Weekly Local Beer and Spirit Releases

Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.

Cushwa Brewing Co.

Beer: Jell-Oh! DIPA 8%

Release Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

What's the deal? We increased this favorite to an imperial version so expect even bigger orange and citrus notes within the aroma and finish followed by a our classic back end bitterness to balance it out.

—

Beer: Wit TF Witbier 5.7%

Release Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

What's the deal? This is a very traditional Belgian Witbier (no shenanigans here) brewed with orange peel and coriander. The aroma is malty and herbal with a pleasing citrus fruitiness. The flavor is crisp and zesty with a hint of spice and earthiness from the coriander.

—

Beer: Thrill Of Confusion TIPA 10%

Release Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

What's the deal? We did it, yes we did. Our first Triple IPA. For this beer we used both Sabro and Wakatu hops. These two create a citrus meringue aroma, and follow with a taste of apricot and old fashioned orange slices. The body is smooth and creamy, and has an ABV that drinks deceptively low.

—

Beer: Electrofruit Blue Raspberry Cotton Candy Fruited Sour 6%

Release Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

What's the deal? Our house sour ale conditioned on blueberry, raspberry, blue raspberry cotton candy floss, and cotton candy ice cream.

—

Beer: Electrofruit Kiwi Lemonade Sorbet Fruited Sour 6%

Release Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

What's the deal? Our house sour ale conditioned on kiwi, lemonade, lemon ice cream, and limoncello ice cream.

—

Attaboy Beer

Beer: Cold Fox

Release Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

What's the deal? Cold IPA 6.9% Notes: dank, virbrant citrus, crispy

—

Beer: Creek Life Citra

Release Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

What's the deal? Extra Pale 5.3% Notes: tropical, citrus, bright

—

Beer: Idea Man

Release Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

What's the deal? Double NEIPA 8% Notes: orange, pineapple, havoc

—

Smoketown Beer

Beer: Black Hand of Ulster Nitro Irish Stout

Release Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

What's the deal? Our first ever beer on nitro. This is a classic Irish nitro stout with lower ABV, thin bodied, full of flavor! Come celebrate Saint Patrick's Day with this fresh new beer and the Reagan Years!

—

Beer: Red Hand of Ulster Nitro Irish Red Ale

Release Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

What's the deal? Did we mention we have beers on nitro now?? We are releasing a brand new Irish Red ale to go "hand in hand" with our Irish nitro stout!

—

Steinhardt Brewing

Beer: Green Kolsch

Release Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

What's the deal? In honor of St. Patrick's day, we will be pouring green Kolsch all weekend.