Where people in Alaska are moving to most

By Stacker
 4 days ago
Canva

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Alaska are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Alaska in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oklahoma

- Moved from Alaska to Oklahoma in 2019: 188
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oklahoma to Alaska in 2019: 359
--- #35 most common destination from Oklahoma

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#39. West Virginia

- Moved from Alaska to West Virginia in 2019: 192
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from West Virginia to Alaska in 2019: 355
--- #23 most common destination from West Virginia

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#38. North Dakota

- Moved from Alaska to North Dakota in 2019: 214
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Dakota to Alaska in 2019: 187
--- #26 most common destination from North Dakota

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#37. Connecticut

- Moved from Alaska to Connecticut in 2019: 220
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Connecticut to Alaska in 2019: 153
--- #42 most common destination from Connecticut

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#36. Michigan

- Moved from Alaska to Michigan in 2019: 222
--- 0.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Michigan to Alaska in 2019: 310
--- #42 most common destination from Michigan

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#35. Delaware

- Moved from Alaska to Delaware in 2019: 294
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Delaware to Alaska in 2019: 224
--- #16 most common destination from Delaware

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#34. Maine

- Moved from Alaska to Maine in 2019: 318
--- 0.6% of residents that moved
- Moved from Maine to Alaska in 2019: 77
--- #37 most common destination from Maine

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#33. Washington, D.C.

- Moved from Alaska to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 338
--- 0.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington, D.C. to Alaska in 2019: 69
--- #38 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. New Hampshire

- Moved from Alaska to New Hampshire in 2019: 392
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Hampshire to Alaska in 2019: 0
--- #45 (tie) most common destination from New Hampshire

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#31. Vermont

- Moved from Alaska to Vermont in 2019: 402
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Vermont to Alaska in 2019: 44
--- #33 most common destination from Vermont

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Iowa

- Moved from Alaska to Iowa in 2019: 425
--- 0.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Iowa to Alaska in 2019: 143
--- #39 most common destination from Iowa

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#29. New Jersey

- Moved from Alaska to New Jersey in 2019: 457
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Jersey to Alaska in 2019: 0
--- #49 most common destination from New Jersey

Canva

#28. Ohio

- Moved from Alaska to Ohio in 2019: 468
--- 0.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from Ohio to Alaska in 2019: 29
--- #49 most common destination from Ohio

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Utah

- Moved from Alaska to Utah in 2019: 526
--- 1.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Utah to Alaska in 2019: 1,092
--- #24 most common destination from Utah

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Massachusetts

- Moved from Alaska to Massachusetts in 2019: 553
--- 1.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Massachusetts to Alaska in 2019: 515
--- #31 most common destination from Massachusetts

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#25. New York

- Moved from Alaska to New York in 2019: 596
--- 1.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from New York to Alaska in 2019: 329
--- #48 most common destination from New York

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#24. Idaho

- Moved from Alaska to Idaho in 2019: 674
--- 1.3% of residents that moved
- Moved from Idaho to Alaska in 2019: 1,644
--- #10 most common destination from Idaho

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#23. South Carolina

- Moved from Alaska to South Carolina in 2019: 680
--- 1.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from South Carolina to Alaska in 2019: 448
--- #32 most common destination from South Carolina

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#22. Kentucky

- Moved from Alaska to Kentucky in 2019: 855
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Kentucky to Alaska in 2019: 1,017
--- #21 most common destination from Kentucky

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#21. Colorado

- Moved from Alaska to Colorado in 2019: 862
--- 1.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Colorado to Alaska in 2019: 685
--- #44 most common destination from Colorado

Canva

#20. Hawaii

- Moved from Alaska to Hawaii in 2019: 907
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Hawaii to Alaska in 2019: 217
--- #35 most common destination from Hawaii

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#19. Missouri

- Moved from Alaska to Missouri in 2019: 927
--- 1.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Missouri to Alaska in 2019: 890
--- #31 most common destination from Missouri

Pixabay

#18. New Mexico

- Moved from Alaska to New Mexico in 2019: 950
--- 1.9% of residents that moved
- Moved from New Mexico to Alaska in 2019: 878
--- #16 most common destination from New Mexico

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#17. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Alaska to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,008
--- 2.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Pennsylvania to Alaska in 2019: 385
--- #45 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wisconsin

- Moved from Alaska to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,070
--- 2.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Wisconsin to Alaska in 2019: 228
--- #41 most common destination from Wisconsin

M Floyd // Flickr

#15. Alabama

- Moved from Alaska to Alabama in 2019: 1,105
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Alabama to Alaska in 2019: 260
--- #38 most common destination from Alabama

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#14. Montana

- Moved from Alaska to Montana in 2019: 1,124
--- 2.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Montana to Alaska in 2019: 113
--- #36 most common destination from Montana

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#13. Louisiana

- Moved from Alaska to Louisiana in 2019: 1,194
--- 2.4% of residents that moved
- Moved from Louisiana to Alaska in 2019: 529
--- #32 most common destination from Louisiana

Canva

#12. Minnesota

- Moved from Alaska to Minnesota in 2019: 1,240
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Minnesota to Alaska in 2019: 417
--- #37 most common destination from Minnesota

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#11. Virginia

- Moved from Alaska to Virginia in 2019: 1,256
--- 2.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Virginia to Alaska in 2019: 2,216
--- #26 most common destination from Virginia

Canva

#10. Georgia

- Moved from Alaska to Georgia in 2019: 1,378
--- 2.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Georgia to Alaska in 2019: 743
--- #37 most common destination from Georgia

Imilious // Wikicommons

#9. Tennessee

- Moved from Alaska to Tennessee in 2019: 1,506
--- 3.0% of residents that moved
- Moved from Tennessee to Alaska in 2019: 301
--- #45 most common destination from Tennessee

DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Arizona

- Moved from Alaska to Arizona in 2019: 1,561
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Arizona to Alaska in 2019: 886
--- #37 most common destination from Arizona

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#7. North Carolina

- Moved from Alaska to North Carolina in 2019: 1,568
--- 3.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from North Carolina to Alaska in 2019: 2,557
--- #25 most common destination from North Carolina

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#6. Oregon

- Moved from Alaska to Oregon in 2019: 2,068
--- 4.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from Oregon to Alaska in 2019: 750
--- #28 most common destination from Oregon

randy andy // Shutterstock

#5. Nevada

- Moved from Alaska to Nevada in 2019: 2,850
--- 5.7% of residents that moved
- Moved from Nevada to Alaska in 2019: 986
--- #26 most common destination from Nevada

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#4. Washington

- Moved from Alaska to Washington in 2019: 4,255
--- 8.5% of residents that moved
- Moved from Washington to Alaska in 2019: 1,435
--- #32 most common destination from Washington

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Texas

- Moved from Alaska to Texas in 2019: 4,622
--- 9.2% of residents that moved
- Moved from Texas to Alaska in 2019: 4,332
--- #33 most common destination from Texas

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Florida

- Moved from Alaska to Florida in 2019: 4,906
--- 9.8% of residents that moved
- Moved from Florida to Alaska in 2019: 2,473
--- #36 most common destination from Florida

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. California

- Moved from Alaska to California in 2019: 5,064
--- 10.1% of residents that moved
- Moved from California to Alaska in 2019: 2,547
--- #41 most common destination from California

