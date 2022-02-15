Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

Where people in Delaware are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Delaware are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Delaware in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#20. West Virginia

- Moved from Delaware to West Virginia in 2019: 127

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to Delaware in 2019: 219

--- #30 most common destination from West Virginia

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#19. Missouri

- Moved from Delaware to Missouri in 2019: 160

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Delaware in 2019: 37

--- #49 most common destination from Missouri

Canva

#18. Ohio

- Moved from Delaware to Ohio in 2019: 205

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Delaware in 2019: 34

--- #48 most common destination from Ohio

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Illinois

- Moved from Delaware to Illinois in 2019: 213

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Illinois to Delaware in 2019: 562

--- #44 most common destination from Illinois

Canva

#16. Alaska

- Moved from Delaware to Alaska in 2019: 224

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alaska to Delaware in 2019: 294

--- #35 most common destination from Alaska

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kansas

- Moved from Delaware to Kansas in 2019: 379

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kansas to Delaware in 2019: 189

--- #39 most common destination from Kansas

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#14. South Carolina

- Moved from Delaware to South Carolina in 2019: 595

--- 2.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Delaware in 2019: 8

--- #49 most common destination from South Carolina

DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Arizona

- Moved from Delaware to Arizona in 2019: 653

--- 2.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Delaware in 2019: 0

--- #50 most common destination from Arizona

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#12. Maine

- Moved from Delaware to Maine in 2019: 675

--- 2.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Delaware in 2019: 0

--- #46 most common destination from Maine

Imilious // Wikicommons

#11. Tennessee

- Moved from Delaware to Tennessee in 2019: 689

--- 2.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Delaware in 2019: 409

--- #39 most common destination from Tennessee

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Texas

- Moved from Delaware to Texas in 2019: 930

--- 3.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Delaware in 2019: 744

--- #49 most common destination from Texas

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#9. New Jersey

- Moved from Delaware to New Jersey in 2019: 1,066

--- 3.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Delaware in 2019: 6,955

--- #10 most common destination from New Jersey

Canva

#8. Georgia

- Moved from Delaware to Georgia in 2019: 1,076

--- 3.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Delaware in 2019: 344

--- #44 most common destination from Georgia

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#7. Virginia

- Moved from Delaware to Virginia in 2019: 1,187

--- 4.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Delaware in 2019: 1,260

--- #37 most common destination from Virginia

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#6. North Carolina

- Moved from Delaware to North Carolina in 2019: 1,595

--- 5.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Delaware in 2019: 1,167

--- #39 most common destination from North Carolina

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#5. California

- Moved from Delaware to California in 2019: 1,630

--- 5.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Delaware in 2019: 161

--- #50 most common destination from California

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#4. New York

- Moved from Delaware to New York in 2019: 1,655

--- 5.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Delaware in 2019: 3,044

--- #25 most common destination from New York

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

- Moved from Delaware to Florida in 2019: 3,083

--- 10.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Delaware in 2019: 939

--- #46 most common destination from Florida

Famartin // Wikicommons

#2. Maryland

- Moved from Delaware to Maryland in 2019: 5,429

--- 19.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maryland to Delaware in 2019: 8,646

--- #8 most common destination from Maryland

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#1. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Delaware to Pennsylvania in 2019: 6,387

--- 22.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware in 2019: 8,902

--- #10 most common destination from Pennsylvania

