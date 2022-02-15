ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Wood Shop BBQ

By Aimee Rizzo
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s pretty cool that someone decided one day that smoke could make food taste good—that a smoggy chemical reaction created by incinerated wood chips is the best thing you can do to pork and brisket. Science rules. Wood Shop BBQ gets it. Whether we’re grabbing takeout or...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Here are the 9 best cheeses to add to macaroni and cheese

I've been a lifelong lover of cheese, enough so that starting last year I began the process of sitting for cheese mongering certification courses. I think the reason why is that most cheeses begin with the same few elements — milk, salt, water and time — and can end up with wildly different flavors depending on the treatment of those ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gwinnett Daily Post

RECIPE: Chicken Fried Steak and Cream Gravy

Chicken fried steak is comfort food on a plate. Once fried, the crust is a beautiful golden brown and holds in a tender steak. Thanks to the hot sauce in the milk mixture and seasoned flour, this chicken fried steak does not lack flavor. You can't have chicken fried steak without gravy, and Jennifer's method is just like what grandma used to do. Using the drippings and leftover flour not only eliminates waste it also adds flavor. Now, this is a little time-consuming and messy to make, but it's well worth the effort.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Pulled Pork#Mac Cheese#Pork Ribs#Food Drink#Wood Shop Bbq#Jalape O Mac
The Infatuation

Tres’ House Of Cheesesteaks

We first fell in love with Tres' ever since our first bite of Tres’ Caliente, a stunning sub filled with shaved beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, a shake of spicy seasonings, and chipotle mayo. This cheesesteak operation is set up at Lamplighter Public House every day of the week, except Wednesday, from 3-9pm (3-8pm on Sundays). In addition to these Philly-style sandwiches, you can get burgers and fried appetizers like onion rings and mozzarella sticks.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

For a classic Southern confection, you can't beat the Texas Sheet Cake. This classic dessert is a simple one-bowl chocolate cake (no creaming or layers involved) and with a stovetop chocolate-pecan frosting poured over the warm cake. How can you top that? With a few extra steps, you can turn this sweet treat into Texas Sheet Cake Cookies. And while you are at it, take it up a notch with the addition of chopped candies on top. These impressive and delicious cookies make wonderful food gifts, and you will surely want to add the recipe to your next cookie exchange party. Using a box cake mix (we like Betty Crocker Super Moist Dark Chocolate Cake Mix) for the cookie dough is a great time saver. For the prettiest presentation, dip and top the cookies in batches of 7 or 8 to ensure the chocolate coating is still wet enough to allow the candy, pecans, and salt to adhere well.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Shewa-Ber Bar & Restaurant

Shewa-Ber is a welcome addition to a neighborhood that’s already packed with Ethiopian restaurants. It has a fun space perfect for groups, a full bar, and a menu of combination platters and a la carte options, from doro wat to gomen besega. We love the Shewa combo, which comes with your choice of three entrees (go with the tangy lentils, tender tibs, and spicy doro wat), along with plenty of injera to soak everything up.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinCentral District

Melo Cafe in the Central District specializes in fresh-pressed juice and waffles that come topped with everything from white chocolate and Fruity Pebbles to strawberries and whipped cream. And while their waffles trend a bit on the dry side, their egg sandwiches with waffles for buns are great. We’re fans of their smaller, fluffy Belgian rounds complete with an egg patty, gooey cheddar cheese, and curry-kicked chicken sausage as-is. But dunked in a side of spicy-sweet maple hot sauce? It’s really f*cking tasty. And if liquified fruit isn’t your thing, Melo also serves espresso drinks made with Boon Boona beans.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

TriBecca's Sandwich Shop

Good luck walking away with less than six sandwiches per person from Tribecca’s. Ok, maybe that’s just us. But this takeout spot in Logan Square has nine to choose from, each one is unique and delicious, and it’s simply too hard to make a decision. Their flavorful version of a Cubano is made with mojo pork, ham, chipotle aioli and mustard butter on pressed ciabatta. The horseshoe—an open-faced sandwich on pullman bread topped with two beef patties, cheese sauce, and fries—will obliterate any hangover. And they have a sloppy and perfect “Maidwrong” made with steak sauce aioli. The sandwiches are all filling enough to qualify as a three-course meal on their own, but don’t ignore the excellent sides. Particularly the creamy mac and cheese and loaded baked potato-nut, which is a Tubers donut fried in clarified butter and topped with sour cream, bacon, cotija, and chives. You know, a light snack.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Figaro Bistrot

Classic French food in a ridiculously quaint environment. Sure, sometimes the wait staff may act a little too French (like just plain ignoring you for a while), but if you’re in no hurry, a sidewalk table here is an ideal place for brunch, a massive latte, and excellent people-watching. It’s also not a bad choice for a last-minute date night in the neighborhood.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cultivate By Forbidden Root

Cultivate is a spinoff of Forbidden Root, the West Town brew pub that’s known for its botanical beer. The new Ravenswood spot is located in a cavernous space that used to be home to Band of Bohemia, and has an eclectic menu with things like a porchetta french dip, an eggplant spread with housemade roti, and duck confit with ricotta dumplings. Still, the beer is the best part about this place, and most of the food is just OK.. The porchetta is juicy and goes great with its au jus, but dishes like the duck are bland, and that housemade roti has the texture of leather. The huge space is great for groups, and the bar snacks (like the beer cheese and Ritz crackers) are pretty good, so we suggest coming here with a bunch of friends for drinks and ordering a bunch of light bites instead of a full meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Editor Pizza

The food at Editor Pizza—mostly pasta, salads, and pizza—is all various levels of good. But it’s also not the biggest reason to come here. We really like this place because it’s casual yet stylish, fun but not cosplaying as a nightclub, and (for the neighborhood it's in) reasonably priced. That kind of restaurant is an exceedingly rare breed in South Beach. So you should definitely have this place on your radar for a weeknight dinner with friends, a date, or splitting an impressively large fettuccine bolognese and having a few negronis before a night out. The restaurant is located inside the Urbanica Hotel, and has a narrow dining room that feels like a classic bistro. The indoor/outdoor space has high ceilings, warm lighting that'll hide the pimple that decided to make its debut three hours before dinner, and curtains on the windows, so you won’t get distracted by tourists racing their rental cars up and down 5th Street.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Green Mesquite BBQ

Green Mesquite has been around since the late ‘80s, so it’s fair to say they’ve had some time to figure things out. The focus here is barbecue—something they do very well. There are three locations: the original off Barton Springs, one in the Southpark Meadows shopping center, and one in San Marcos.
FOOD & DRINKS
Duluth News Tribune

Vegan cooking: Let's do meatloaf — but veganize it

There’s simply no reason to make meatloaf with cow’s flesh when there are so many alternatives that are better for the planet, more healthful and are incredibly tasty. All of these meatloaves make great meatloaf sandwiches the next day. We like meatloaf sandwiches with Vegenaise, dill pickle slices, sliced tomatoes, lettuce and onion between two slices of whole-wheat bread.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Distant Relatives

Distant Relatives, from owner/pitmaster Damien Brockway, serves “modern African American” cuisine out of a mobile smokeshack parked at the spacious Meanwhile Brewing Company in South Austin. The menu explores the cooking traditions of the African diaspora and American South, with dishes like pulled pork sandwiches with a tangy preserved cabbage, and black eyed peas cooked with burnt ends. Everything here is creative, consistently great, and bracingly delicious, so much so that it’s almost a surprise that food this good is coming out of a trailer. The smoked meats here—like the spare ribs, brisket, and chicken—rival some of the best in town, and we can’t get enough of sauces like the smoked mustard butter and the tamarind molasses BBQ. Maybe, if we’re lucky, one day they will bottle them to go.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Kerbey Lane Café

A longtime Austin tradition and staple, Kerbey Lane is at the very top of the pack when it comes to breakfast, brunch, and late night eats in Austin. From pancakes to migas, Kerbey has it all - even serving queso as a socially acceptable option in the AM. There are several locations around town now, but the original actually on Kerbey Lane in a converted craftsman is still our favorite.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Wadatsumi

If you’re in the market for excellent sushi in Torrance, Wadatsumi is where you’ll find it. It’s located at the far end of the very same strip mall as Baekjeong and Hakata Ikkousha. And it’s a great spot for fresh chirashi bowls full of albacore, hamachi, and salmon roe. The simple chirashi here is way less extravagant than what you’ll find at some of the other Japanese spots around town — but that doesn’t mean the fish quality is any different. We’re also big fans of their roast beef salad, topped with thinly-sliced meat and ginger dressing.
TORRANCE, CA
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy