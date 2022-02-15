ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Where people in Hawaii are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiKNH_0dwIYcS200
Canva

Where people in Hawaii are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Hawaii are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Hawaii in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0dwIYcS200
Canva

#40. Arkansas

- Moved from Hawaii to Arkansas in 2019: 118
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arkansas to Hawaii in 2019: 169
--- #37 most common destination from Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEXpI_0dwIYcS200
tochichi//Wikicommons

#39. South Dakota

- Moved from Hawaii to South Dakota in 2019: 131
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Dakota to Hawaii in 2019: 0
--- #45 (tie) most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dwIYcS200
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. New Hampshire

- Moved from Hawaii to New Hampshire in 2019: 153
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Hawaii in 2019: 48
--- #38 most common destination from New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dwIYcS200
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kansas

- Moved from Hawaii to Kansas in 2019: 167
--- 0.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Hawaii in 2019: 466
--- #34 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0dwIYcS200
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#36. Louisiana

- Moved from Hawaii to Louisiana in 2019: 175
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Hawaii in 2019: 117
--- #43 (tie) most common destination from Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0dwIYcS200
Canva

#35. Alaska

- Moved from Hawaii to Alaska in 2019: 217
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Hawaii in 2019: 907
--- #20 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0dwIYcS200
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#34. New Jersey

- Moved from Hawaii to New Jersey in 2019: 218
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Hawaii in 2019: 668
--- #30 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhjSZ_0dwIYcS200
Canva

#33. Mississippi

- Moved from Hawaii to Mississippi in 2019: 221
--- 0.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Mississippi to Hawaii in 2019: 0
--- #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0dwIYcS200
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#32. West Virginia

- Moved from Hawaii to West Virginia in 2019: 256
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Hawaii in 2019: 197
--- #32 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0dwIYcS200
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wisconsin

- Moved from Hawaii to Wisconsin in 2019: 283
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Hawaii in 2019: 83
--- #45 most common destination from Wisconsin

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#30. Maine

- Moved from Hawaii to Maine in 2019: 372
--- 0.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Hawaii in 2019: 0
--- #46 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dwIYcS200
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#29. Nebraska

- Moved from Hawaii to Nebraska in 2019: 438
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nebraska to Hawaii in 2019: 200
--- #38 most common destination from Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dwIYcS200
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Massachusetts

- Moved from Hawaii to Massachusetts in 2019: 449
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Hawaii in 2019: 489
--- #32 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0dwIYcS200
Imilious // Wikicommons

#27. Tennessee

- Moved from Hawaii to Tennessee in 2019: 522
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Hawaii in 2019: 586
--- #36 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dwIYcS200
Canva

#26. Ohio

- Moved from Hawaii to Ohio in 2019: 587
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Hawaii in 2019: 1,271
--- #29 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dwIYcS200
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#25. Idaho

- Moved from Hawaii to Idaho in 2019: 599
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Hawaii in 2019: 1,294
--- #12 most common destination from Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0dwIYcS200
M Floyd // Flickr

#24. Alabama

- Moved from Hawaii to Alabama in 2019: 668
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Hawaii in 2019: 502
--- #31 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dwIYcS200
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#23. Illinois

- Moved from Hawaii to Illinois in 2019: 767
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Hawaii in 2019: 568
--- #43 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0dwIYcS200
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Utah

- Moved from Hawaii to Utah in 2019: 773
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Hawaii in 2019: 772
--- #27 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dwIYcS200
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#21. Kentucky

- Moved from Hawaii to Kentucky in 2019: 804
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Hawaii in 2019: 471
--- #26 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dwIYcS200
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#20. Missouri

- Moved from Hawaii to Missouri in 2019: 875
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Hawaii in 2019: 729
--- #33 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGeS_0dwIYcS200
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#19. Connecticut

- Moved from Hawaii to Connecticut in 2019: 912
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Hawaii in 2019: 414
--- #34 most common destination from Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZCWd_0dwIYcS200
Pixabay

#18. New Mexico

- Moved from Hawaii to New Mexico in 2019: 949
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Hawaii in 2019: 402
--- #29 most common destination from New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dwIYcS200
Famartin // Wikicommons

#17. Maryland

- Moved from Hawaii to Maryland in 2019: 1,059
--- 1.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Hawaii in 2019: 352
--- #40 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dwIYcS200
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#16. Michigan

- Moved from Hawaii to Michigan in 2019: 1,124
--- 1.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Hawaii in 2019: 90
--- #48 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dwIYcS200
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#15. South Carolina

- Moved from Hawaii to South Carolina in 2019: 1,280
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 189
--- #43 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dwIYcS200
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New York

- Moved from Hawaii to New York in 2019: 1,301
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Hawaii in 2019: 1,940
--- #35 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dwIYcS200
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#13. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Hawaii to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,325
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Hawaii in 2019: 23
--- #49 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0dwIYcS200
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Oklahoma

- Moved from Hawaii to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,531
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Hawaii in 2019: 131
--- #42 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dwIYcS200
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#11. Virginia

- Moved from Hawaii to Virginia in 2019: 1,807
--- 2.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Hawaii in 2019: 3,107
--- #22 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0dwIYcS200
Canva

#10. Georgia

- Moved from Hawaii to Georgia in 2019: 2,069
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Hawaii in 2019: 1,836
--- #28 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0dwIYcS200
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#9. Colorado

- Moved from Hawaii to Colorado in 2019: 2,782
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Hawaii in 2019: 2,190
--- #29 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dwIYcS200
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#8. Oregon

- Moved from Hawaii to Oregon in 2019: 2,798
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Hawaii in 2019: 1,613
--- #14 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dwIYcS200
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#7. North Carolina

- Moved from Hawaii to North Carolina in 2019: 2,955
--- 4.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Hawaii in 2019: 3,524
--- #20 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dwIYcS200
randy andy // Shutterstock

#6. Nevada

- Moved from Hawaii to Nevada in 2019: 3,612
--- 5.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Hawaii in 2019: 2,641
--- #9 most common destination from Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dwIYcS200
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Florida

- Moved from Hawaii to Florida in 2019: 4,103
--- 6.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Hawaii in 2019: 1,858
--- #39 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dwIYcS200
DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Arizona

- Moved from Hawaii to Arizona in 2019: 4,942
--- 7.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Hawaii in 2019: 803
--- #39 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0dwIYcS200
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#3. Washington

- Moved from Hawaii to Washington in 2019: 5,855
--- 8.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Hawaii in 2019: 4,322
--- #13 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dwIYcS200
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Texas

- Moved from Hawaii to Texas in 2019: 6,977
--- 10.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Hawaii in 2019: 1,667
--- #42 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dwIYcS200
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. California

- Moved from Hawaii to California in 2019: 11,985
--- 17.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Hawaii in 2019: 10,954
--- #19 most common destination from California

