Weekly Local Beer and Spirit Releases
Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond.
Cushwa Brewing Co.
Beer: Jell-Oh! DIPA 8%
Release Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
What's the deal? We increased this favorite to an imperial version so expect even bigger orange and citrus notes within the aroma and finish followed by a our classic back end bitterness to balance it out.
—
Beer: Wit TF Witbier 5.7%
Release Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
What's the deal? This is a very traditional Belgian Witbier (no shenanigans here) brewed with orange peel and coriander. The aroma is malty and herbal with a pleasing citrus fruitiness. The flavor is crisp and zesty with a hint of spice and earthiness from the coriander.
—
Beer: Thrill Of Confusion TIPA 10%
Release Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
What's the deal? We did it, yes we did. Our first Triple IPA. For this beer we used both Sabro and Wakatu hops. These two create a citrus meringue aroma, and follow with a taste of apricot and old fashioned orange slices. The body is smooth and creamy, and has an ABV that drinks deceptively low.
—
Beer: Electrofruit Blue Raspberry Cotton Candy Fruited Sour 6%
Release Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
What's the deal? Our house sour ale conditioned on blueberry, raspberry, blue raspberry cotton candy floss, and cotton candy ice cream.
—
Beer: Electrofruit Kiwi Lemonade Sorbet Fruited Sour 6%
Release Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
What's the deal? Our house sour ale conditioned on kiwi, lemonade, lemon ice cream, and limoncello ice cream.
—
Attaboy Beer
Beer: Cold Fox
Release Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
What's the deal? Cold IPA 6.9% Notes: dank, virbrant citrus, crispy
—
Beer: Creek Life Citra
Release Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
What's the deal? Extra Pale 5.3% Notes: tropical, citrus, bright
—
Beer: Idea Man
Release Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
What's the deal? Double NEIPA 8% Notes: orange, pineapple, havoc
—
Smoketown Beer
Beer: Black Hand of Ulster Nitro Irish Stout
Release Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
What's the deal? Our first ever beer on nitro. This is a classic Irish nitro stout with lower ABV, thin bodied, full of flavor! Come celebrate Saint Patrick's Day with this fresh new beer and the Reagan Years!
—
Beer: Red Hand of Ulster Nitro Irish Red Ale
Release Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
What's the deal? Did we mention we have beers on nitro now?? We are releasing a brand new Irish Red ale to go "hand in hand" with our Irish nitro stout!
—
Steinhardt Brewing
Beer: Green Kolsch
Release Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
What's the deal? In honor of St. Patrick's day, we will be pouring green Kolsch all weekend.
