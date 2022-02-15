Canva

Where people in Hawaii are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Hawaii are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Hawaii in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Hawaii

Canva

#40. Arkansas

- Moved from Hawaii to Arkansas in 2019: 118

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arkansas to Hawaii in 2019: 169

--- #37 most common destination from Arkansas

tochichi//Wikicommons

#39. South Dakota

- Moved from Hawaii to South Dakota in 2019: 131

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Dakota to Hawaii in 2019: 0

--- #45 (tie) most common destination from South Dakota

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. New Hampshire

- Moved from Hawaii to New Hampshire in 2019: 153

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Hawaii in 2019: 48

--- #38 most common destination from New Hampshire

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kansas

- Moved from Hawaii to Kansas in 2019: 167

--- 0.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to Hawaii in 2019: 466

--- #34 most common destination from Kansas

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#36. Louisiana

- Moved from Hawaii to Louisiana in 2019: 175

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Louisiana to Hawaii in 2019: 117

--- #43 (tie) most common destination from Louisiana

You may also like: Famous actors from Hawaii

Canva

#35. Alaska

- Moved from Hawaii to Alaska in 2019: 217

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alaska to Hawaii in 2019: 907

--- #20 most common destination from Alaska

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#34. New Jersey

- Moved from Hawaii to New Jersey in 2019: 218

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Hawaii in 2019: 668

--- #30 most common destination from New Jersey

Canva

#33. Mississippi

- Moved from Hawaii to Mississippi in 2019: 221

--- 0.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Mississippi to Hawaii in 2019: 0

--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#32. West Virginia

- Moved from Hawaii to West Virginia in 2019: 256

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to Hawaii in 2019: 197

--- #32 most common destination from West Virginia

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wisconsin

- Moved from Hawaii to Wisconsin in 2019: 283

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wisconsin to Hawaii in 2019: 83

--- #45 most common destination from Wisconsin

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Hawaii

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#30. Maine

- Moved from Hawaii to Maine in 2019: 372

--- 0.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Hawaii in 2019: 0

--- #46 most common destination from Maine

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#29. Nebraska

- Moved from Hawaii to Nebraska in 2019: 438

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nebraska to Hawaii in 2019: 200

--- #38 most common destination from Nebraska

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Massachusetts

- Moved from Hawaii to Massachusetts in 2019: 449

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Hawaii in 2019: 489

--- #32 most common destination from Massachusetts

Imilious // Wikicommons

#27. Tennessee

- Moved from Hawaii to Tennessee in 2019: 522

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Hawaii in 2019: 586

--- #36 most common destination from Tennessee

Canva

#26. Ohio

- Moved from Hawaii to Ohio in 2019: 587

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Hawaii in 2019: 1,271

--- #29 most common destination from Ohio

You may also like: Colleges with the best ROI in Hawaii

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#25. Idaho

- Moved from Hawaii to Idaho in 2019: 599

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Idaho to Hawaii in 2019: 1,294

--- #12 most common destination from Idaho

M Floyd // Flickr

#24. Alabama

- Moved from Hawaii to Alabama in 2019: 668

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to Hawaii in 2019: 502

--- #31 most common destination from Alabama

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#23. Illinois

- Moved from Hawaii to Illinois in 2019: 767

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Hawaii in 2019: 568

--- #43 most common destination from Illinois

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Utah

- Moved from Hawaii to Utah in 2019: 773

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Hawaii in 2019: 772

--- #27 most common destination from Utah

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#21. Kentucky

- Moved from Hawaii to Kentucky in 2019: 804

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to Hawaii in 2019: 471

--- #26 most common destination from Kentucky

You may also like: Best colleges in Hawaii

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#20. Missouri

- Moved from Hawaii to Missouri in 2019: 875

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Hawaii in 2019: 729

--- #33 most common destination from Missouri

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#19. Connecticut

- Moved from Hawaii to Connecticut in 2019: 912

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to Hawaii in 2019: 414

--- #34 most common destination from Connecticut

Pixabay

#18. New Mexico

- Moved from Hawaii to New Mexico in 2019: 949

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Mexico to Hawaii in 2019: 402

--- #29 most common destination from New Mexico

Famartin // Wikicommons

#17. Maryland

- Moved from Hawaii to Maryland in 2019: 1,059

--- 1.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to Hawaii in 2019: 352

--- #40 most common destination from Maryland

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#16. Michigan

- Moved from Hawaii to Michigan in 2019: 1,124

--- 1.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to Hawaii in 2019: 90

--- #48 most common destination from Michigan

You may also like: States where people in Hawaii are getting new jobs

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#15. South Carolina

- Moved from Hawaii to South Carolina in 2019: 1,280

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 189

--- #43 most common destination from South Carolina

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New York

- Moved from Hawaii to New York in 2019: 1,301

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Hawaii in 2019: 1,940

--- #35 most common destination from New York

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#13. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Hawaii to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,325

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Hawaii in 2019: 23

--- #49 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Oklahoma

- Moved from Hawaii to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,531

--- 2.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to Hawaii in 2019: 131

--- #42 most common destination from Oklahoma

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#11. Virginia

- Moved from Hawaii to Virginia in 2019: 1,807

--- 2.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Hawaii in 2019: 3,107

--- #22 most common destination from Virginia

You may also like: Countries Hawaii exports the most goods to

Canva

#10. Georgia

- Moved from Hawaii to Georgia in 2019: 2,069

--- 3.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Hawaii in 2019: 1,836

--- #28 most common destination from Georgia

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#9. Colorado

- Moved from Hawaii to Colorado in 2019: 2,782

--- 4.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Hawaii in 2019: 2,190

--- #29 most common destination from Colorado

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#8. Oregon

- Moved from Hawaii to Oregon in 2019: 2,798

--- 4.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to Hawaii in 2019: 1,613

--- #14 most common destination from Oregon

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#7. North Carolina

- Moved from Hawaii to North Carolina in 2019: 2,955

--- 4.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 3,524

--- #20 most common destination from North Carolina

randy andy // Shutterstock

#6. Nevada

- Moved from Hawaii to Nevada in 2019: 3,612

--- 5.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to Hawaii in 2019: 2,641

--- #9 most common destination from Nevada

You may also like: Famous actresses from Hawaii

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Florida

- Moved from Hawaii to Florida in 2019: 4,103

--- 6.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Hawaii in 2019: 1,858

--- #39 most common destination from Florida

DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Arizona

- Moved from Hawaii to Arizona in 2019: 4,942

--- 7.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Hawaii in 2019: 803

--- #39 most common destination from Arizona

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#3. Washington

- Moved from Hawaii to Washington in 2019: 5,855

--- 8.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Hawaii in 2019: 4,322

--- #13 most common destination from Washington

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Texas

- Moved from Hawaii to Texas in 2019: 6,977

--- 10.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Hawaii in 2019: 1,667

--- #42 most common destination from Texas

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. California

- Moved from Hawaii to California in 2019: 11,985

--- 17.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Hawaii in 2019: 10,954

--- #19 most common destination from California

You may also like: Hawaii is the #2 slowest warming state since 1970