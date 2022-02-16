ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor Supply (TSCO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 76.9% to $0.92; $2B Added to Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per...

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Whirlpool raises dividend by 25% to $1.75, announces buyback

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) declares $1.75/share quarterly dividend, 25% increase from prior dividend of $1.40. Payable March 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 25; ex-div Feb. 24. The board adds $2B to its existing share repurchase program. Approximately $1.5 billion remained available under the program as of December 31, 2021. See WHR...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

620th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 620th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2465 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.958 per share, is payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for March's dividend is February 28, 2022.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Regional Management Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Regional Management (NYSE:RM). The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.3 per share. On Tuesday, Regional Management will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
#Tsco#Dividend Yield#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Tractor Supply Lrb#Board#Company
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

Devon is generating a growing gusher of cash flow. That's enabling it to pay a steadily rising dividned. If oil remains high, the company could pay a massive dividend this year. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Since initiating its variable dividend program last year, the...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
MARKETS
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

W. P. Carey: A 5.6% Yield But No Dividend Growth

WP Carey has a juicy 5.6% dividend yield, but dividend raises have been minuscule over the last 5 years. WP Carey (WPC) looks attractive at first glance, especially for income investors. The current yield is 5.6% and has increased the dividend every year since going public. Shares are trading near fair value at approximately $75, with a price/FFO of 15.8x. However, there are a couple reasons to avoid this high yield REIT. The main reason to avoid WP Carey is the lack of growth for the dividend. Another problem is that they have issued a significant number of shares over the last decade without being able to increase FFO/share in a meaningful way. Investors that prioritize current income might consider WP Carey, but future returns are likely to be driven primarily by the dividend income.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Westinghouse Air Brake raises quarterly dividend to $0.15, announces buyback

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) declares $0.15/share quarterly dividend, 25% increase from prior dividend of $0.12. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 25; ex-div Feb. 24. The company reauthorized a share buyback program up to $750 million. See WAB Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
MARKETS

