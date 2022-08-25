Even Skeptical Shoppers Are Amazed at How Well This TikTok-Viral Self-Tanner Works—& It’s on Sale For a Limited Time

As we head into autumn, we want our skin to appear warm and glowy even as the weather turns cold and gloomy. There’s no need to stress, though, because one of TikTok’s most beloved viral brands has a tanning mist that takes any guesswork out of self-bronzing—and we found it on sale at one unexpected retailer.

The Isle of Paradise Day Dew Self-Tan Face Mist delivers powerful ingredients to your skin to provide a level of glow you didn’t know existed, let alone in wintertime. If the name sounds familiar, that might be because the brand is responsible for those TikTok-viral tanning drops that took over the FYP a year ago (and for good reason—they’re incredible).

“I was VERY skeptical looking at it thinking how good can this be? It water!! AMAZED!! BEAUTIFUL results AND my bottle is lasting a LONG time! ( I spray a lot also).” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I will try rubbing it in! I also spray on my back; areas I can’t reach! I highly recommend this product coming from a person who has tried A LOT of self-tanners!”

That is one big ask from any beauty product, yet Isle of Paradise makes it look easy. And that’s because it is. To apply, make sure you shake it well to activate the phases. Then, add two to three sprays of the mist onto your face. That’s it. Soon enough, you’ll get the most radiant results. It’s simple to use, small enough to take with you on-the-go and so good you won’t need to pack on the bronzer or use warm filters on your Insta photos. Plus, there’s a bundle pack of two deluxe bottles on sale for $40 (one normal-sized mist usually goes for around $30 ). So, you’ll be saving around $20 opting for this bundle duo.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water Mist Duo

It’s easy to see how the results are so amazing, because the bottle contains brightening vitamin C, soothing rosemary leaf oil, plumping glycerin and hydrating hyaluronic acid . There’s also cocoa seed oil to shield your skin from harmful blue light (a.k.a the light from your electronics).

“I was a little hesitant to using a spray versus a cream,” wrote one honest shopper. “But I find this so much easier to use… I keep the bottle a little distance from my skin as I spray. I also lay down a towel on my bathroom floor. I have had no issues with my skin looking too orange after spraying. I don’t find my bathroom with any residue all over the bathroom. I would recommend this product.”

It’s a unique oil and water formula that has two phases. The phases activate once you give the bottle a good shake. This way, you’re left with a gradual, natural-looking glow that you simply can’t get from caking your face in several different products.

We can’t forget to mention that it’s vegan and clean, as well as gluten- and cruelty-free, so you know what you’re putting on your face is good for your skin and the planet.

For the healthiest, plumpest and dewiest skin winter ever saw, try out Isle of Paradise’s self-tan face mist .

Isle of Paradise Day or Night Self-Tanning Face Mist with Brush in Day Dew

If you’re interested in trying just one of these mists, you can always opt for this mist and brush combo. The Day Dew hue is a subtle bronze that will give you a natural sun-kissed finish in no time. The Kabuki brush it comes with is designed to precisely blend the mist in so that it distributes evenly.

Isle of Paradise Day or Night Self-Tanning Face Mist with Brush in Night Glow

Before you head to bed, spritz on this blend of jasmine, ylang ylang and lavender so that you not only wake up with an incredible glow, but also a restful night of sleep behind you.