RS Recommends: Ring’s Batman-Themed ‘Quick Replies’ Let You Ditch Door Watching to Attend The Movies

Your favorite caped vigilante returns to the big screen with Matt Reeve’s The Batman hitting theaters on Friday, March 4. To get you ready to make that earlier premiere or late-night showing at your local theater, Ring partnered with Warner Bros. to release limited-time Batman-themed “Quick Replies” for their popular line of video doorbells.

Ring’s new Quick Replies feature will automatically send a voice message to the person at the door, to let them know you’re busy. The Batman-themed replies include options like “Alfred has the day off today. And we are in the bat cave. Please leave a message at the doorbell.” Other automated responses include “Hello Neighbor, looks like we missed your bat signal. Please leave a message” and “Bat signal activated. We’ll be right there!” These limited-time Quick Replies are available from now until March 21.

Ring launched “Quick Replies” back in February 2021 . The feature originally introduced six quick reply presets, which Ring doorbell users could then enable if they were busy or didn’t feel like coming to the door. Quick Replies can also prompt guests to leave a message at the door, which Ring video doorbell owners can then watch via Live-View or access at a later moment if they’re Ring Protect subscribers .

The latest Batman-themed “Quick Replies” are compatible with the 2021-released Ring Video Doorbell 4 which also features improved color video compared to its predecessors.

Quick Replies should also function on older Ring doorbell models like the 2020 Video Doorbell . The only exception to this is the Ring Video Doorbell Wired .

Setting up these new Quick Replies is simple. Just open the Ring app, choose your device and click on smart responses. From there, choose the Quick Replies option and set it to your favorite Batman-themed prompt. Press “save” and you’re all done.

The Batman releases March 4. Since this is a theatrical release there won’t be any way to stream The Batman movie during its initial release. That said, you can watch The Dark Knight trilogy and Batman animated films on HBO Max to get reacquainted with the character. For fans of the Justice League , both Batman V Superman Dawn Of Justice and Zach Snyder’s Justice League are also available on HBO Max. There’s no free trial, so you’ll have to subscribe to the monthly plan (starting at $9.99) or the yearly plan (starting at $99.99) to start streaming on HBO Max.



