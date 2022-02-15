Wood Shop BBQ

Good luck walking away with less than six sandwiches per person from Tribecca’s. Ok, maybe that’s just us. But this takeout spot in Logan Square has nine to choose from, each one is unique and delicious, and it’s simply too hard to make a decision. Their flavorful version of a Cubano is made with mojo pork, ham, chipotle aioli and mustard butter on pressed ciabatta. The horseshoe—an open-faced sandwich on pullman bread topped with two beef patties, cheese sauce, and fries—will obliterate any hangover. And they have a sloppy and perfect “Maidwrong” made with steak sauce aioli. The sandwiches are all filling enough to qualify as a three-course meal on their own, but don’t ignore the excellent sides. Particularly the creamy mac and cheese and loaded baked potato-nut, which is a Tubers donut fried in clarified butter and topped with sour cream, bacon, cotija, and chives. You know, a light snack.
