our tests, it did a great job of searing, slow cooking, and pressure cooking delicious meals but took longer than most units to build pressure. Read our comparison of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp vs. the Ninja Foodi.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 80 : The Duo Evo Plus's stay-cool handles set it apart from other multicookers since you usually need to grab potholders to lift a multicooker's pot out. The pot also stays in place when you stir the contents. The screen is packed full of info, including several preset programs. It didn't make our guide because it didn't do better than average at any cooking task and was one of the worst at rice and slow-cooker pork.

Instant Pot Duo Plus : We liked how easy the Duo Plus is to use and the sous vide cooking function. It did a great job of making pulled pork. However, it was slower than most other models at building pressure, which adds to cooking times. And, the sear didn't produce the golden-brown crust we were looking for. Still, if you're looking for an affordable multicooker that can do sous vide, this is a great pick.

What we don't recommend and why:

Crock-Pot Express Oval Max : This was the only multicooker we tested with an oval inner pot. We only found this helpful in fitting longer cuts of meat and keeping the pot from spinning when stirring. However, it was slow to build pressure, didn't sear well, and the included recipes weren't accurate.

Instant Pot Ultra : The Ultra was easy to set up and use. Other than that, the performance was subpar. It was among the slowest to build pressure. It did an okay job searing, but the chicken from the included recipe was dry and flavorless. If you want an Instant Pot, you'll be happier with any of the other models we tested.

GoWise USA 14-Quart (out of stock) : We were interested in this model because it's larger than anything else we tested. However, it took a long time to build pressure and didn't sear well. And, the controls are confusing. The included recipes were designed for smaller multicookers. Still, it did well pressure cooking pork and rice.

Here are the main attributes we looked for and how we tested them:

Our pressure cooker testing methodology

Setup: I timed how quickly I could get the cooker set up and building pressure from the moment I opened the box. I also noted whether I could do this without looking at the instructions or if the controls were confusing. Most units took five minutes or less to set up.

Pressurizing : Many pressure cooker recipes look like they won't take long, but few recipes factor in the time it takes for the unit to build pressure. A cooker that builds pressure quickly is a real time-saver. I tested how long it took each model to get up to pressure with just four cups of water inside. I also tracked how long the pressure build took during the cooking tests. I gave more favorable scores to cookers that built pressure quickly.

Performance: I put each multicooker through five cooking tests:

Pressure-cooked pulled pork: I cooked about 3.5 pounds of pork butt on high pressure for an hour. After a 10-minute natural release followed by a quick release, I removed the pork and noted how easy it was to shred and how it tasted.

Slow-cooked pulled pork: To test the slow-cooking capabilities, I cooked about 3.5 pounds of pork butt on low for 10 hours. Then, I removed the pork and noted how easy it was to shred and how it tasted.

Rice: I added a cup of jasmine rice and water to each unit and selected the rice function. If there was no rice function, I used the basic recipe from " The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook ." In addition to noting the total cooking time, I tasted each batch to judge the texture, chew, and stickiness. I also evaluated how uniformly each unit cooked the rice.

Beans: I combined one pound of pinto beans and two quarts of water in each unit and selected the bean function. If there wasn't a bean function, I used The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook recipe. In addition to noting the cooking time, I tasted each batch to judge the texture and uniformity.

Included recipe: To determine the accuracy of the recipes included with each unit, I picked out one recipe that featured chicken, pressure cooking, and sauteing to test the cookers' searing function. I judged how uniform and close to golden brown the sear was and how the food tasted.

Additional cooking functions : Three of the units I tested featured sous vide cooking, and two had air frying capabilities. I cooked a NY Strip at 129 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours to test the sous vide and assessed how tender and flavorful it was. All sous vide cookers performed well. For air frying, I cooked a pound of Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food French Fries at 400 degrees for eight minutes — shaking the basket halfway through — and judged the doneness.

I donated most of the pulled pork my family didn't eat to a local restaurant to keep waste to a minimum. And, extra rice and beans went to feed the pigs at a local farm.

How do electric pressure cookers work?

Instant Pot and pressure cooker FAQs

A pressure cooker uses heat and pressure to cook food. For pressure to build, the pot needs sufficient liquid and an airtight lid. The steam created from the heated fluid causes the pressure to build and permits higher cooking temperatures and thus faster cooking.

Are electric multicookers safe?

Electric pressure cookers are safe, but there are risks. "It's easy to burn yourself on the steam when you're doing a quick release," said chef and chocolatier Anne Wolf . Another danger is leaving the multicooker on a stove and turning the burner on.

What size electric pressure cooker should you get?

Jeffrey Eisner, the author of " The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook ," recommends starting with a 6-quart cooker and then adding an 8-quart model if the need arises. He warns against the 3-quart cookers because they limit what you can make.

What can I make in an electric multicooker or Instant Pot?

Virtually all Instant Pots and off-brand multicookers can pressure cook, slow cook, saute, cook rice, and keep foods warm. Some models can also sous vide, air fry, make yogurt, and much more.

For more ideas of what is possible with an electric pressure cooker, check out these articles:

Do Instant Pot recipes work in any multicooker?

In our testing, the recipes from Eisner's cookbook turned out just as good in the off-brand pressure cookers as they did in Instant Pots, which Eisner used to develop the recipes. Instant Pot recipes appear to translate well across brands.

Which is better, a stainless steel or nonstick inner pot?

Stainless steel pots are dishwasher and metal utensil-safe and heat more evenly, but you can't remove stuck-on debris as easily. Nonstick inner pots get less stuck-on grime and are easier to hand-clean, but it's easy to scratch the nonstick coating.

What's the difference between quick release and natural release?

With a quick release, you release the steam from the pot when cooking is done. With the natural release, you don't release the steam immediately. Instead, you allow the pressure to decrease on its own.

Both have their pros and cons. For more details, check out our article: What do natural release and quick release mean on an Instant Pot?

