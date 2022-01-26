10 of the most romantic Valentine’s Day experiences you can gift using points and miles

COVID-19 has affected all aspects of our lives, including how we celebrate our nuptials. Last year, for example, many couples opted out of a large wedding celebration bringing the average wedding cost to about $20,000, a solid $8,000 drop from 2019. And while some decide to downsize their big day, others skip it entirely, sign on the dotted line in City Hall and jet off to their honeymoon instead. If spending your entire wedding budget on a honeymoon sounds like something you and your partner want to do, jewelry company Shane Co. put together a list of the top 10 honeymoon destinations in the country where $20,000 will get you the furthest.

