ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Where people in Montana are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0dwIYgyw00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

Where people in Montana are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Montana are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Montana in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dwIYgyw00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. New Hampshire

- Moved from Montana to New Hampshire in 2019: 278
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Montana in 2019: 63
--- #36 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dwIYgyw00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#29. Nebraska

- Moved from Montana to Nebraska in 2019: 302
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Montana in 2019: 424
--- #23 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0dwIYgyw00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Indiana

- Moved from Montana to Indiana in 2019: 326
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Indiana to Montana in 2019: 84
--- #48 most common destination from Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0dwIYgyw00
Canva

#27. Georgia

- Moved from Montana to Georgia in 2019: 359
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Montana in 2019: 149
--- #49 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dwIYgyw00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Massachusetts

- Moved from Montana to Massachusetts in 2019: 392
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Montana in 2019: 374
--- #37 most common destination from Massachusetts

You may also like: Best places to live in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0dwIYgyw00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Iowa

- Moved from Montana to Iowa in 2019: 402
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Montana in 2019: 350
--- #33 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0dwIYgyw00
Pixabay

#24. New Mexico

- Moved from Montana to New Mexico in 2019: 468
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Montana in 2019: 117
--- #40 most common destination from New Mexico

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#23. Maine

- Moved from Montana to Maine in 2019: 548
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Montana in 2019: 72
--- #38 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dwIYgyw00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#22. Missouri

- Moved from Montana to Missouri in 2019: 589
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Montana in 2019: 487
--- #38 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dwIYgyw00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Florida

- Moved from Montana to Florida in 2019: 591
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Montana in 2019: 1,715
--- #41 most common destination from Florida

You may also like: Best community colleges in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dwIYgyw00
Canva

#20. Ohio

- Moved from Montana to Ohio in 2019: 599
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Montana in 2019: 500
--- #38 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0dwIYgyw00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Oklahoma

- Moved from Montana to Oklahoma in 2019: 617
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Montana in 2019: 455
--- #32 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0dwIYgyw00
Canva

#18. Hawaii

- Moved from Montana to Hawaii in 2019: 625
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Montana in 2019: 32
--- #44 most common destination from Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0dwIYgyw00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#17. South Dakota

- Moved from Montana to South Dakota in 2019: 674
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Montana in 2019: 188
--- #27 most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0dwIYgyw00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#16. Tennessee

- Moved from Montana to Tennessee in 2019: 700
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Montana in 2019: 0
--- #50 most common destination from Tennessee

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Montana, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dwIYgyw00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#15. North Carolina

- Moved from Montana to North Carolina in 2019: 1,004
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Montana in 2019: 718
--- #43 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dwIYgyw00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#14. Nevada

- Moved from Montana to Nevada in 2019: 1,206
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Montana in 2019: 1,928
--- #19 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dwIYgyw00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Virginia

- Moved from Montana to Virginia in 2019: 1,211
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Montana in 2019: 768
--- #43 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dwIYgyw00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kansas

- Moved from Montana to Kansas in 2019: 1,227
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Montana in 2019: 137
--- #41 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0dwIYgyw00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Utah

- Moved from Montana to Utah in 2019: 1,294
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Montana in 2019: 1,900
--- #12 most common destination from Utah

You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dwIYgyw00
Canva

#10. Minnesota

- Moved from Montana to Minnesota in 2019: 1,379
--- 3.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Montana in 2019: 996
--- #26 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dwIYgyw00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Arizona

- Moved from Montana to Arizona in 2019: 1,636
--- 4.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Montana in 2019: 1,271
--- #31 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0dwIYgyw00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#8. North Dakota

- Moved from Montana to North Dakota in 2019: 1,660
--- 4.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Montana in 2019: 792
--- #14 most common destination from North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xioLO_0dwIYgyw00
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#7. Wyoming

- Moved from Montana to Wyoming in 2019: 1,850
--- 4.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wyoming to Montana in 2019: 1,662
--- #2 most common destination from Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dwIYgyw00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

- Moved from Montana to California in 2019: 1,974
--- 5.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Montana in 2019: 5,298
--- #31 most common destination from California

You may also like: Countries Montana exports the most goods to

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dwIYgyw00
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#5. Colorado

- Moved from Montana to Colorado in 2019: 1,984
--- 5.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Montana in 2019: 3,831
--- #19 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dwIYgyw00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

- Moved from Montana to Texas in 2019: 2,136
--- 5.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Montana in 2019: 780
--- #48 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dwIYgyw00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#3. Oregon

- Moved from Montana to Oregon in 2019: 2,927
--- 7.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Montana in 2019: 1,977
--- #11 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dwIYgyw00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#2. Idaho

- Moved from Montana to Idaho in 2019: 3,026
--- 7.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Montana in 2019: 2,197
--- #7 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0dwIYgyw00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#1. Washington

- Moved from Montana to Washington in 2019: 6,017
--- 15.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Montana in 2019: 4,907
--- #10 most common destination from Washington

You may also like: A woman goes to Washington: A major civil rights moment in Montana

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Montana Business
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Nebraska Yahala#Wikimedia Commons
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy