Where people in New Hampshire are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dwIYu5s00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Where people in New Hampshire are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in New Hampshire are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from New Hampshire in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0dwIYu5s00
Canva

#40. Mississippi

- Moved from New Hampshire to Mississippi in 2019: 37
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to New Hampshire in 2019: 0
--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0dwIYu5s00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#39. West Virginia

- Moved from New Hampshire to West Virginia in 2019: 37
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to New Hampshire in 2019: 155
--- #35 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0dwIYu5s00
Canva

#38. Hawaii

- Moved from New Hampshire to Hawaii in 2019: 48
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to New Hampshire in 2019: 153
--- #38 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dwIYu5s00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#37. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from New Hampshire to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 49
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to New Hampshire in 2019: 661
--- #13 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0dwIYu5s00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#36. Montana

- Moved from New Hampshire to Montana in 2019: 63
--- 0.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to New Hampshire in 2019: 278
--- #30 most common destination from Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0dwIYu5s00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#35. North Dakota

- Moved from New Hampshire to North Dakota in 2019: 72
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to New Hampshire in 2019: 0
--- #45 most common destination from North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0dwIYu5s00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#34. Delaware

- Moved from New Hampshire to Delaware in 2019: 78
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to New Hampshire in 2019: 106
--- #22 most common destination from Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dwIYu5s00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Kansas

- Moved from New Hampshire to Kansas in 2019: 92
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to New Hampshire in 2019: 0
--- #48 (tie) most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0dwIYu5s00
Pixabay

#32. New Mexico

- Moved from New Hampshire to New Mexico in 2019: 97
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to New Hampshire in 2019: 97
--- #42 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0dwIYu5s00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#31. South Dakota

- Moved from New Hampshire to South Dakota in 2019: 116
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to New Hampshire in 2019: 126
--- #29 most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dwIYu5s00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#30. South Carolina

- Moved from New Hampshire to South Carolina in 2019: 146
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to New Hampshire in 2019: 413
--- #34 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0dwIYu5s00
M Floyd // Flickr

#29. Alabama

- Moved from New Hampshire to Alabama in 2019: 176
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to New Hampshire in 2019: 379
--- #35 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dwIYu5s00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#28. Colorado

- Moved from New Hampshire to Colorado in 2019: 196
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to New Hampshire in 2019: 372
--- #48 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0dwIYu5s00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Utah

- Moved from New Hampshire to Utah in 2019: 222
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to New Hampshire in 2019: 272
--- #39 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dwIYu5s00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#26. Missouri

- Moved from New Hampshire to Missouri in 2019: 277
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to New Hampshire in 2019: 0
--- #50 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zahqc_0dwIYu5s00
spablab // Flickr

#25. Rhode Island

- Moved from New Hampshire to Rhode Island in 2019: 290
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Rhode Island to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,022
--- #8 most common destination from Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0dwIYu5s00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#24. Tennessee

- Moved from New Hampshire to Tennessee in 2019: 297
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to New Hampshire in 2019: 801
--- #33 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dwIYu5s00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#23. Louisiana

- Moved from New Hampshire to Louisiana in 2019: 341
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to New Hampshire in 2019: 391
--- #36 most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dwIYu5s00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#22. Arizona

- Moved from New Hampshire to Arizona in 2019: 392
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to New Hampshire in 2019: 970
--- #34 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0dwIYu5s00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wisconsin

- Moved from New Hampshire to Wisconsin in 2019: 401
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to New Hampshire in 2019: 621
--- #28 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dwIYu5s00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#20. Nevada

- Moved from New Hampshire to Nevada in 2019: 460
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to New Hampshire in 2019: 160
--- #41 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xioLO_0dwIYu5s00
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#19. Wyoming

- Moved from New Hampshire to Wyoming in 2019: 473
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to New Hampshire in 2019: 0
--- #43 (tie) most common destination from Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dwIYu5s00
Canva

#18. Ohio

- Moved from New Hampshire to Ohio in 2019: 493
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to New Hampshire in 2019: 986
--- #33 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dwIYu5s00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Illinois

- Moved from New Hampshire to Illinois in 2019: 507
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to New Hampshire in 2019: 390
--- #47 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dwIYu5s00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#16. Virginia

- Moved from New Hampshire to Virginia in 2019: 655
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to New Hampshire in 2019: 890
--- #41 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0dwIYu5s00
Canva

#15. Georgia

- Moved from New Hampshire to Georgia in 2019: 686
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to New Hampshire in 2019: 216
--- #47 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dwIYu5s00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#14. California

- Moved from New Hampshire to California in 2019: 709
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,110
--- #46 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dwIYu5s00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#13. Maryland

- Moved from New Hampshire to Maryland in 2019: 725
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to New Hampshire in 2019: 927
--- #30 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0dwIYu5s00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#12. Connecticut

- Moved from New Hampshire to Connecticut in 2019: 741
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,701
--- #20 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dwIYu5s00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#11. Michigan

- Moved from New Hampshire to Michigan in 2019: 742
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to New Hampshire in 2019: 581
--- #34 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0dwIYu5s00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#10. New Jersey

- Moved from New Hampshire to New Jersey in 2019: 829
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,012
--- #25 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dwIYu5s00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#9. North Carolina

- Moved from New Hampshire to North Carolina in 2019: 867
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to New Hampshire in 2019: 269
--- #47 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dwIYu5s00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#8. Pennsylvania

- Moved from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,148
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,306
--- #33 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0dwIYu5s00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#7. Washington

- Moved from New Hampshire to Washington in 2019: 2,011
--- 4.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to New Hampshire in 2019: 582
--- #40 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0dwIYu5s00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#6. Vermont

- Moved from New Hampshire to Vermont in 2019: 2,076
--- 4.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to New Hampshire in 2019: 2,370
--- #3 most common destination from Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dwIYu5s00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Texas

- Moved from New Hampshire to Texas in 2019: 2,098
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to New Hampshire in 2019: 892
--- #47 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dwIYu5s00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#4. New York

- Moved from New Hampshire to New York in 2019: 2,417
--- 5.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to New Hampshire in 2019: 3,556
--- #22 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dwIYu5s00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

- Moved from New Hampshire to Florida in 2019: 3,529
--- 8.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,182
--- #44 most common destination from Florida

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#2. Maine

- Moved from New Hampshire to Maine in 2019: 5,838
--- 13.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to New Hampshire in 2019: 4,524
--- #3 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dwIYu5s00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Massachusetts

- Moved from New Hampshire to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,731
--- 27.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to New Hampshire in 2019: 18,723
--- #1 most common destination from Massachusetts

