Premier League's best midfielders - ranked

With Leonardo Campana in red-hot form, Gonzalo Higuain must 'fight' to regain his starting spot up-front for Inter Miami. That is the word used by head coach Phil Neville. On-loan Campana has stepped up brilliantly in the absence of the injured Higuain, scoring a hat-trick in the 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution before pre-assisting the winner against Seattle Sounders, and netting the only goal of the game on Tuesday in the Cup against Miami FC.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO