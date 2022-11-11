ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bologna city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Italy’s gastronomic favourite

By Lucie Grace
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUH0a_0dxK8pmZ00

Famously underrated, this gourmet’s haven is Italy ’s seventh largest city , full of jaw-dropping medieval architecture and sweeping piazzas. The city shimmers with vibrant activity, its world-class cultural institutions hosting year-round events for a buzzy populus of students and intellectuals.

There’s a distinct lack of mass tourism , too – you won’t see coachloads of day-trippers or gallery queues – so you can simply fall into the flow of locals (especially if you add some Italian to your repertoire). Beloved by its country folk, Bologna has not one but three nicknames; La Dotta (‘The Learned’) in honour of its 11th-century university, hailed as the oldest in Europe; La Rossa (‘The Red’) for the city’s leftist politics; and, most importantly, La Grassa (‘The Fat’), a nod to its notoriety as Italy’s foodie capital.

What to do

Eat your way around town

Top priority on any trip to Bologna is the local food and knowing where to eat it. “Bolognese’’ is known regionally as Tagliatelle al Ragù , and it goes without saying that its origin city serves a life affirming plate of the good stuff. The other quintessential Bologna dish is tortellini in broth - usually chicken - which is just as comforting as you’d imagine a pasta chicken soup to be. Making reservations for dinner plans is a must, now more so than ever (check out our ‘Where to Eat’ section below for some recommendations to get you started) but you may well want to make a day of it, visiting the food markets, or booking yourself a food tour and cookery class with veteran guides at Taste Bologna or Delicious Bologna tours .

Take in the architecture

Bologna is home to a roster of fine Renaissance buildings spared by the developers of bygone eras, from the Unesco-listed porticos (roofed walkways) that frame the old university as well as Piazzas Maggiore and Santo Stefano, to a total of 20 towers – most notably ‘Le Due Torri’ of Asinelli Tower and Garisenda Tower. Ascend the former for heart-lifting city views, and note how the latter has even more of a lean than its Pisan counterpart. Factor in a stroll around the illustrious main square of Piazza Maggiore to take in the layer-cake Basilica of San Petronio, as well as the knockout palazzos that surround it.

Brush up on your Italian cinema

Cineteca di Bologna is the devoted film institute that preserves, restores and promotes local film heritage. Born in the 1960s, the Cineteca has been in its current trendy building for almost 20 years – it’s where you can catch the best of Italian cinema, alongside current and international releases. The organisation is behind the annual Visioni Italiane film festival, the 28th edition of which will be held in Bologna from 2 to 6 November 2022, as well as the outdoor summer screenings you’ll see in Piazza Maggiore in summer months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l34ZR_0dxK8pmZ00

Go back to uni

The University of Bologna, or UniBo to its friends, isn’t just an architectural marvel and seat of outstanding education (it’s the highest ranking university in the country). It also contains a â€‹â€‹smorgasbord of mini- museums , including medieval anatomy collections and Renaissance painting displays .

Be sure to visit the Archiginnasio , the university’s former site, which includes a 17th-century anatomical lecture theatre and captivating ancient library, before heading to the current site at Palazzo Poggi, which has been the home of UniBo since 1803. The individual museums have assorted, unpredictable opening times so do check online in advance.

Where to stay

Bologna has a strong selection of bed and breakfast accommodation in the old town centre, with vibes ranging from chintzy to minimalist. AB Suite Innovative Design B&B – a renovated 1850s hotel that’s had a boutique style makeover – is a top choice just east of the university. Doubles from £70. absuiteinnovativedesign.it

For something more central still, look up BLQ01 Boutique B&B in the Quadrilatero, a lovely stay that has a boho feel and super friendly host, who serves a delectable breakfast. Doubles from £92. http://blq01.it/en/calderini

If you’re more inclined to book a stay that offers the works, the deceptively named Student Hotel Bologna is for you. A trendy, sizable building just north of the train station, its co-living, co-working quarters were designed with nomads and remote workers in mind. It has an outdoor pool and indoor gym, as well as some of the largest rooms in the city. Doubles from £81 a night, discounts for long stay available. thestudenthotel.com/bologna/

For mountains of character, check yourself into Phi Hotel Bologna - Al Cappello Rosso , a tastefully restored hotel that’s been hosting guests since 1345. The property, which started its life as a 14th century inn, has consistently welcomed visitors for 600 years and is now a four-star delight, complete with local modern art on the walls and a divine yet petite restaurant. Doubles from £87. phihotelbologna.com/hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wvh6R_0dxK8pmZ00

Where to eat

In contrast to its tourist-trapping sister cities, you’re more likely to get a great bite here than a mediocre one - whether snacking in a bar or sitting down to make a night of it. A standout, tavern-esque spot to top your hit list is Osteria del Cappello , nestled in the aforementioned Phi Hotel Bologna - Al Cappello Rosso. This place has been feeding visitors the best Bolognan fare since 1345, making it the oldest restaurant in the city. It’s an intimate size, with just six tables, so be sure to book, whether you’re a hotel guest or not, and be sure to try the fried tortellini.

While Ruggine is technically a bar, it serves enticing plates all day long, with pastas, burgers and salads all given a modern twist. Tucked away down an alley in the city centre, the rustic décor of this former bicycle repair shop ( ruggine means ‘rust’) spills out onto the street, taking over the pavement with mouth-watering fare and exceptional cocktails. Staff are always happy to make recommendations, so do have a chat with them about the menu.

Bologna is a meat lover’s paradise but that doesn’t mean it’s not without good vegan outposts. Botanical Lab Cucina is a classy plant-based affair that is very reasonably priced considering how fancy it is. Vegan pastas are plentiful, as are the Mediterranean fusion plates. Don’t miss the cashew-based cheesecakes, whether you’re carnivore or herbivore.

Where to drink

Whatever the time, be sure to swing by Caffe Rubik for some of the best people-watching opportunities in town. Serving strong Italian coffees by day and cocktails by night, its walls are lined with shelves full of cassette tapes, porcelain teapots and vintage toys, punctuated by work of local artists. Cafe de la Paix has the same all-day lounging vibe, with an added sustainable, fair-trade ethos.

To witness Bologna in full force, step into Osteria del Sole , the city’s oldest wine bar. With an enjoyably unassuming façade, it’s a busy watering hole that’s popular for graduation parties – and trust us when we say the Italian university graduation celebrations are truly something to witness (you’ll never forget the song). You can even bring your own food in with you, if you’re not already completely stuffed from your eating adventures.

For an interactive night out, pop in to Senza Nome , whose deaf or partial hearing bar staff will offer you some sign language tips or flashcards, but all are able to lip read if your communication skills are amiss. There are excellent snacks in this high ceilinged bar, but if it’s delicious décor you’re after hit up Le Stanze , whose fading, elegant, Renaissance wall and ceiling paintings will dazzle you as much as the cocktails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsptH_0dxK8pmZ00

Where to shop

Nothing says “I’ve been to Italy” like a new pair of handcrafted leather shoes, and the Bologna branch of Milanese shoe makers Velasca is the place to go for classy brogues and other fine footwear. Their store round the corner from Piazza Maggiore is a fun visit (not the usual shoe vending austere environs) in a converted garage, with industrial décor and neon lights.

Make yourself popular and take home a lovely, vacuum-sealed packet of tortellini from La Casa del Tortellino, which sells freshly made artisanal pasta from its laboratory-slash-food-bar. It’s a bit of a way out of the city centre, but near the airport, so make the pitstop if you’re leaving that way.

Like many a student city, Bologna has a great vintage clothes scene. Take some time to explore and find that one-off, pre-loved shirt at La Leonarda , Humana Vintage Bologna and Zero Vintage - all of whom stock quality collections and have lovely staff. If you’re into bric-à-brac, there’s also a strong weekly flea market on Fridays and Saturdays at Piazza VIII Agosto.

Bologna has a rich history of natural sciences, and La Bottega dei Minerali taps into that heritage, selling a beautiful array of crystals and minerals as well as unusual pieces of jewellery. Find it just north of Centrale station - it’s open in the mornings until 1.30pm and again after a lunch break from 3.30pm. Ideal for gifts - or treating yourself.

Architectural highlight

Once you’ve had your fill of Renaissance pendentives, make the time to visit the Bologna Shoah Memorial, a deeply moving, contemporary space completed in 2016 in memorium of the Holocaust and Italy’s lost Jewish communities.

Nuts and bolts:

What currency do I need?

Euros.

What language is spoken?

Italian.

Should I tip?

10 per cent minimum. Plus expect a “coperta” cover charge of €2 or so added in restaurants.

How should I get around?

By foot, it’s an enjoyably walkable city.

What’s the best view?

Ascend the 468 steps of the taller “Le Due Torri” - Asinelli Tower for panoramic views of the city below.

Insider tip?

Bologna has some great public parks, the finest of which, Giardini Margherita, is home to recently renovated botanical gardens. It’s a great place to work, rest and play, tending to be a student haunt as it’s the ideal place to study thanks to cheap food and drinks, and free wifi.

Getting there

Trying to fly less?

Take the Eurostar from London to Paris, then an SNCF train onward to Turin, from where you can catch a local train to Bologna.

Fine with flying?

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair all fly to Bologna from the UK.

Comments / 1

Related
travelawaits.com

I’ve Lived In Italy For 15 Years — 8 Experiences I Tell Visitors Not To Miss

It’s no surprise that Italy is among the top five most visited countries in Europe. Art-filled cities, spectacular alpine landscapes, food festivals, and universally acclaimed gastronomy attract holidaymakers from all around the globe. However, when there’s so much to choose from, how do you filter the vast array of attractions to make sure you get the best experience?
CNN

21 of Europe's most underrated places

Whether you want to visit historic, overlooked cities or wild mountain ranges where few tourists tread, these 21 underrated European destinations are bound to induce a serious bout of wanderlust.
Lord Ganesh

The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain

The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
The Guardian

From Father Ted to Bond in Basilicata: the best film and TV-inspired holidays chosen by readers

The sight of James Bond cruising up a precipitous road towards the rock-hewn city of Matera, southern Italy, at the beginning of No Time to Die, proved irresistible. While Bond drove an Aston Martin, we arrived on the bus with an under-the-weather child. Like Bond, we checked into a cave hotel, the stylish Corte San Pietro, and meandered through the city’s labyrinth of staircases and cave dwellings. Then, just as disaster struck Bond in the cathedral square, we had to abandon sightseeing to look after our poorly four-year-old. At least we got to sample the gelato (excellent medicine for sore throats) at the famed I Vizi degli Angeli – something poor 007 had no time for.
BBC

Italy earthquake felt in several countries

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
ARTnews

Italian Prime Minister and Uffizi Director Exchange Blows Over the Museum’s Closure on a National Holiday

Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, who was appointed last month, had harsh words for Florence’s Uffizi Galleries, which closed its doors on Monday in recognition of All Saint’s Day, a national holiday in Italy. Despite the fact that the celebrated museum is normally closed on Mondays, Sangiuliano said locking the doors was a “very serious” issue as thousands of culture-hungry tourists were denied access to the painting and sculpture galleries (the Giardino di Boboli remained open), German outlet Monopol reported Wednesday. “It does not escape your intelligence that a closure of this kind, in addition to constituting a loss of income, represents...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

ROME — (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths...
ARTnews

First-of-Its-Kind Ancient Roman Watchtower Unearthed in Morocco

A Roman watchtower was uncovered by a team of Polish and Moroccan archaeologists in Morocco earlier this month. Until this discovery, it was unclear whether towers of this kind existed in this area. The tower was found at the site of El Mellali near the ancient city Volubilis, along the southern border of the ancient Roman province. It was constructed about four miles south of the largest city in this region of Roman Africa, according to a statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Morocco. “On the basis of satellite images, we selected several sites that have a common...
AFP

Italy unearths exceptional haul of ancient bronzes

Italian archaeologists announced on Tuesday the extraordinary discovery of more than 20 bronze statues created over 2,000 years ago, almost perfectly preserved in the mud of hot springs in Tuscany. The hot spring water preserved the items to such an extent that inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin are still visible, including names of powerful Etruscan families.
The Jewish Press

How ‘Righteous Among The Nations’ Angelo Rotta Saved The Jews Of Budapest

As the official representative of the Catholic Church in Hungary, Angelo Rotta (1872-1965) became a leading figure in the Catholic resistance to Nazism as he publicly and insistently condemned not only Hungarian Nazi leaders but also criticized Pope Pius XII for his refusal to openly protest the antisemitism and atrocities perpetrated by the Third Reich.
BBC

Sicily's rich olive pickings - the fruit of Italy's migrant exploitation

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe meets olive pickers from Africa living in squalor and working for gangmasters for little pay in Italy. The town of Campobello di Mazara on the Italian island of Sicily overlooks rows of olive trees blanketing verdant fields - farm trucks zoom past with crates brimming with plump green olives.
BBC

Ancient Rome: Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy

Italian archaeologists have unearthed 24 beautifully preserved bronze statues in Tuscany believed to date back to ancient Roman times. The statues were discovered under the muddy ruins of an ancient bathhouse in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town in the Siena province, about 160km (100 miles) north of the capital Rome.
The Independent

Channel crossings continue as fresh deal struck with France

More migrants arrived in the UK as the Government signed a fresh multi-million-pound deal with France in a bid to curb Channel crossings.The agreement, hiking the figure paid to France by the UK to around 72 million euros (£63 million) in 2022/23, will see British officers stationed in French control rooms for the first time and a 40% boost in beach patrols along the country’s northern coastline.The latest effort aimed at tackling the migrant crisis comes as the number of people arriving on the south coast after making the journey topped 40,000 for the year so far, with crossings continuing...
maritime-executive.com

Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Roman Ship Off Coast of Croatia

A team of marine archaeologists have uncovered a 2,000-year-old ship off the coast of Croatia near what was once the Roman port of Barbir. The wreck site was first spotted in 2021 when researchers with the International Centre for Underwater Archaeology found coins on the seabed bearing marks from the Roman era, along with a wooden board. They returned to the site last month and uncovered about 30 feet of the ship's hull on the seabed. Dating of the structure indicates that it was built in the first or second centuries AD.
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy