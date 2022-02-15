ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pink Door

By Aimee Rizzo
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even if you’re a local, you can’t avoid Pike Place Market, a.k.a. the hub for Seattle tourism, overpriced produce, and crowds of zombie people waiting in line to get a watery coffee at the first Starbucks (which isn’t actually the first Starbucks). Maybe you have some out-of-town visitors who read in...

The Infatuation

Figaro Bistrot

Classic French food in a ridiculously quaint environment. Sure, sometimes the wait staff may act a little too French (like just plain ignoring you for a while), but if you’re in no hurry, a sidewalk table here is an ideal place for brunch, a massive latte, and excellent people-watching. It’s also not a bad choice for a last-minute date night in the neighborhood.
The Infatuation

JapaneseinUpper East Side

If the window display at Roy’s didn’t have a pink neon heart with the word “sushi” inside, it would look like just another old-school, neighborhood fishmonger. Follow the neon heart, pass the refrigerator of fish heads, salmon fillets, and crabs, and you’ll find yourself in Roy’s sushi bar corner. Since you’re purchasing sushi inside of a very small fish market, it means your seating options are limited to a small bench with no table. But it also means that the quality of the rolls, nigiri, and sashimi combos is noticeably impressive - especially considering the majority of the combo platters cost under $15.
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinCentral District

Melo Cafe in the Central District specializes in fresh-pressed juice and waffles that come topped with everything from white chocolate and Fruity Pebbles to strawberries and whipped cream. And while their waffles trend a bit on the dry side, their egg sandwiches with waffles for buns are great. We’re fans of their smaller, fluffy Belgian rounds complete with an egg patty, gooey cheddar cheese, and curry-kicked chicken sausage as-is. But dunked in a side of spicy-sweet maple hot sauce? It’s really f*cking tasty. And if liquified fruit isn’t your thing, Melo also serves espresso drinks made with Boon Boona beans.
The Infatuation

Cultivate By Forbidden Root

Cultivate is a spinoff of Forbidden Root, the West Town brew pub that’s known for its botanical beer. The new Ravenswood spot is located in a cavernous space that used to be home to Band of Bohemia, and has an eclectic menu with things like a porchetta french dip, an eggplant spread with housemade roti, and duck confit with ricotta dumplings. Still, the beer is the best part about this place, and most of the food is just OK.. The porchetta is juicy and goes great with its au jus, but dishes like the duck are bland, and that housemade roti has the texture of leather. The huge space is great for groups, and the bar snacks (like the beer cheese and Ritz crackers) are pretty good, so we suggest coming here with a bunch of friends for drinks and ordering a bunch of light bites instead of a full meal.
The Infatuation

Autenticos Michoacanos

Autenticos Michoacanos is a food truck located in a parking lot near Menchaca Dr (and Stassney), with a wide menu of tacos, tortas, quesadillas, machetes, and just about anything else you can fit inside of a tortilla - they even have quesabirria with consomé. We really like the machete here - an oblong corn tortilla quesadilla of sorts - that comes packed full of enough meat and cheese to fill half a dozen (or more) street tacos.
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
The Infatuation

Encanto

​​Encanto is a new Mexican restaurant in Los Feliz that feels like a secret basement party. Although only in their soft launch phase, when we stopped here on a random Friday, the dining room was buzzing, mezcal was flowing, and a whole giant fish found its way to our table. Encanto manages to walk the line between lots of energy, and enough room to feel comfortable—they have a huge indoor space on Hillhurst, but leave a ton of space between tables so you never feel too close to anyone. The menu is short and compact, full of crunchy caesar salads, lamb neck supplied by McCall’s Meat & Fish Co. next door, and sweet potatoes drenched in fermented hot sauce. Come here before a late-night showing at the Los Feliz 3, or stop in for a drink with a date or lover. It’s the kind of place that feels completely alive—a.k.a. exactly the kind of place Los Feliz needs.
The Infatuation

Editor Pizza

The food at Editor Pizza—mostly pasta, salads, and pizza—is all various levels of good. But it’s also not the biggest reason to come here. We really like this place because it’s casual yet stylish, fun but not cosplaying as a nightclub, and (for the neighborhood it's in) reasonably priced. That kind of restaurant is an exceedingly rare breed in South Beach. So you should definitely have this place on your radar for a weeknight dinner with friends, a date, or splitting an impressively large fettuccine bolognese and having a few negronis before a night out. The restaurant is located inside the Urbanica Hotel, and has a narrow dining room that feels like a classic bistro. The indoor/outdoor space has high ceilings, warm lighting that'll hide the pimple that decided to make its debut three hours before dinner, and curtains on the windows, so you won’t get distracted by tourists racing their rental cars up and down 5th Street.
The Infatuation

Tres’ House Of Cheesesteaks

We first fell in love with Tres' ever since our first bite of Tres’ Caliente, a stunning sub filled with shaved beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, a shake of spicy seasonings, and chipotle mayo. This cheesesteak operation is set up at Lamplighter Public House every day of the week, except Wednesday, from 3-9pm (3-8pm on Sundays). In addition to these Philly-style sandwiches, you can get burgers and fried appetizers like onion rings and mozzarella sticks.
The Infatuation

Needle & Thread

If speakeasies were part of the Olympics, Needle & Thread would win a gold medal. To get in, you have to make a reservation online, enter through Tavern Law (their sister bar), and pick up a vintage phone in the back corner. After you do that, someone will unlock a door that leads to a rickety staircase, and finally, up to an antique parlor. There’s no menu, but trust the expert bartenders to make you something with the ingredients of your choice. We’ve had everything here from a spritz made from a type of pomegranate Campari and raspberries to a classic daiquiri with banana and cinnamon bitters. Unlike Canon, Needle & Thread is easy to get into—so it can be more than a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
The Infatuation

Favorite Pizza

From the restaurant group behind spots like June’s, Elizabeth Street Cafe, and Swedish Hill comes Favorite Pizza on West 6th Street. It’s a NYC-style pizza place—complete with tons of New York Mets baseball memorabilia—serving whole pies, big slices, subs, beer, wine, and cocktails. You can also get the caesar salad and the tiramisu that they serve next door at their sister restaurant Sammie’s.
The Infatuation

Sushi Sasabune

Before you enter Sasabune, you'll be scolded a little bit. Not by the chefs themselves, but by the sign outside that reads: “No spicy tuna roll. No California roll. Trust me.” Once you’re inside, however, the atmosphere is all warm hospitality—which is nice, since the space is cramped, and any negative energy might unbalance the whole room. A meal here starts with a couple small plates followed by 14 pieces of nigiri served two at a time, and it ends with a hand roll. The chefs will keep a watchful eye on how you treat their work, providing specific instructions on which pieces to dip in soy sauce and which to enjoy in their purest forms. Trust them, an extra stroke of soy sauce can sweep away distinct flavors. Come here for an attentive omakase experience, where the chefs will open you up to the potential of each fish. You won't mind a little helicopter parenting. They only want what's best for you.
The Infatuation

AmericaninCenter City

Surrounded by places that all require reservations or hour-plus waits, Huda is something that Rittenhouse needed: somewhere to run in and grab a sandwich between saving the world at the office or window shopping on Walnut Street. But the location isn’t the only reason we keep telling everyone about this place—all eight sandwiches, served on homemade milk buns, have us murmuring “Hoo-dah” in our sleep.
The Infatuation

Ichimi Ann Bamboo Garden

Ichimi Ann is a family-run Japanese restaurant that treats handmade noodles like science. Their specialty is soba, which you can order in a hot broth or served cold with a side of soy sauce for dipping. But you can also drop in for a bowl of silky udon to slurp down on your lunch break. It’s all simple, fresh, and exactly the kind of comforting food we crave at the end of a hard week. Just remember to bring cash since they don’t have an ATM inside.
The Infatuation

JapaneseinHarlem

Similar to outlets in your bedroom, everyone should be aware of their closest great neighborhood sushi spot. And, in the case of anyone who lives near 125th Street in Central Harlem, that sushi spot should be Yuzu. The rolls and pieces here are all moderately priced (most are under $10), and there are a few different sake options that you can make a flight out of. Yuzu is casual and relaxed enough for everyone from a date to a family with several middle-school aged children, and the bar works well if you want to just stop by for a solo meal.
The Infatuation

Knee High Stocking Co.

We love this Filipino speakeasy for a surprise party. That’s mostly because it’s a great place to drink, but also because it’s fun to lead the oblivious guest of honor to a spooky, unmarked door. When you have a reservation here, you’re in for incredibly bright and citrusy cocktails alongside Filipino snacks like lumpia, grilled paneer with gingery mushrooms, and a tangy steak sandwich with Velveeta that’s so good it surpasses nachos and/or macaroni as the best thing involving melty processed cheese.
The Infatuation

Great Jones Distilling Co.

Turns out, Manhattan’s first whiskey distillery since the Prohibition era is surprisingly glam. (It looks like a cross between Willy Wonka’s factory and a place where a literary salon might happen in the '20s.) We say this not to diss whiskey at large, but because there’s definitely a world in which this Noho bourbon-and-rye spot might be all about mustaches and monocles. You can take a $35 tour of Great Jones to learn about their distilling processes and try three whiskey tastings, or you can just stop by their bar at the top of a spiral staircase for an extremely well-made (albeit $21) boulevardier. Anyone who feels a nerdy affinity toward spirits will love it here, as will anyone who needs a grown-up place to drink near NYU. Just know that cocktails are pricier at Great Jones Distilling Co. than they are at most other bars in the neighborhood. (That’s what happens when the small-batch spirits are made in house.) If it’s any consolation, you'll get complimentary popcorn dusted with ranch seasoning before you even order a drink.
The Infatuation

Maru Coffee

Korean American co-founders Joonmo Kim and Jacob Park named the cafe after the old Korean word for mountaintop, “san ma ru,” inspired by Jacob’s childhood growing up in a mountain temple in Korea. This Los Feliz cafe emulates that same tranquility, using lots of wood and neutral tones in the design complemented by lots of natural light. Over the past year, with the support of the employees and the community, they were able to stay open, but Kim said it was hard seeing peers in the industry struggle, although he was able to use his background in finance to help friends and other small business owners get loans early in the pandemic. Looking forward, he hopes to open up indoors and give customers the experience they’ve been craving for the past year: sitting in a coffee shop alone, but not alone, while creating a community space to be comfortable in - whether in Los Feliz, the Arts District, or a potential third location coming later this year.
The Infatuation

Brass Tacks

An excellent bar in Hayes Valley, Brass Tacks is good to keep on your radar for many situations: post-work drink with the team, glass of wine with a girlfriend, or solo beer with your trusty dachshund Colonel Mustard. The space is small but never too slammed and the cocktails are excellent. Being dog-friendly is a plus, and the prime Hayes location is the kicker. We go here a lot.
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

