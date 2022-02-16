ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.3% to $0.34; 2.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR)...

Motley Fool

This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

Devon is generating a growing gusher of cash flow. That's enabling it to pay a steadily rising dividned. If oil remains high, the company could pay a massive dividend this year. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Since initiating its variable dividend program last year, the...
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Ellington Financial is a mortgage REIT that pays a 10.3% yield on its monthly dividend. Main Street Capital is a BDC that pays a 6% yield on its monthly dividend. When markets are volatile like they have been the past few months, investors may find comfort in dividend stocks. Typically, the best dividend-paying stocks are those of large, established companies that produce stable returns and are less volatile. Quite often, they are value stocks.
Seeking Alpha

W. P. Carey: A 5.6% Yield But No Dividend Growth

WP Carey has a juicy 5.6% dividend yield, but dividend raises have been minuscule over the last 5 years. WP Carey (WPC) looks attractive at first glance, especially for income investors. The current yield is 5.6% and has increased the dividend every year since going public. Shares are trading near fair value at approximately $75, with a price/FFO of 15.8x. However, there are a couple reasons to avoid this high yield REIT. The main reason to avoid WP Carey is the lack of growth for the dividend. Another problem is that they have issued a significant number of shares over the last decade without being able to increase FFO/share in a meaningful way. Investors that prioritize current income might consider WP Carey, but future returns are likely to be driven primarily by the dividend income.
US News and World Report

7 High-Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $10

Cheap dividend stocks are riskier but offer big income. Technically, share prices don't matter much to the performance of stocks or your total stake in companies. Whether you have one share worth $10,000 or 10,000 shares worth $1, your dollar amount invested is the same. However, there are practical concerns for smaller investors when it comes to stocks with big share prices. Consider that you need more than $3,000 just to buy a single share of Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN) at present. That makes it awfully difficult to diversify a small portfolio or buy and sell partial stakes. If you're the kind of investor who cares about the quantity of shares as well as the quality of the company, consider these seven low-priced dividend stocks, all of which cost less than $10 a share as of this writing and have dividend yields of 5% or better.
