CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Power outages are more than just frustrating, they can quickly become downright dangerous, and they're becoming all too common for many of us. Going several hours without power can lead to more than just spoiled food and other headaches. They can also result in uncomfortable and unsafe temperatures and can make it difficult to call for help in case of emergencies.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO