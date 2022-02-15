ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Where people in Delaware are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3Aiq_0dwIYIzc00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Delaware are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Delaware in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0dwIYIzc00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#20. West Virginia

- Moved from Delaware to West Virginia in 2019: 127
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Delaware in 2019: 219
--- #30 most common destination from West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dwIYIzc00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#19. Missouri

- Moved from Delaware to Missouri in 2019: 160
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Delaware in 2019: 37
--- #49 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0dwIYIzc00
Canva

#18. Ohio

- Moved from Delaware to Ohio in 2019: 205
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Delaware in 2019: 34
--- #48 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dwIYIzc00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Illinois

- Moved from Delaware to Illinois in 2019: 213
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Illinois to Delaware in 2019: 562
--- #44 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swp3x_0dwIYIzc00
Canva

#16. Alaska

- Moved from Delaware to Alaska in 2019: 224
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alaska to Delaware in 2019: 294
--- #35 most common destination from Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dwIYIzc00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kansas

- Moved from Delaware to Kansas in 2019: 379
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kansas to Delaware in 2019: 189
--- #39 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0dwIYIzc00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#14. South Carolina

- Moved from Delaware to South Carolina in 2019: 595
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Delaware in 2019: 8
--- #49 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dwIYIzc00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Arizona

- Moved from Delaware to Arizona in 2019: 653
--- 2.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Delaware in 2019: 0
--- #50 most common destination from Arizona

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#12. Maine

- Moved from Delaware to Maine in 2019: 675
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Delaware in 2019: 0
--- #46 most common destination from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0dwIYIzc00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#11. Tennessee

- Moved from Delaware to Tennessee in 2019: 689
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Delaware in 2019: 409
--- #39 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dwIYIzc00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Texas

- Moved from Delaware to Texas in 2019: 930
--- 3.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Delaware in 2019: 744
--- #49 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0dwIYIzc00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#9. New Jersey

- Moved from Delaware to New Jersey in 2019: 1,066
--- 3.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Delaware in 2019: 6,955
--- #10 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0dwIYIzc00
Canva

#8. Georgia

- Moved from Delaware to Georgia in 2019: 1,076
--- 3.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Delaware in 2019: 344
--- #44 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dwIYIzc00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#7. Virginia

- Moved from Delaware to Virginia in 2019: 1,187
--- 4.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Delaware in 2019: 1,260
--- #37 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dwIYIzc00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#6. North Carolina

- Moved from Delaware to North Carolina in 2019: 1,595
--- 5.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Delaware in 2019: 1,167
--- #39 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dwIYIzc00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

- Moved from Delaware to California in 2019: 1,630
--- 5.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Delaware in 2019: 161
--- #50 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dwIYIzc00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#4. New York

- Moved from Delaware to New York in 2019: 1,655
--- 5.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Delaware in 2019: 3,044
--- #25 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dwIYIzc00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

- Moved from Delaware to Florida in 2019: 3,083
--- 10.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Delaware in 2019: 939
--- #46 most common destination from Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dwIYIzc00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#2. Maryland

- Moved from Delaware to Maryland in 2019: 5,429
--- 19.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maryland to Delaware in 2019: 8,646
--- #8 most common destination from Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dwIYIzc00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#1. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Delaware to Pennsylvania in 2019: 6,387
--- 22.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware in 2019: 8,902
--- #10 most common destination from Pennsylvania

