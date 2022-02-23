ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

By John Velasco and Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDuy8_0dwQHwFN00

A room full of messy charging cables just randomly strewn about is an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thank goodness, there’s now a sleek-looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to alleviate clutter but also conveniently charges phones anywhere you go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 at Amazon today — a 45% discount off its normal price of $19.99.

The Tozo W1 Wireless Charger stands out over most other wireless charging pads because of its sleek 0.2-inch profile (that’s just 5 millimeters!). It’s ridiculously thin for a wireless charging pad that tops out at 10 watts, which is enough to support some of the fast charging technologies in today’s phones. In fact, it’s just as thin as an ordinary drink coaster you may have sitting around on your nightstand, coffee table, or desk, and you may need to remind your roommates that it’s not actually a coaster.

SPY’s recent review of the Tozo W1 Charger touts it as a great budget option, with reasonably rapid charging speed. It reliably powered an iPhone about 50% with just 60 minutes of charging, which is a solid result for a cheap wireless charger.

This coupled with its modern look and feel makes it a must-have in any home or office. You can even tuck it into your bag or pocket for use on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OdRdq_0dwQHwFN00


Buy: Tozo W1 Wireless Charger $10.99 (orig. $19.99) 45% OFF

Why We Love the TOZO W1 Wireless Charger

Aesthetically, there’s no denying that the Tozo W1 Wireless Charger looks better than most bulky wireless chargers, but it also helps that it has a mirror-like finish and LED lights that change color to let you know when it’s on and ready to charge. Yes, it looks good while charging your gadgets! There are also several safety features in tow to prevent situations like overheating or overcharging, as well as an intelligent sensing system that stops it from charging when it senses foreign metal objects.

Amazon shoppers are also obsessed with this wireless charger, which has more than 44,000 5-star reviews. Even when it’s not discounted to just $11, this is a great addition to your desktop setup.

How did TOZO make this charger so thin? The charger is constructed with aviation aluminum, a lightweight but sturdy material. And thanks to its universal design, you can use this charger to power up iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more popular smartphones.

It’s worth pointing out that you’ll need to supply a wall charging adapter because it doesn’t come with one. That shouldn’t be much of a problem because you can probably use the one you’re using currently, assuming it’s a USB-C charger . If not, you’ll need to buy one in order to use it with this wireless charger.


Buy: Tozo W1 Wireless Charger $10.99 (orig. $19.99) 45% OFF

ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

