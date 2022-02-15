Canva

Where people in Alaska are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Alaska are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Alaska in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oklahoma

- Moved from Alaska to Oklahoma in 2019: 188

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oklahoma to Alaska in 2019: 359

--- #35 most common destination from Oklahoma

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#39. West Virginia

- Moved from Alaska to West Virginia in 2019: 192

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from West Virginia to Alaska in 2019: 355

--- #23 most common destination from West Virginia

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#38. North Dakota

- Moved from Alaska to North Dakota in 2019: 214

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Dakota to Alaska in 2019: 187

--- #26 most common destination from North Dakota

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#37. Connecticut

- Moved from Alaska to Connecticut in 2019: 220

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Connecticut to Alaska in 2019: 153

--- #42 most common destination from Connecticut

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#36. Michigan

- Moved from Alaska to Michigan in 2019: 222

--- 0.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Michigan to Alaska in 2019: 310

--- #42 most common destination from Michigan

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#35. Delaware

- Moved from Alaska to Delaware in 2019: 294

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Delaware to Alaska in 2019: 224

--- #16 most common destination from Delaware

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#34. Maine

- Moved from Alaska to Maine in 2019: 318

--- 0.6% of residents that moved

- Moved from Maine to Alaska in 2019: 77

--- #37 most common destination from Maine

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#33. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Alaska to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 338

--- 0.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Alaska in 2019: 69

--- #38 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. New Hampshire

- Moved from Alaska to New Hampshire in 2019: 392

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Hampshire to Alaska in 2019: 0

--- #45 (tie) most common destination from New Hampshire

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#31. Vermont

- Moved from Alaska to Vermont in 2019: 402

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Vermont to Alaska in 2019: 44

--- #33 most common destination from Vermont

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Iowa

- Moved from Alaska to Iowa in 2019: 425

--- 0.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Iowa to Alaska in 2019: 143

--- #39 most common destination from Iowa

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#29. New Jersey

- Moved from Alaska to New Jersey in 2019: 457

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Jersey to Alaska in 2019: 0

--- #49 most common destination from New Jersey

Canva

#28. Ohio

- Moved from Alaska to Ohio in 2019: 468

--- 0.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from Ohio to Alaska in 2019: 29

--- #49 most common destination from Ohio

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Utah

- Moved from Alaska to Utah in 2019: 526

--- 1.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Utah to Alaska in 2019: 1,092

--- #24 most common destination from Utah

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Massachusetts

- Moved from Alaska to Massachusetts in 2019: 553

--- 1.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Massachusetts to Alaska in 2019: 515

--- #31 most common destination from Massachusetts

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#25. New York

- Moved from Alaska to New York in 2019: 596

--- 1.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from New York to Alaska in 2019: 329

--- #48 most common destination from New York

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#24. Idaho

- Moved from Alaska to Idaho in 2019: 674

--- 1.3% of residents that moved

- Moved from Idaho to Alaska in 2019: 1,644

--- #10 most common destination from Idaho

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#23. South Carolina

- Moved from Alaska to South Carolina in 2019: 680

--- 1.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from South Carolina to Alaska in 2019: 448

--- #32 most common destination from South Carolina

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#22. Kentucky

- Moved from Alaska to Kentucky in 2019: 855

--- 1.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Kentucky to Alaska in 2019: 1,017

--- #21 most common destination from Kentucky

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#21. Colorado

- Moved from Alaska to Colorado in 2019: 862

--- 1.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Colorado to Alaska in 2019: 685

--- #44 most common destination from Colorado

Canva

#20. Hawaii

- Moved from Alaska to Hawaii in 2019: 907

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Hawaii to Alaska in 2019: 217

--- #35 most common destination from Hawaii

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#19. Missouri

- Moved from Alaska to Missouri in 2019: 927

--- 1.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Missouri to Alaska in 2019: 890

--- #31 most common destination from Missouri

Pixabay

#18. New Mexico

- Moved from Alaska to New Mexico in 2019: 950

--- 1.9% of residents that moved

- Moved from New Mexico to Alaska in 2019: 878

--- #16 most common destination from New Mexico

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#17. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Alaska to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,008

--- 2.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Alaska in 2019: 385

--- #45 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wisconsin

- Moved from Alaska to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,070

--- 2.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Wisconsin to Alaska in 2019: 228

--- #41 most common destination from Wisconsin

M Floyd // Flickr

#15. Alabama

- Moved from Alaska to Alabama in 2019: 1,105

--- 2.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Alabama to Alaska in 2019: 260

--- #38 most common destination from Alabama

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#14. Montana

- Moved from Alaska to Montana in 2019: 1,124

--- 2.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Montana to Alaska in 2019: 113

--- #36 most common destination from Montana

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#13. Louisiana

- Moved from Alaska to Louisiana in 2019: 1,194

--- 2.4% of residents that moved

- Moved from Louisiana to Alaska in 2019: 529

--- #32 most common destination from Louisiana

Canva

#12. Minnesota

- Moved from Alaska to Minnesota in 2019: 1,240

--- 2.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Minnesota to Alaska in 2019: 417

--- #37 most common destination from Minnesota

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#11. Virginia

- Moved from Alaska to Virginia in 2019: 1,256

--- 2.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Virginia to Alaska in 2019: 2,216

--- #26 most common destination from Virginia

Canva

#10. Georgia

- Moved from Alaska to Georgia in 2019: 1,378

--- 2.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Georgia to Alaska in 2019: 743

--- #37 most common destination from Georgia

Imilious // Wikicommons

#9. Tennessee

- Moved from Alaska to Tennessee in 2019: 1,506

--- 3.0% of residents that moved

- Moved from Tennessee to Alaska in 2019: 301

--- #45 most common destination from Tennessee

DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Arizona

- Moved from Alaska to Arizona in 2019: 1,561

--- 3.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Arizona to Alaska in 2019: 886

--- #37 most common destination from Arizona

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#7. North Carolina

- Moved from Alaska to North Carolina in 2019: 1,568

--- 3.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from North Carolina to Alaska in 2019: 2,557

--- #25 most common destination from North Carolina

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#6. Oregon

- Moved from Alaska to Oregon in 2019: 2,068

--- 4.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from Oregon to Alaska in 2019: 750

--- #28 most common destination from Oregon

randy andy // Shutterstock

#5. Nevada

- Moved from Alaska to Nevada in 2019: 2,850

--- 5.7% of residents that moved

- Moved from Nevada to Alaska in 2019: 986

--- #26 most common destination from Nevada

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#4. Washington

- Moved from Alaska to Washington in 2019: 4,255

--- 8.5% of residents that moved

- Moved from Washington to Alaska in 2019: 1,435

--- #32 most common destination from Washington

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Texas

- Moved from Alaska to Texas in 2019: 4,622

--- 9.2% of residents that moved

- Moved from Texas to Alaska in 2019: 4,332

--- #33 most common destination from Texas

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

- Moved from Alaska to Florida in 2019: 4,906

--- 9.8% of residents that moved

- Moved from Florida to Alaska in 2019: 2,473

--- #36 most common destination from Florida

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. California

- Moved from Alaska to California in 2019: 5,064

--- 10.1% of residents that moved

- Moved from California to Alaska in 2019: 2,547

--- #41 most common destination from California

