Sara Goth // Wikicommons

Where people in Montana are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Montana are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Montana in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. New Hampshire

- Moved from Montana to New Hampshire in 2019: 278

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Montana in 2019: 63

--- #36 most common destination from New Hampshire

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#29. Nebraska

- Moved from Montana to Nebraska in 2019: 302

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nebraska to Montana in 2019: 424

--- #23 most common destination from Nebraska

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Indiana

- Moved from Montana to Indiana in 2019: 326

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Indiana to Montana in 2019: 84

--- #48 most common destination from Indiana

Canva

#27. Georgia

- Moved from Montana to Georgia in 2019: 359

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Montana in 2019: 149

--- #49 most common destination from Georgia

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Massachusetts

- Moved from Montana to Massachusetts in 2019: 392

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Montana in 2019: 374

--- #37 most common destination from Massachusetts

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Iowa

- Moved from Montana to Iowa in 2019: 402

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Iowa to Montana in 2019: 350

--- #33 most common destination from Iowa

Pixabay

#24. New Mexico

- Moved from Montana to New Mexico in 2019: 468

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Mexico to Montana in 2019: 117

--- #40 most common destination from New Mexico

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#23. Maine

- Moved from Montana to Maine in 2019: 548

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Montana in 2019: 72

--- #38 most common destination from Maine

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#22. Missouri

- Moved from Montana to Missouri in 2019: 589

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Montana in 2019: 487

--- #38 most common destination from Missouri

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Florida

- Moved from Montana to Florida in 2019: 591

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Montana in 2019: 1,715

--- #41 most common destination from Florida

Canva

#20. Ohio

- Moved from Montana to Ohio in 2019: 599

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Montana in 2019: 500

--- #38 most common destination from Ohio

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Oklahoma

- Moved from Montana to Oklahoma in 2019: 617

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to Montana in 2019: 455

--- #32 most common destination from Oklahoma

Canva

#18. Hawaii

- Moved from Montana to Hawaii in 2019: 625

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Hawaii to Montana in 2019: 32

--- #44 most common destination from Hawaii

tochichi//Wikicommons

#17. South Dakota

- Moved from Montana to South Dakota in 2019: 674

--- 1.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Dakota to Montana in 2019: 188

--- #27 most common destination from South Dakota

Imilious // Wikicommons

#16. Tennessee

- Moved from Montana to Tennessee in 2019: 700

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Montana in 2019: 0

--- #50 most common destination from Tennessee

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#15. North Carolina

- Moved from Montana to North Carolina in 2019: 1,004

--- 2.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Montana in 2019: 718

--- #43 most common destination from North Carolina

randy andy // Shutterstock

#14. Nevada

- Moved from Montana to Nevada in 2019: 1,206

--- 3.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to Montana in 2019: 1,928

--- #19 most common destination from Nevada

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Virginia

- Moved from Montana to Virginia in 2019: 1,211

--- 3.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Montana in 2019: 768

--- #43 most common destination from Virginia

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kansas

- Moved from Montana to Kansas in 2019: 1,227

--- 3.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to Montana in 2019: 137

--- #41 most common destination from Kansas

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Utah

- Moved from Montana to Utah in 2019: 1,294

--- 3.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Montana in 2019: 1,900

--- #12 most common destination from Utah

Canva

#10. Minnesota

- Moved from Montana to Minnesota in 2019: 1,379

--- 3.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to Montana in 2019: 996

--- #26 most common destination from Minnesota

DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Arizona

- Moved from Montana to Arizona in 2019: 1,636

--- 4.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Montana in 2019: 1,271

--- #31 most common destination from Arizona

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#8. North Dakota

- Moved from Montana to North Dakota in 2019: 1,660

--- 4.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Dakota to Montana in 2019: 792

--- #14 most common destination from North Dakota

Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#7. Wyoming

- Moved from Montana to Wyoming in 2019: 1,850

--- 4.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wyoming to Montana in 2019: 1,662

--- #2 most common destination from Wyoming

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

- Moved from Montana to California in 2019: 1,974

--- 5.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Montana in 2019: 5,298

--- #31 most common destination from California

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#5. Colorado

- Moved from Montana to Colorado in 2019: 1,984

--- 5.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Montana in 2019: 3,831

--- #19 most common destination from Colorado

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

- Moved from Montana to Texas in 2019: 2,136

--- 5.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Montana in 2019: 780

--- #48 most common destination from Texas

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#3. Oregon

- Moved from Montana to Oregon in 2019: 2,927

--- 7.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to Montana in 2019: 1,977

--- #11 most common destination from Oregon

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#2. Idaho

- Moved from Montana to Idaho in 2019: 3,026

--- 7.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Idaho to Montana in 2019: 2,197

--- #7 most common destination from Idaho

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#1. Washington

- Moved from Montana to Washington in 2019: 6,017

--- 15.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Montana in 2019: 4,907

--- #10 most common destination from Washington

