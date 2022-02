Twin Cities entrepreneur Houston White has secured another deal to help him build out his vision for North Minneapolis. On Thursday, White’s company The Get Down Coffee Co. announced that it has landed a “multiyear partnership” with Fargo-based Bell Bank. According to the announcement, the bank will serve as the mortgage company and financial services provider for The Get Down Coffee. But the partnership goes beyond basic banking needs: Bell also will provide direct financial support to White’s company. “We are, rightfully so, making a financial commitment as part of the overall partnership as we watch them grow and scale,” said Bell Bank senior VP and community development officer Katie Mattis Sarver in a Thursday interview, though she declined to say precisely how much money the bank is providing. “That means we’re supporting more jobs, and supporting a culturally relevant destination.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO